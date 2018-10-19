Gruma SAB de CV (GMKYY) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gruma SAB de CV (OTC:GMKYY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Raúl Cavazos - Chief Financial Officer

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Luis Miranda - Santander Bank

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank

Miguel Tortolero - GBM

Botir Sharipov - HSBC Global Asset Management

Álvaro García - BTG

Antonio Hernandez - Barclays

Ulises Argote - JPMorgan

Raúl Cavazos

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to discuss our third quarter 2018 performance with you. Sales volume and net sales rose in all regions, driving improvement in our consolidated EBITDA generation. In terms of sales volume, the 3% growth was predominantly led by Gruma USA and also took part by strong volume growth in Europe and Central America.

Net sales increased 8%, reflecting volume growth, price increases at GIMSA, and the relative strength impact at foreign subsidiaries. EBITDA grew 8% in line with net sales, while EBITDA margin remained at 16.4%. Our net comprehensive financing cost increased due mainly to nonrecurring financial income deposits in third quarter 2017. Higher level of debt and higher interest rates as well as the peso weakness [indiscernible] with our interest expenses.

Income taxes were 23% higher as third quarter 2017 benefit from tax-loss-carryforwards. The effective tax rate improved 320 basis points to 28.8%. The total effective tax rate was 36.3%. Majority net income declined 23%, affected by higher comprehensive financing cost and higher differed taxes.

In terms of CapEx, we invested $40 million during the quarter. We made progress at the tortilla plant in Dallas, which started up operations in August; addition of production lines at the tortilla plant in Florida; the construction of the tortilla plant in Puebla, which started up operations last September; technology upgrades in GIMSA; and packaging automation at plants in the Netherlands and England. In terms of debt, GRUMA paid down $91 million during the quarter, assuming a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.4 times.

Regarding our financial [restructure] in order to strengthen our debt profile, during September, GRUMA refinanced most of its short-term debt through issuance of MXN3 billion in CEBURES with a five year maturity and MXN2 million syndicated loan maturing in 2021. This new structure significantly improved GRUMA's debt profile in terms of maturity while the company continues to have flexibility to prepay debt.

Now let us talk about our main subsidiaries. At Gruma USA, sales volume rose 4%, driven mainly by the corn flour operations, partially affected by reductions at the food service channel for the tortilla business where we continue to rationalize low-margin SKUs.

Net sales increased 3% due to growth in sales volumes. Net sales grew at a lower rate than sales volume because of the effect of the adoption of IFRS 15 and the change of the sales mix towards corn flour. EBITDA rose 4% and EBITDA margin improved 10 basis points to 17.3%. Excluding the negative effect of Hurricane Florence of $550,000, EBITDA margin would have increased 20 basis points.

At GIMSA, sales volume rose 1%, driven mainly by export sales and wholesalers expanding their distribution. Net sales declined 7%, reflecting price increases implemented in January volume and August, and its relative sales volume growth. EBITDA increased 5% and EBITDA margin reached 16%.

At Gruma Europe, sales volume increased 10% due to higher sales of grits notably to snack producers and brewing companies; and consequently, higher sales of byproducts. The tortilla business rose 4% with demand coming from new food service customers and expanded distribution at retail channels.

Net sales rose 5% as most of the volume growth came from the corn flour -- corn milling division. EBITDA margin declined 60 basis points to 9.2% in connection with higher cost of raw materials, energy, labor and packaging at the tortilla business.

At GRUMA Centroamericas, sales volume increased 17% mainly due to higher corn flour sales in Honduras, driven by several factors: first, the United Nations World Food Programme and low availability of corn in local markets.

Net sales rose 10% in connection with sales volume growth. The benefit of volume growth and the peso weakness was partially offset by the adoption of IFRS 15. EBITDA increased 26% and EBITDA margin improved 150 basis points to 12%. On the Other Subsidiaries and Eliminations line, EBITDA rose 1%, basically by better performance at Gruma Asia-Oceania region.

With this, we conclude our remarks this morning. So at this point in time, we will turn the call over to Rob for the Q&A session. Rob, could you help us, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Lucas Ferreira with JPMorgan

Lucas Ferreira

I have two questions. The first one regarding the operations in the U.S., specifically about the SKU rationalization issue. Can you talk about the trends there if this rationalization should be already over in the fourth quarter and we should see better volumes, if you can put a sense on how much the rationalization impacted the volumes in the third quarter? And also to understand a bit better the impact of the rationalization in terms of margins. This quarter was a factor that drove your margins up. So in other words, without the rationalization, how much your margins could have been? And the second question is a bit broader question on costs, if you can talk a little bit about what has been putting pressure on your cost in Mexico, especially regarding energy and in the U.S., if labor fill will keep putting pressure on your costs? If I'm not mistaken, the company was expecting something like almost a 50 bps expansion in the margins in the U.S. for whole year 2018, if this is still the case.

Raúl Cavazos

So talking about the food service effect of this SKU rationalization, during this third quarter, I can tell you that we want something about 4% to 5% rationalization on sales volumes in this particular channel. And as I was mentioning in last conference calls, this SKU rationalization strategy will be in place for until maybe the first half of 2018. Then what we see is that retail is going up about 1% in the U.S. And what we can expect for the next quarters, we're going to reach something about 1% to 2% on growth in volumes with in Gruma Corp., particularly on the tortilla business, mostly affected by the [indiscernible] strategy of SKU rationalization on the food service side. Now talking a little bit about the cost in Mexico. Let me tell you that we already said in the past, that the price -- or the cost of the corn for the first half of next year. We will have a -- we will return about the exchange rate at which we will pay this corn, but maybe it will be a little bit higher, not too much, but it will be a little bit higher. And what we can expect in terms of cost of labor and energy and additional fees, it will be, basically, in terms of labor, maybe it will be something around 5% to 6% , and basically, compensating inflation, inflation rate of this year. And in terms of energy, what is supposed to be the real change of the [indiscernible] formula for the cost of energy, and from our commission and through the energy -- this commission in Mexico, is not taking place at this point in time. But what we can see is basically that if we have cost increases in energy, on gasoline, of course, and labor, et cetera, we're expecting to transfer those cost increases as well as the corn, course, to the price of the corn flour beginning next year also. That's what we've been doing in the last times, the last years and we're positive [indiscernible] for the midyear. In other words, we can see our future in -- basically with money that we are basically seeing as of today, something between 15.5% to 16.5% on EBITDA margin for midyear.

Luis Miranda with Santander Bank

Luis Miranda

A couple of questions. The first one is regarding Mexico. And I don't know if you could give us some color in terms of the volume performance. You highlight 1% volume growth but also with a price increase implemented at the beginning of the quarter. So I don't know if you are seeing a more normalized volume close to 2% to 3% which we are in or if it's more reasonable to expect this 1% in the short term. And the second question is with regards to taxes and debt. The reduction that you had during the quarter in debt is 91 million. How far do you want to go in absolute terms in the short term? And how could we expect any additional improvements in tax rate?

Raúl Cavazos

So talking about the volume performance for this quarter, of course, while we were impacted in volumes thus (inaudible) because of the price increases, and of course, our client used to be or used to [indiscernible] stock as the price [indiscernible] increase. We're also planning to take advantage of that. And it was affected by the decrease of revenue growth during this quarter. What we see on the [indiscernible] America in this October that we won and we are expecting to then have normalized volumes. While we have seen a little bit less activity in the wholesalers, we are seeing a little bit lower volumes because our stock and the other stock and are able to [indiscernible] and it could be a little bit lower. But then because of that, volume growth for the fourth quarter will be something between mainly 1% and 2%, something around 2%, better volumes for this supply compared with last year.

In terms of debt payment, let me tell you that we -- about maybe reduce something additional, about maybe $5 million to $15 million, not during this [indiscernible] because, of course, most of the covenant will be used to purchase the corn, even the [indiscernible] in 2019. And we will want to reduce too much of debt. We want to be basically there at this point in time, and within that, we have [indiscernible].

In terms of taxes, mainly we can improve maybe 1% in terms of the taxes [indiscernible]. But in terms of the profit on the [indiscernible] liability position gains, we already reduced the impact of this quarter, this issue, this effect [indiscernible] much to do at this point in time in this particular role. And that, what we can expect maybe it's going to be something between [34% to 35%] for the [first] quarter in [2019], maybe we can [indiscernible] kind of strategy, maybe it can be a little lower. But at this point in time, maybe for your models, you can take into consideration [indiscernible] maybe [34%, 35%], something like that.

Felipe Ucros with Scotiabank

Felipe Nunez

Raul, I wanted to see if you guys had any update on the treatments of the exclusive independent distributors in the U.S. and whether you're moving ahead with any decision there or when you expect to have an outcome on this? And then I'll do a follow-up questions after that.

Raúl Cavazos

Yes. Well, let me tell you that [indiscernible] been working in the same way we've been doing this the last year [indiscernible] at this point in time. What we -- we are -- we basically have defined, it takes to have an actuarial analysis and history about the possible effects in the company. Let me tell you that at this point in time, we have not [indiscernible] or any real process in this regard. On the other hand, we already implemented [indiscernible] that's going to be for the company. All we want to do, basically, is build these new routes [indiscernible] how will be discussed in order to make [indiscernible] but we also will be supported by [indiscernible] and will be accounted also. Analyzing the -- this process, they have some kind of ideas who's going to be affected and continue to be in the same way we are doing it at this point in time. But maybe we'll take a little bit more time just to make a resolution about it. With this, the combination of all these things, we will make a determination maybe at the end of the year -- in 2018. But at this point in time, still [indiscernible] in the same way we've been doing [indiscernible] in Gruma Corp.

Felipe Nunez

Okay, great. That's very clear. And the other one I wanted to ask you about was the sales of corn flour from Mexico to the U.S. and whether you think there will be any affection because this is a trade that you guys is short of currently. Will there be any affection with the new trade agreement or has anything changed because of the new agreement that was signed between Mexico, Canada and the U.S.?

Raúl Cavazos

No, no, we haven't had any [indiscernible].The new agreement, basically, the company's in the same position we were -- we've been doing in the last 20 years. We are exporting our corn flour from Mexico to the States. And with that, we are in position, with the amount of corn that we deliver in Mexico. We have not any kind of import tariffs for the exported corn flour, also the imported corn. We are working as we've been in the last 20 years. Any change [indiscernible] we don't expect to have any kind of change once we sign this new agreement.

Miguel Tortolero with GBM

Miguel Tortolero

Raul, my first question is regarding the U.S. Could you elaborate a bit more on the pricing outlook? And you mentioned in your press selective pricing actions in some categories. I really would like to understand how...

Raúl Cavazos

Sorry, Miguel. Unfortunately, I can't hear you well. Can you repeat again the question, please?

Miguel Tortolero

Yes, the question is regarding the U.S. and the pricing outlook. You mentioned on your press that you will do some pricing actions on some categories. I'd really like to understand how the pricing scenario for this year has changed since the beginning of the year. And the second question is if you could give some update on your CapEx expectations now that the Dallas plant is completed.

Raúl Cavazos

Well, let me tell you -- I'm sorry, but I didn't hear you well. I don't know, Rob, if you can improve the sound for this call because I can't hear well the first -- his questions. I'm really very sorry. But the CapEx program for this year, at this point in time, we are at about 115 or something about it. But maybe we will be a little bit lower than $200 million, $220 million but just to be conservative, what we want to do is to keep in place the same amount, something about $200 million for this year. That's what you can expect. Maybe, again, could be a little bit lower but not too much. In terms of kind of [indiscernible], we are investing in [indiscernible] some investments we've made in some of our divisions. But again, sorry for the first question. I know you...

Miguel Tortolero

The first question is just how the scenario in the U.S. has changed in terms of pricing since the beginning of the year.

Raúl Cavazos

Let me tell you basically, in terms of pricing in the U.S., what we implemented was basically 1% starting July of this -- at the end of June or beginning of July of this year, basically [indiscernible]. And this is just for tortillas, not for corn flour. For corn flour, keep in mind that we basically change it probably once a year and we want to change that year. We were flat, and we will continue flat, and we are not expecting increased prices for next year since we have a little bit lower price of corn for 2019.

Botir Sharipov with HSBC Securities

Botir Sharipov

It's actually HSBC Securities. Most of my questions had been asked. Raul, hi, and I just wanted to, I guess, maybe see if you could give us an update on how the ramp-up of the Dallas plant is going and what do you expect in terms of maybe volume or margin contribution, if you could quantify for us from bringing that plant online and ramping it up to full capacity hopefully in the second half.

Raúl Cavazos

Yes, yes. Well, talking about this activity in Dallas, let me tell you that we have started in August. And as of today, we are in line with what we are projecting at the beginning. We are now operating with eight production lines. If we'll still be in the same path that we were planning at the beginning when we made this project, that is to be 11:55 PM something about 14 production lines producing tortilla and some other products for midyear. And again, we are doing quite well in each of the case. At this point in time, maybe we are operating at about 25% production capacity. By the end of midyear, we will be something about maybe 50% production capacity utilization. This is what we could tell about the new Dallas plant with you.

Álvaro García with BTG

Álvaro García

My question is on corn flour. We saw very good performance from your corn flour unit in the U.S., up 10% in terms of volumes. My question is, what drove that increase? And to what degree did this impact your EBITDA margin this quarter? I don't know if you can quantify how much that might have taken away from your EBITDA margin expansion this quarter.

Raúl Cavazos

Yes, well, let me take that, Alvaro. Basically, we've been driving volume growth in our corn flour operations in the U.S. Basically, it came from additional market share against our competitors. We are [indiscernible]. We are taking some clients from our competitors in throughout the space. And that's why we are increasing especially to get a little more our participation in fourth quarter maybe next year. We are in this process. This is because of our price, because of our quality, because of our services, because of everything which is favoring the client, of course.

In terms of margin expansion for MASECA, it can be quite well, let me tell you. Maybe it will be there, something, I don't know, possibly [indiscernible] talking about it, but not too much because we are doing quite well in terms of margin in corn flour operations. But what we can do is basically, we are maintaining our guidance for the year, which implies a benefit in consecutive year [indiscernible] going up 50 basis points on a consolidated basis.

Álvaro García

And then just one follow-up on Europe where we saw similar dynamic with corn milling. You had done a lot of work to sort of -- or I know a lot of the focus was to move away from sort of the corn milling business. What drove the increase there and what should we expect from that operation going forward?

Raúl Cavazos

Yes, sure. Well, let me tell you that we have seen an improvement in terms of volume for the quarter. We already gained some [indiscernible] suppliers of this division in the U.S., particularly in Turkey and Ukraine. Italy has been a little bit constrained because we lost an important client in the beginning of the year and we are not expecting to recover even for midyear. And then we are now expecting to replace these volumes for some other clients in Europe as well as North America. But we are expecting again a good performance in this division, corn flour division in Europe [indiscernible].

Antonio Hernandez with Barclays

Antonio Hernández

My questions regarding the higher health care cost that you reported in GRUMA corporate. Can you give more light on that?

Raúl Cavazos

So as I said -- ah, okay, the health care. We have some provisions because of what the compensation expenses that will be used to evaluate provision, because of the valuation of this particular conflict in the [indiscernible] while we [indiscernible] of health care.

Antonio Hernández

Okay. And regarding that, what -- is there any reason for reporting this as part of cost of sales? And the follow-up would be, should we expect more of this going forward?

Raúl Cavazos

Of course, will -- were in cost of sales because there's these people working on the facility in the productive areas and all these people -- most of the people insulated with this -- with the cost of sales. And going forward, [indiscernible] about how much performance did you see in the past, will be going down, will be going up. We are making our effort that [indiscernible] use this kind of expenses. We are always, always trying to do that and coming up with basically the support that we will do that in doing well in the past. We really need to focus to continue to [indiscernible] on this particular topic. And be assured that we will give our best effort to get this [indiscernible].

Ulises Argote with JPMorgan

Ulises Argote

We have been seeing you guys buying back and canceling some shares, so up to now, you have had canceled around 1% of the outstanding and have bought back maybe like an additional 1%. Can you please share what is the strategy here, and what can we expect going forward in terms of more share buybacks and I don't know, maybe some increasing dividend for the coming years?

Raúl Cavazos

Let me tell you that at this point in time, it's a little bit difficult to talk a little bit about dividend for the years. Maybe in the next conference call, we can give you some color on that. But in terms of the buyback -- the purchase [indiscernible], as you said, we canceled about 1% we bought about $50 million as of today. Our plan was to be something about $100 million. We bought back shares from the market [indiscernible] shares in the next [indiscernible]. We want to see if we can do that. We have the money to do that in order to try to be prepared, that we are oriented in order to be there. As of today, we have basically $50 million. It will depend around the price of the shares, about the liquidity and about everything in the market, of course.

Raúl Cavazos

Well, thank you, Rob. Once again, thank you very much for joining us today. And please feel free to contact us if you have any additional questions or comments. Have a nice day. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.