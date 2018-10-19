Coupa Software Acquires Aquiire For Supplier Catalog Search

For COUP, the deal should bolster its Business Spend Management platform and provide customers with cost-reduction capabilities at all organization levels.

Coupa Software (COUP) has announced it has acquired Aquiire for an undisclosed amount.

Aquiire operates as a real-time procure-to-pay (P2P) software solution for supplier catalog search functions.

COUP is gaining a well-regarded eProcurement system and will integrate it into its Business Spend Management platform to help customers drive down costs at every level of the organization.

Target Company

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Aquiire was founded in 2002 to develop a universal search and shopping system using machine learning to generate actionable intelligence and collaborative supplier enabling solutions.

Management is headed by President and CEO Mike Palackdharry, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously President at Columbus Based Private Utility.

Below is an overview video of the Aquiire real-time eProcurement software:

(Source: Aquiire)

Aquiire’s primary offerings include Universal Shopping, Supplier Management, and Strategic Intelligence.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global enterprise search market is projected to reach $8.90 billion by 2024.

The main driver for this expected growth is the rising demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities.

Major competitive vendors that provide enterprise search solutions include:

Google Search Appliance (GOOG)

HP Autonomy (HP)

SharePoint Search (MSFT)

IBM (IBM)

Numerous smaller procurement software providers

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Coupa didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of July 31, 2018, Coupa had $443.4 million in cash and marketable securities and total liabilities of $344.2 million.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $20.5 million.

Given the lack of guidance change, the deal was probably under $50 million in total consideration.

Coupa has acquired Aquiire for its eProcurement solution that improves supplier catalog search functionalities.

As Coupa stated in the deal announcement,

Today, without real-time search capability, employees often waste precious time and productivity navigating catalogs across many different supplier websites to find the products they need. With Aquiire’s patented technology part of the Coupa BSM Platform, employees can get all the information they need across suppliers in real-time with one instant search. This instant search allows for real-time competitive shopping, which can lower price as well as improve overall employee productivity.

In the past 12 months, COUP’s stock price has increased 72% vs. the S&P 500 Index 8%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analyst Xavier Olivera said of the strategic aspects of the deal,

On the heels of buying Simeno for cached catalog search, the acquisition of Aquiire supports Coupa's strategy of delivering a consumerized B2B shopping experience using a Google-like catalog search, coupled with the compliance that businesses need. Given past performance, we expect Coupa will quickly embed Aquiire's patented, real-time search and advanced price comparison, providing an industry-unique shopping model and pricing intelligence.

Coupa will integrate Aquiire into its Business Spend Management platform, which will enable customers to push instant search throughout their organizations, equipping employees with the tools to drive down purchasing spend for virtually every purchase.

While Aquiire may not be a big revenue generator as a standalone entity (Owler estimated its revenues to be $13 million), the addition of its functionalities to Coupa’s much larger platform and sales process should be a distinct positive for Coupa in 2019 and beyond.

