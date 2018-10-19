Cango: Automotive And Data At The Forefront

Investment thesis

Cango (CANG) is a recently 'IPOed' Chinese company connecting potential car buyers, dealers, and financial institutions. As the company's revenue growth has gained considerable momentum and its shares have lagged so far, I believe this imbalance will soon revert in favor of fundamentals' growth and the gap between the two gets closed.

Corporate profile

Cango is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China operating at the intersection of three fast-growing underserved markets - car dealerships, automotive financing, and new and used car buyers. Founded in 2010, Cango lives by a simple mission: ''Transform automotive and mobility with data and technology.'' Over the years, the company has developed significant relationships with various counterparties such as regional banks, dealerships, prospective car buyers, and newly DiDi Chuxing on which it is capitalizing on. Almost all of the company's revenue comes from service fees obtained from financing companies.

Growing relationship with DiDi Chuxing

Cango is in the process of developing a strategic partnership with its strategic investor and partner DiDi Chuxing, a leading ride-sharing technology company. Through a series of equity investments, up to date, DiDi Chuxing has acquired 14.8 percent stake at the company. In May 2018, Cango launched a pilot program in collaboration with DiDi Chuxing to provide a variety of solutions from its platform such as automotive financing, vehicle sourcing, and insurance facilitation.

Outstanding profitability metrics

In terms of profitability and returns on capital, Cango's financial metrics belong to the top of its industry. Based on WSJ calculation methodology, the company's Return On Assets, Return On Equity, and Return On Invested Capital totaled 24.6, 46.4, and 37 percent respectively. In 2017, Cango's operating income margin and net profit margin stood at 42 and 33 percent respectively. These are outstanding figures which are rare to see.

Valuation

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Cango's IPO price and recent market price seem to be a very attractive long-run entry point. According to my model assuming 140 percent annual revenue growth decreasing by 30 percent every year going on, an annual equity dilution factor of 10 percent, and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to stand at roughly US$88 per share. This intrinsic value estimate implies more than 70 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Should the price-to-sales multiple stand at a rather smaller value of about 3x, the company's shares could still offer a superior annualized upside potential of more than 40 percent.

Key risks

The company has a limited operating history and therefore, its performance may not be indicative of its future prospects.

The company may not be able to effectively manage its growth, control its expenses, and implement business strategies.

The company may fail to successfully expand and maintain its business relationships (regional banks, DiDi Chuxing, dealerships, prospective car buyers).

Cyberattack, data breach could negatively impact the company's operations.

The company faces various risks stemming from its regulatory environment.

The company's business is heavily reliant on the performance of the internet and telecommunications infrastructure in China.

The company faces risk related to natural disasters, health epidemics, and other outbreaks which could significantly harm its operations.

The bottom line

To sum up, Cango is an exceptional company seemingly with a lot of unrealized growth potential ahead. According to my model, the company is on the way to generate more than 2 billion in annual revenues by 2021. With deepening partnership with DiDi Chuxing, the company is well positioned to seize new growth and expand its business reach.

