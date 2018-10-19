36 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate Equities With Cash Returns In October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield 'safer' dividend Real Estate WallStars showed 9.5% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. High price bigger issues powered these 'safer' dividend Real Estate WallStars.

Besides safety margin, Real Estate WallStars also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios, to further gauge their dividend back-up. Total annual returns narrowed the Real Estate field from 93 to 74 by disqualifying those firms reporting negative numbers.

36 of 93 highest yield Real Estate (RE) sector WallStars were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Say Top Ten Real Estate "Safer" WallStars Could Net 17.89% To 119.98% Gains To October 2019

Three of the ten top Real Estate Wall Stars by yield (shaded in the chart above) were here among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this Real Estate group was graded 30% accurate by broker analysts.

Projections, based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices from single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 2019 were:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) netted $1,199.80 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) netted $550.93 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $374.43, based on estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) netted $293.40 based on estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) netted $293.40 based on estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $227.74 based on dividends plus a median of the target estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

WPT Industrial REIT (OTCQX:WPTIF) netted $207.30 based on estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP) netted $194.34 based on a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. No Beta number was available for MGP

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) netted $187.83 based on estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1,550% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) netted $178.88 based on a target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 36.63% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Real Estate 'safer' dividend WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to volatility 89% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" title was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Eight Of Nine Industries Put "Safer" Dividend WallStars In The Real Estate Sector

Nine industries compose the Real Estate sector, and eight were represented by the 36 equities whose stock reports showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of October 17.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: REIT - Diversified (16); REIT - Residential (4); Real Estate - Services (1); Real Estate - General (1); REIT - Healthcare Facilities (5); REIT - Hotel & Motel (5); REIT - Industrial (2); REIT - Retail (2); REIT - Office (0).

The first two industries listed above populated the top ten Real Estate 'safer' dividend WallStars by yield.

36 of 93 WallStar Real Estate Firms Showed "Safer" October Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 50 top yield and 50 top target gain Real Estate WallStars out of the 93 on this master list.

You see grouped below the tinted list of 36 that passed the Real Estate 'safer' check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the boldfaced "Safety Margin" column.

Financial expectations, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors or company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders.

For example, two Real Estate firms recently acquired existing firms. NLY bought MTGE and TWO bought CYS. Their dividend issues are now resolved for this dogcatcher. More mergers are expected, stay tuned.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns limited to positive results narrowed the list by twenty-one for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is unique as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Showed A Disadvantage For Five Lowest Priced Of The Top Ten Yielding WallStars

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Real Estate WallStars stocks per October 17 YCharts data ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Real Estate Sector WallStars Could (13) Deliver 12.75% VS. (14) 18.5% Net Gains from All Ten by October 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Real Estate Sector WallStars were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 9.5% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced 'safer' dividend Real Estate WallStar, Select Income REIT (SIR) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 37.44% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Real Estate stocks as of October 17 were: Dynex Capital (DX); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC); Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN); Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), with prices ranging from $5.93 to $16.34.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Real Estate stocks were: Chimera Investment (CIM); AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); Select Income REIT (SIR), with prices ranging from $17.45 to $19.75. High priced big Real Estate equities stayed on top this month.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "Safer" Real Estate WallStar dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

