OptimizeRx Acquires CareSpeak Communications For Patient Health Messaging

With a clean balance sheet and complementary technology from CareSpeak, OPRX is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

OPRX has achieved rapid growth in recent quarters and with the CareSpeak deal is expanding its addressable market and bolstering its offerings.

OptimizeRx has acquired CareSpeak Communications for up to $8.5 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

OptimizeRx (OPRX) has announced the acquisition of CareSpeak Communications for up to $8.5 million in cash and contingent earnouts.

CareSpeak Communications operates a digital health messaging platform designed for mobile devices.

OPRX has been growing topline revenue quickly and is expanding its TAM with the CareSpeak deal. The firm has no debt and plenty of resources and capacity to continue its growth trajectory, whether organically or through additional acquisitions.

Target Company

Somerset, New Jersey-based CareSpeak was founded in 2011 to provide a mobile-first digital platform for easy engagement with patients via interactive multimedia text, chat-bot, and other messaging platforms.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Serge Loncar, who was previously President at Songbird Hearing.

Below is an overview video of the CareSpeak mHealth platform:

(Source: CareSpeak)

CareSpeak’s primary offerings include Medication Adherence, Refills Processing, Self-Reported Adherence Feedback, and Side Effects Education.

Company partners or major customers include:

Novartis (NVS)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merz

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Puma Biotechnology

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Global Market Insights, the global digital health market was valued at $71.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $379 billion by 2024.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 28% between 2018 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the convenience and availability of mobile services and the rapid advancement in connected digital health technology.

The mHealth market segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7%, due to the rising adoption of technological advancements including wearables and apps to monitor the health of patients.

Major competitive vendors that provide digital health services include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

eClinicalWorks

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Philips Healthcare

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

OptimizeRx disclosed the acquisition price and terms in an 8-K filing as follows:

The consideration for the acquisition consists of $5.5 million in cash, as adjusted for estimated working capital, estimated indebtedness, escrow amounts and Sellers’ estimated transaction expenses, as well as shares of the Company’s common stock equal to $500,000 divided by the VWAP for the thirty (30) trading day period ending the day prior to Closing, and earnout payments of up to $3 million, if any become payable, as a result of achieving certain revenue targets for 2019 and 2020. In addition, the Company incurred its own expenses for the transaction at approximately $500,000.

OPRX didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance but did say that CareSpeak ‘is expected to have revenues in excess of $1.0 million in 2018 and be profitable at that level.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that OPRX had, as of June 30, 2018, $12 million in cash and equivalents, total liabilities of $2.8 million, and no debt.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($1.2 million).

OPRX acquired CareSpeak to expand its communications from pharma to providers to now communicate directly with patients.

As William Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx stated in the deal announcement,

There are immense resources being poured into quality improvement and value-based care, all for the simple reason that it improves outcomes and reduces costs for all stakeholders. By adding CareSpeak’s complementary capabilities to our platform, we extend our ability to engage doctors and patients, and improve health. CareSpeak allows us to further bridge the critical communication gaps between pharma, healthcare providers and patients.

In the past 12 months, OPRX’ stock price has more than quadrupled vs. the S&P 500 Index 8% increase, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It appears that OPRX will, assuming earnouts are met, pay approximately 8.5x current revenues for the deal.

8.5x isn’t cheap, but it is likely that the firm valued CareSpeak primarily on a team and technology basis and not on a current revenue multiple basis.

OPRX management appears to be working to diversify the firm’s revenue streams by broadening its complementary technology offerings.

With younger and middle-aged patients handling so much of their information needs via smartphones and mobile devices, the addition of CareSpeak’s capabilities promises to increase patient engagement, support medication adherence and improve health outcomes.

OPRX cited a recent clinical study with data from over 18,000 patients indicating CareSpeak’s system extended patient time on therapy with specialty medications for up to 3 ½ months. Additionally, another payer found that CareSpeak’s system reduced its medical cost per member by $140 per month.

OptimizeRx’ stock has shown impressive growth in the past 12 months, but topline revenue has grown accordingly, at 84% in 1H 2018 vs. the same period in 2017.

Analyst opinion on the stock remains bullish, with a current price target of $21.00 and only “BUY” opinions, as the aggregate opinion chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Not only have topline revenues grown markedly, but the EV/Sales multiple investors are paying has also increased, as shown below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It appears OptimizeRx has hit its stride and with the CareSpeak acquisition, is setting itself up to be positioned for further growth in the digital health communications space.

The firm has a rock-solid balance sheet with plenty of capability to do additional deals or invest in organic growth as its digests the CareSpeak acquisition.

I am very bullish on OPRX as I believe the firm has significant growth prospects still ahead of it.

