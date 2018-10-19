Protecting Against Inflation - Today's Editors' Picks

Oct. 20, 2018 7:00 AM ET2 Comments3 Likes
SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers

Is your portfolio protected against macroeconomic forces? Rising interest rates, shaky emerging markets, and trade war sparring continue to keep investors worried. To help them sleep well at night, Non-Correlating Stock Ideas offers up an idea that can ideally counter at least one of the broader concerns for many investors: inflation. Today, we also have articles from Darren McCammon, The Capitolist, and Michael Fitzsimmons. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Equities vs. Commodities

Comment of the day, by contributor Julian Lin:

I agree that they look like a screaming buy on the surface from the numbers
But the benefit of the doubt given to them for their core businesses to recover is unwarranted and people in the software industry know that IBM has just been milking their businesses instead of investing in innovation
Wall Street unfortunately believes otherwise
This is a value trap that isn’t easy to spot, but well worth avoiding

Image of the day: A California redwood


Fun Fact Of The Day:

Twitter’s famous blue bird icon is named after basketball and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Rodolfo

This article was written by

SA Editors' Picks profile picture
SA Editors' Picks
4.73M Followers
We're the folks who pick the best articles on SA every day and share them with you. Follow us to get a daily email with the day's best articles.
Follow
2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.