Turning Points For The Week Of October 15-19

Building permits declined again, and the Fed stated they are more than willing to "over-tighten" rates, potentially inverting the yield curve.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economy has changed from expansion to contraction - to see if the macro-economy is at a "turning point."

Several weeks ago, I increased my recession probability to 25%-30%. We've seen some movement in the indicators on which I based my prediction, so we're still in the 25%-30% range.

Let's begin with the leading indicators, starting with the commercial paper spread:

Commercial paper markets are often and easily overlooked because they're, well, boring. However, a liquid and well-functioning short-term debt market is an absolute must for the economy, as it provides short-term funds for companies which may be cash poor for a short period of time. This spread widened towards the end of last year in anticipation of the TCLA, which, after it was passed, caused a spike in short-term funding as companies issued debt to repatriate offshore holdings. That spread has recently come in (again), a positive development.

And then, we have the latest building permits report, which added to my concern about the next 18-24 months. Building permits are an inexpensive way for the construction industry to "put down a marker" about future activity without committing too much cash.

Let's start with the macro-number:

Total permits have been in a downtrend for all of 2018. We have seen other declines in the last five years, but not this long.

A big reason for the drop is weakness in multi-family (apartment) activity:

This sector only accounts for 28% of the total market. But it has been steadily declining for the entire year, most likely as a result of increasing interest rates. Since the Fed is clearly in a rate-raising mood, expect this sector of the market to, at best, remain at or near current levels.

Next, let's break the 1-unit market down into the primary census regions, starting with the South, which accounts for 53% of all permits:

Since 2017, we've seen two periods of equilibrium activity. For the first half of 2017, permits hovered around the 440,000 level. Since then, they have been right below the 480,000 level.

Next is the West region, which comprises 26% of the permits market:

There was a big jump in latter 2016 - most likely caused by wildfires. The pace has remained consistent for the last nine months.

To conclude, the 1-unit market is fairly stable. But the decline in the multi-unit market is sufficient to drag the entire market down. And with interest rates going higher, expect this trend to continue.

Finally - at least in the leading indicator category - we have the Fed, which is in a tightening mood. This is from the latest San Francisco Fed Economic Letter [emphasis added]:

The median estimate of the "longer-run" neutral rate is 3%. This implies that the projected rates for 2019 and 2020 will likely be a bit higher and hence mildly restrictive. This is consistent with the view that a tighter policy stance is warranted to return unemployment to its natural rate.

In other words, the Fed is in a "taking the punch bowl away" mood. This adds fuel to the argument that the Fed won't be deterred from their policy objective if they invert the yield curve.

Leading indicator conclusion: commercial paper is no longer a cause for concern; the spread relative to the Federal Funds rate is contained. However, building permits declined again, thanks to weakness in the multi-family market. This will continue as rates increase. Finally, the Fed is willing to "over-tighten" - to raise short-term rates above the neutral rate - which means an inverted yield curve is a more than likely possibility.

This week, two coincidental numbers were released. The Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production figures, which are positive. Here is the table from the report:

The monthly increase for the last few months has fluctuated between 0.3% and 0.4%. While not a gangbusters pace of growth, it is a "slow and steady" increase that any economist will deem adequate. Almost all areas grew last month, save for some continued weakness in construction, where activity declined in three of the last six months. This ties into the modest weakness we're seeing in building permits referenced in the leading indicator section.

Next up is retail sales. Here is a chart of the monthly Y/Y increase, along with a 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of the Y/Y increase:

In general, the above readings showed a strong pace of growth. There are several sub-categories of spending that are modestly concerning, starting with auto sales:

The chart on the left shows the absolute level of auto sales which still appears to be topping for this expansion. The chart all the right shows the Y/Y rate of change which is now at a five-year low. A second area of modest concern is the recent drop in spending at drinking establishments:

This number increased sharply during 2018 but dropped over 1% last month. The decline could simply be a natural pull-back from the ramped-up pace of spending earlier in the year. But a decline of this magnitude bears watching. And finally, there is spending at building supply stores:

This chart moved sideways for the second half of 2017 and has moved modestly higher this year (left chart). But the Y/Y pace of growth is near a 5-year low (right chart).

Overall, the coincidental numbers are still fine. But there's some weakness underneath the surface that we should continue to monitor.

