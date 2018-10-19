T2 Biosystems: Buying The Dip

We discuss these positive developments and outline why the shares appear significantly undervalued here in the paragraphs below.

Despite several recent positives, the stock has declined some 40% in recent trading.

Today, we revisit 'Busted IPO' T2 Biosystems (TTOO). Despite some recent positive developments for the company, the shares have dropped some 40% in recent trading. We discussed why this looks like a rock-solid entry point in this name for long-term investors in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

T2 Biosystems is an in vitro diagnostics company that develops diagnostic products. It sells a machine that can perform various tests to medical facilities and develop panels or 'razor blades' that are consumed in these procedures. The company is based just outside of Boston and came public just over four years ago. The stock sports a market capitalization of just north of $200 million, and the shares trade just under the $5.00 level.

Reasons For Recent Drop:

There are several reasons for the drop in the stock of T2 Biosystems.

1) The market and the biotech sector have been weak so far in the fourth quarter. The week began with 75% of the S&P 500 being in official correction territory after the market turmoil we have experienced so far in October. This includes the main biotech indices.

2) T2 Biosystems is experiencing a lot of the challenges we see so often as companies move from development to commercialization in this space. Investors can be quite short term or fickle in their focus in this high beta part of the market. This is why we often see nice run-ups into FDA decision dates and sell-offs even after the product ends up being approved.

3) The company recently announced a $100 million mixed shelf offering that spooked the market. T2 Biosystems will raise some capital soon, but it is likely to be a fraction of the 'shelf offering', which is usually the case. A good example of this is Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) filing a $150 million mixed shelf offering on July 9th, but then raising 'only' $35 million via a secondary offering on August 2nd. The stock is likely to bounce once T2 announces the actual secondary offering.

Recent Positives:

Despite the slump in the shares, T2 Biosystems has made good progress advancing its product line in 2018. In late May, the FDA approved its panel that will dramatically decrease the amount of time it takes to detect lethal Sepsis from days to hours at medical facilities.

Source: Company Presentation

In late September, T2 disclosed preclinical data that suggests its T2Lyme Panel is more accurate than other methods for identifying Borrelia infections in people with suspected early-stage Lyme disease. This panel could be another important 'razor blade' at some point in the future.

Recent analyst commentary has also been positive. On September 26th, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their Buy rating and $11 price target on TTOO with the following commentary.

We think T2's direct-from-whole-blood species-specific technology has the potential to change the standard of care for sepsis diagnostics. T2's diagnostic panels for bacterial and fungal infections deliver a species-specific result in 3-5 hours, compared to 2-5 days for the current standard of care. We foresee favorable emergency department economics as a gateway for hospitals to adopt T2's technology before a broader rollout to the ICU and sepsis testing more broadly. In the near term, we expect the shares to trade close to quarterly fluctuations in product revenue, which we think will demonstrate progress in T2Bacteria adoption."

On October 8th, H.C. Wainwright reissued their own Buy rating with a $14 price target. The current median analyst price target on TTOO is approximately $12.00 a share.

Verdict:

T2 Biosystems remains an attractive 'razor & razor blade' story. Long-term investors should focus on the positives the company is garnering rather than the slippage in its stock price of late.

The company reminds me of another small diagnostic firm Invitae (NVTA) that saw a similar decline in its stock to under $5.00 earlier this year despite the progress that company was making. Invitae (see graph) has since rebounded substantially. T2 Biosystems is likely to do the same in coming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP, NVTA, TTOO.

