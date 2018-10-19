Sears Holdings: The Chapter 11 - Will Eddie Lampert, Bruce Berkowitz, And Carl Icahn Make This GGP 2.0?

Monday on CNBC, Carl Icahn said he was looking at the SHLD bonds, should you be looking too?

Bruce Berkowitz made over 1 billion dollars investing in GGP bonds, will he do the same with SHLD?

Bill Ackman's best investment ever was his investment in the common stock of General Growth Properties, he made 100x, will he show up as a bondholder and/or stockholder in SHLD?

I made 50x on my investment in GGP common in bankruptcy (including spin-offs and dividends), SHLD looks like déjà vu all over again.

I wrote my first article on Sears Holdings (SHLD) in January 2016, the stock was hovering around $16, it was a couple years after the Seritage (SRG) spin-off. I wrote in detail about a few companies that failed as retailers but had very valuable real estate, companies like Alexanders (ALX) and Two Guys.

I wrote another article showing the similarities between the structure of SHLD and SRG and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and DRC (Diversified Retail Holdings, Inc.) in the late 1970s before the merger. The stock continued to drop as I wrote articles (hopefully, there was no correlation).

One of the articles applauded Eddie Lampert for successfully achieving over a billion in cost savings, funding the pension plan to the tune of billions of dollars and loaning money to the company when liquidity was needed as well as growing the Shop Your Way Platform and website and credit card revenue and investing in ground-breaking technology (more on this later).

When the stock dropped under $1.50 a share, I wrote this article which talked about the opportunity to buy SHLD at all-time lows, and then on Monday, October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings filed a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, the stock closed at another all-time low around .35 cents. I assure you I'm not suffering from confirmation bias.

Despite the bankruptcy, I am still buying common stock but hedging with 10/15/2018 Senior Secured Bonds and 12/15/2019 Senior Unsecured Bonds and Warrants

I called GGP in 2009 and it returned 30x for me

I wasn't on Seeking Alpha in 2009, so I posted my thoughts on General Growth Properties on Facebook as seen in this post below.

I have worked as a Bankruptcy Consultant for over twenty years, for large creditors, debtors, law firms, and high net worth individuals. I was researching GGP when Bill Ackman pitched the common stock at the Ira Sohn Conference, his presentation can be found here.

GGP was a solvent mall owner REIT that filed Chapter 11 due to a liquidity problem during the crash of the CMBS market during the financial crisis, most people assumed the equity would be wiped out and they didn't do any further research, I saw that they had 400M in cash and over 95% capacity in their malls, so I dug deeper.

I won't rehash the GGP story, I covered it in the last article, but in a nutshell, it was and still is the most successful investment for Bill Ackman and Pershing Square, among the most successful investments by Bruce Berkowitz.

A lot can be learned about bankruptcy in general by reading Bill Ackman's proposal, including the legal cases and the difference between a typical bankruptcy and a bankruptcy with a controlling shareholder advocate.

The argument that is being made in the comments of my articles is that GGP is not SHLD because GGP had a liquidity issue, not a solvency issue. However, I don't believe that SHLD is insolvent and contrary to popular belief you don't need to be insolvent to file bankruptcy (more on this in another article).

My Background and Experience

I have over 20 years' experience consulting in complex bankruptcy cases, and in most corporate bankruptcies, common shareholders are wiped out, even when lots of value is available to be paid to common shareholders, (see my article here on Seeking Alpha on Republic Airways). My valuation was correct but without a shareholder advocate, we were wiped out anyway (day traders doubled and tripled their money). The RJET management got new stock and was essentially rewarded for the bad job they did getting the company into bankruptcy in the first place. They had no incentive to be fair to shareholders.

I am hired most times to hire the bankruptcy law firm and/or to provide strategy and research in advance of hiring a law firm in order to protect the client from being overcharged and sent on wild legal goose chases. Strategy, strength, and position and timing are very important in bankruptcy. Taking the shortest route to recovery benefits the shareholder and/or creditor; however, like a cab driver that knows you are from out of town, it's in his best interest to take you the long scenic route.

I was involved in a case recently in which a rich client was convinced to sue a creditor for the return of $45,000, this client's lawyers billed the debtor over 1.3 million in legal fees (including trial and appeals). The debtor's lawyers lost on appeal to a non-lawyer, Pro Se litigant, clearly, those funds could have been better used to pay off the other creditors, instead of making the lawyers richer.

The bankruptcy lawyers sometimes prey on upset, disgruntled shareholders, debtors, and/or creditors. I have famously said:

I have never seen a lawyer tell a wealthy client he doesn't have a chance.

Believe it or not, the expenses in the Enron Case were over 1 billion dollars. It's important to keep your emotions under control during the bankruptcy process, there is no need to start filing lawsuits and blaming ESL or the SHLD Board. Spend that energy researching the value of SHLD, perhaps you should be buying more or hedging instead of litigating.

The Chapter 11 offers more transparency

Shareholders and creditors have more transparency and more opportunity to have their voices heard in a Chapter 11 than ever before, they get to vote, file motions, appear in court and after a certain period of time, propose a competing restructure plan. For example: Until the bankruptcy, we didn't know we had 400 EBITDA profitable stores, we could only guess the number.

The key advantage common shareholders have in the SHLD bankruptcy is that the ESL and/or Eddie Lampert are the controlling shareholders, and controlling creditors, these are all positives for shareholders.

This chart below was taken from Bill Ackman's GGP Proposal, it shows how different common stockholders are treated when there is a shareholder advocate, Eddie Lampert and Bruce Berkowitz are shareholder and bondholder Advocates if Carl Icahn buys common stock or bonds that also increases the chance of a recovery. If you are worried about ESL also owning debt, buy some debt, it's currently selling for pennies on the dollar. (I cover the self-dealing laws in this article).

In these four rare bankruptcies, solvent companies were put into a Chapter 11, and the equity remained intact, those that bought Alexanders in bankruptcy made over 300x, those that bought GGP like I did make 30-100x and more.

Below is a chart of the Alexanders bankruptcy, I mentioned this example in my first article (Alexanders was a dying retailer with valuable underlying real estate), it is now a very large REIT.

If you think shareholders are not wiped out in cases in which they could receive a recovery, you are sadly mistaken; the bankruptcy lawyers can eat up the shareholders recovery in futile legal challenges that both law firms (creditor and debtor) usually already know the outcome, it's like WWE wrestling but with millions of dollars in legal fees going to both sides instead of to shareholders and creditors.

However, without a shareholder advocate, shareholders of Alexanders, Amerco/Uhaul, Comdisco, and GGP could have easily been wiped out by bondholders or other creditors or bankruptcy lawyers (See Republic Airways and Sears Canada).

Elephant Analytics and others have done great research work on the numbers, but bankruptcy is not just about the balance sheet, it's about who is in control and what their incentives are. Valuations can vary by billions in a bankruptcy.

Without Bill Ackman and Bruce Berkowitz (value or not), GGP common shareholders would have been wiped out. Isn't it ironic that Bruce Berkowitz was an investor in GGP and he is also in SHLD? Will Bill Ackman show up? GGP and SHLD both had over 100 million square feet of real estate with 90% plus occupancy.

Eddie Lampert and/or ESL is the shareholder advocates, and Bruce Berkowitz (and possibly Carl Icahn) could be a bondholders' advocate.

I still believe that SHLD is worth more than $16 a share, time will tell if my valuation is correct. Honestly, how much deep research have you done on SHLD? Did you know how big and innovative Sears India was? The media says Kmart and Sears are dying brick and mortar retailers (as evidenced by the bankruptcy), but they make no mention of the 1000s of engineers working in India.

1. Did you know about Sears Holdings India? How much is it worth?

2. How about our subsidiary Innovel Solutions contracts with the US military and Costco (NASDAQ:COST)? How much is it worth?

3. Are you aware of the three technological centers and 1000s of engineers employed by Sears Holdings India since 2009?

4. If 73% of the transactions at Kmart and Sears are considered integrated retail, how many stores do we need?

5. How many Shop Your Way Max members are there?

6. How much is Shop Your Way's data worth?

At the annual meeting, Eddie Lampert said he would continue to shrink the company until it became profitable, he has been right sizing the store footprint for years, he has sold assets at fair prices, made great deals with Amazon (AMZN) and Stanley Black and Decker (SWK) for Craftsman.

I believe the 400 profitable stores, Shop Your Way (all four parts) The Credit Card revenue, the over 4.7 billion in deferred tax assets, the remaining real estate (land and stores) Sears India, Sears Re, and Eddie Lampert's expertise (even as Chairman of the Board) are worth a lot more than .50 a share. Bankruptcy doesn't scare me, it is within my small circle of competence; however, you should invest at your own risk.

A good book to read on investing in bankruptcies is The Phoenix Approach by William J. Grace

Conclusion

Every common shareholder should buy 10/15/2018 Senior Secured Bonds and 12/15/2019 Unsecured Bonds as hedge and to get to sit at the bondholders' table (all of which get paid before common stockholders), no need to sit around and hope the common stockholders get paid.

The 10/15/2018 Bonds are trading for under 35, the 12/15/2019 Unsecured Bonds trade for under 15, I believe the common stock will remain intact (with dilution), so buy SHLD warrants to protect your stock against dilution.

I'm still drinking the Kool-Aid, Eddie Lampert is a genius that made some mistakes, but he also did a lot of things right, some of which are yet to be seen, do some digging on Sears India, Sears stores like the one in Kuwait, and other subsidiaries and perhaps you will find what I found. I'm still long the common stock, senior bonds, unsecured bonds, and warrants. I'm still buying all the above; invest at your own risk.

I will write a more detailed article on my valuation of various parts of SHLD once that information is provided to my private consulting clients first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no affilation with ESL or Eddie Lampert or Bruce Berkowitz and Fairholme, However, I provide consulting to large and medium size SHLD shareholders and bondholders in the US and Abroad. I am not a lawyer of financial advisor and don't give financial or legal advice. I personally own SHLD Bonds, Warrants and Stock

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.