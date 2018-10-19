Wessanen N.V. Koninklijke's (KJWNF) CEO Christophe Barnouin on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wessanen N.V. Koninklijke (OTC:KJWNF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Christophe Barnouin – Chief Executive Officer

Ronald Merckx – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Karel Zoete – Kepler Cheuvreux

Alan Vandenberghe – KBC

Fernand de Boer – Degroof Petercam

Reg Watson – ING

Robert Vos – ABN AMRO

Anna Patrice – Berenberg

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning, everyone. So thank you for joining. We’re presenting today the Q3 number. So what I propose is that I’m going to comment a little bit on the growth, the profit and what’s ahead of us a little bit. The revenue development, you have seen, we have slightly negative own brand growth. So I’m moving to Page 3 on why is that. We had a couple of factor, which were an accelerated decline in the U.K., mostly in supermarkets, leading to the fact of the previous loss of listing and which take to the full effect; and specifically on Q3, lower promotional support from the trade.

We did suffer, which is unusual for us, but of – due to hot summer, on Tea, specifically and Hot Drinks. And as we are getting traction with Tea and Hot Drinks, that affected slightly more than we saw the business. Bonneterre, with our brand in organic shops in France, had decelerated due to the impact of the channel and, let’s say, the one-off and short-term impact of restructuring that we are doing. But on the other side, Bjrog, our main brand in supermarkets, improved its performance in Q3 versus the Q2. And we’ll do so as well in Q4. And we are good to excellent result on the high-selling brand like Isola Bio, Tartex, Ecocesta and Allos.

So moving to Page 4. That give us with a growth of 0.9% year-to-date. When we look into the profit delivery, so we confirm quite a strong operating result because we have now close to, on nine months, 9.2%, so that’s very good and on this quarter, on 10%, I’m going to give you why. So if I move to Page 6. On the nine month, what explain the good operating results is we have managed to gain – to have a good control of our gross margin.

So that’s a structural program that we have put in place, what I call upgrading operation for years, which means that we are doing more and more of better mix products, and there are 6 core categories. And we are pursuing value engineering projects, and we have productivity project as well in the factory or in the external purchase. So despite, let’s say, a nice push from a good find in the grocery retail, where we had a slight deflation, we have managed to have a gross margin ahead of prior year, that’s the year-to-date. Year-to-date, our marketing investments are slightly ahead of previous years. And the SG&A are impacted by a good cost control program that we have put in place as well as a lower value retail.

In Q3 specifically, you will find the same drivers and to be said that the – in the full year of 2018, my A&P is more phased – was phased anyway more to H1 than H2. If I move to Page 7, just tell you that on Bjorg, with our main brand operating in France supermarkets, we have a better growth in Q3 than we have in Q2. And in a market which is booming and exploded with little things here and there, we are growing our market share on the key categories. They are Dairy Alternatives, Breakfast Cereals, Veggie Meals and rice cakes, basically. So that’s the Q3 and a good implementation of the innovation that you see there.

Specifically for Q4, we continue with good innovation launches on nutritional biscuits, for instance, or meals. And as well, we have quite a strong promotional program, where the objective is to get them very visible in stall in Q4. So that’s – that should be driving – that’s a fundamental element for us to drive growth in the fourth quarter.

Now a specific look at Germany, Page 8. Germany, if you remember, we engaged two years ago into a restructuring and big push in supermarket that pushes continuously delivering slightly above on expectation on the back of better distribution but as well from good innovation. Good innovation, that one that we leveraged in the organic shops and inorganic shops, we have managed to get traction in this channel, which is not a high-growth channel, but this is now slightly growing.

Last part, Page 9. We acquired Abbot Kinney’s. Abbot Kinney’s, of course, is small today and is important tomorrow. Why is that? Because we have – Dairy Alternatives is our first category, and we have leveraged that reasonably well across Europe. And the next thing in Dairy Alternatives is the Vegetarian growth. So with Abbot Kinney’s, we have a fantastic bond, and we have plan to roll it out quickly next year.

Then we move to Page 10, Ronald, do you want to guide for expectation?

Ronald Merckx

Yeah, good morning. I think on this page, the only real change from the previous guidance we’ve given is that we now expect low to moderate growth. I think you can all understand that given the Q3 top line results, the 2% to 4% and trying to get to the bottom end of that range, let’s say, would require 5% to 6% growth in quarter fourth. I think we have strong plans in place, and we can talk about it a little bit later, to drive growth and return to growth in the fourth quarter. But I think we also want to be a little bit cautious, and that may mean that, actually, the growth may end up a little bit below that 2%, so the bottom end of that range, which is why we felt we just want to be transparent. And that’s slightly changed the guidance on that and our expectations for the full year.

On all the other points, we remain with the guidance that we presented on – with the half year results. So I think that concludes our brief presentation, which, hopefully, you all had time to read beforehand as it was uploaded at 7 in the morning. So maybe we can open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ladies and gentlemen, we will start the question-and-answer session now. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Mr. Karel Zoete, Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Karel Zoete

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Actually I have three questions. The first one is on the impact of the warm weather on your Tea business. Would you be able to quantify a little bit what the impact has been? The second question is on Bjorg. You highlighted third quarter was better than the second quarter, but did you also highlight you expect a further pickup in the fourth quarter, just to clarify that? And then lastly, with regards to gross margin and mix, it’s been an area of focus for you for some time. And the progress we see now in the third quarter, do you expect this to continue in the coming quarters? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Hi Charles. The impact on the warm weather, so we are not in this situation where we are in just because there was sun during summer. So that’s not what we say. Just because we are trying to narrow, and it’s difficult for us, you know that, our forecast, and Tea specifically is a high-growth category and an important category for us, it doesn’t impact. Ronald, do you want to give – we did some assessment on that. Do you want to comment on that point specifically?

Ronald Merckx

Yes I think as Christophe said, it’s not the only impact. Of course, you can look at this in a number of ways through various lenses. But if you look at just the business development from a category perspective, then just about half of the total decline is what we see in our own brands in the Tea category.

Karel Zoete

Yes, thanks.

Christophe Barnouin

And so on the other charges, we are reasonably – not comfortable, but we are very aggressive in Q4. So we have good reasons to put the plan in place and regain, let’s say, some good position with the trade to deploy more innovation and a quite strong promotional plan in Q4, which gave us serious hope that we will have a good quarter on Bjorg and much better than Q3 and Q2. And I’ve seen that by customer and by month, so – and so far, we are on track with our estimate on Bjorg.

Karel Zoete

That’s clear, thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

And on the – your other question on the gross margin and the mix, overall, yes. So we do expect that this gross margin is not artificial at all. It’s the result of the mix evolution that we have had over the years. And while we get to the revenue and improve and in-source the good one, it’s an impact of we are trying to do more and more things on our core categories and bundling existing volume which are better SKUs. So that even if we have less growth than we plan, we are not hit from a lower volume in – as a total for this. And so yes, that mix improvement – the structural mix improvement and the productivity effect that we have launched will be there until the end of the year.

Karel Zoete

Alright, thank you.

The next question is from Mr. Alan Vandenberghe at KBC. Your line is open.

Alan Vandenberghe

Yes good morning gentlemen. Thanks for having my questions. I also have three questions. The first one is on the corrective measures that you have put in place or will put in place for the upcoming future. If you would – if you could provide a bit more details on that, I think that’s – you already hinted on some actions for Bjorg, but I was wondering if you could detail a bit more what’s in the plan. Then on the guidance, you seem to indicate that the gross margin evolution is structural, but also that you are looking more and more aggressively at SG&A reductions. Therefore, I was wondering if your – given where your EBITE margin stands today, I was wondering if your guidance for the full year is not a bit conservative. So I would like to have your thoughts on that one.

And then maybe a last question on the guidance. You guide for own brands growth low to moderate. But what about the total autonomous growth? Do you think that could – can be positive also in the fourth quarter? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Maybe I’ll have the first one, and Ronald will do the next one. So as you have seen, we have a growth rate that we don’t like and that has growth – lower growth than previous year. So yes, we have put in place corrective measures. Some are in place now, and some will continue in the future. And they are made of – are focused making sure that the growth engine and a large part – a nice part of the profit engine of the company, which is Bjorg, is doing well, that the short-term innovation, good activation in store, that that’s happening Q3 and Q4, but mostly will be happening in Q4.

Actually, I think we have high-growth brands in the portfolio, and we continue to do so. So Germany, grow sales; Spain, grow sales doing very well and more. And innovation is – will be a key driver. So the corrective measure that we have planned, we are putting in place a program to continue to deploy our key categories in organic shops so that if the channel is not delivering any growth, I put in place a program for – to be honest, at the end of the year and next year, to gain share there, okay?

So the corrective measure we – that have put in place relates to we make sure that we support the brand, our key growth items, to be honest. That’s the short-term one. And on the right, of course, we are careful on the cost side. Ronald, do you want to guide on guidance?

Ronald Merckx

Guide on guidance, yes, absolutely. In terms of the growth of gross margin, I think Alan good morning. Yes, so, I think Christophe already sort of elaborated a little bit on that in terms of number of elements. They have mix, which I think will continue to be favorable as we drive down the relevance of private label and some sole agencies in the portfolio. And we’re also actively looking at value engineering, optimization of, on the one hand, cost in our own factory. That’s ongoing work that we’re doing further sort of negotiation with suppliers of our products. And some of that may partially be offset by investments in promotions, of course. But overall, I think with everything that we do, and we’re seeing an increase in gross margins.

In terms of SG&A, I think given the, let’s say, slower or disappointing revenue development, of course, we start to sort of cut our cost accordingly and are looking at all elements of SG&A and make sure that we continue to invest in the things that we have to invest but that we spend our money, let’s say, extra wisely. And that’s something that, going forward, we will continue to do, of course.

In terms of the other brands, actually, if you look at private label already in the beginning of the year, we said that due to the restructuring that took place in Germany and last year in cutting off some of the private label in our Italian business, the first half, we saw the biggest decline there. And if you then look for the fourth quarter, we’re still expecting a small decline, but that would be more mid-single digits, I would expect, might be a bit more, might be a bit less. But that’s about the impact on the total. So that 50% of the business would decline by another, let’s say, 5% to 10%.

Alan Vandenberghe

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Mr. Fernand de Boer of Degroof Petercam. Your line is open. Mr. de Boer, your line is open, you can ask your question.

Fernand de Boer

Yes. Good morning. It’s Fernand de Boer from Degroof Petercam. Thank you for taking the questions. Firstly, on France, you are mentioning you’re going to be quite aggressive in your promotions. So what should that mean for 4Q margins? That’s one question. The second one, I’m actually worried about your remark on having no support from the trade in the UK in the third quarter. What does that mean going forward? Do you have to step up your own efforts here to get this business back on track? And the last question is actually on your net debt. Actually, a strong rise compared to the end of the second quarter, which means a lot of working capital outflow in my view. So what is causing that working capital outflow?

Christophe Barnouin

Thanks, Fernand. So the first question is on the – yes, there will be more promotion in France. This promotion has been budgeted, forecasted, so we don’t expect something we don’t know on margin. So that’s likely. Secondly, on the UK, we have – where are we in the UK? We have a business which is a little, EUR 100 million, which is where we have two fundamental things. One, we have, let’s say, an economic context which is not very nice, dated back from the start of that list due to – it forced us to put prices up, we had a bit delisting, that’s one. And we can do better internally.

So we have put in place lately a new team, and we will – yes, it’s a step-up effort that we are taking, and we will be doing and we should deliver next year. On the net debt, Ronald, do you want to have a comment?

Ronald Merckx

Yes, I think also in relation to the UK, Fernand, to give you a little bit of color there, we’re also changing, as Christophe already said, the commercial setup, whereby we’re changing the way we go to the trade. In some of the early examples we’re seeing is that with better use of our shopper insights, we’ve actually convinced one or two retailers to have another look at sort of the way they look, for instance, at the tea category. And I think as Christophe said, we’re putting that new team in place that will start to drive improvements there. It won’t happen overnight, but I think having seen some of these things we’re putting in place, that gives me certainly a bit more confidence.

In terms of a net debt development in quarter three, there are basically two main drivers. One is, of course, the payment for the acquisition of Abbot Kinney’s. And secondly, the reduction in the creditor balance, because if you look at inventory and debt as they’re basically in line. The creditor’s reduction, and therefore, that’s an outflow of working capital, is basically driven by, on the one hand, some phasing of payments; and on the other hand, we see that our investments or our CapEx creditors are coming down as, basically, some of the investments in Italy and particularly new tea machines in Beaminster, yes, they’re now coming online.

So basically, that reduces the CapEx creditors that are part of the working capital. So those are the – basically, the two big drivers: on the one hand, the acquisition of Abbot Kinney’s; on the other hand, the reduction in creditors.

Fernand de Boer

Okay. Thank you. And maybe one other question. I think in the previous call, you gave a little bit guidance, let’s say, on the margin improvements for next year to see you back on the 50 basis points. Does it still stands, or are you going to be more cautious as the market is simply more difficult? Because also in the health foods, I think sales are down or not that great everywhere. In Spain, I think you don’t mention how it’s going there. In France, you are under pressure. So could you say a little bit on your margin expectation for next year?

Christophe Barnouin

You want me to take that? Yes, so I think, look, Fernand, we’re still in the middle of developing our plans for next year. And I think you can understand that given sort of the most recent past, we’re taking sort of a cautious view there, on the one hand, trying to balance the investments that we need to make behind our brands; and on the other hand, trying to be frugal where we have to be. So it’s still early days, but it’s too early to say anything at the moment I think. Just need to have a look at that.

Fernand de Boer

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Mr. Reg Watson, ING. Your line is open.

Reg Watson

Good morning. You highlighted the fact that Bjorg growth was up in Q3 versus Q2. What was the growth figures for Bjorg in Q2 and Q3, please?

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning. No, we won’t indicate the growth in detail in Q2 and Q3.

Reg Watson

Okay. Can you tell us by how much it improved in Q3 over Q3, if you want to look at the absolute?

Christophe Barnouin

It’s improved nearly – the rate was nearly twice at – from a low base, okay. And it’s going to be better in Q4.

Reg Watson

Yes, I understand that. Certainly, as Ronald highlighted, you need to do close to 5% to 6% autonomous. Just coming back to finance questions on the EBITE margin for Q4. If you’re going to make your guidance for the year as in flat year-on-year, you’d probably kind of afford to do 6% EBITE in Q4. Given the heavy investment you have behind the brands in Q4 to deliver that kind of top line growth, is it reasonable to take Q4 as a proxy for next year as if that you want to deliver typically 5% to 6% top line, you’re going to have to accept a 6% EBITE margin?

Christophe Barnouin

No. But Ronald – no, you’re wrong. So – but you want – Ronald, do you want to comment on that?

Ronald Merckx

Yes, I think, Reg, that is an extremely aggressive view that you are taking. And as I said just earlier, we are in the process of developing our plans for next year and also looking a little bit further out given the sort of more, let’s say, volatile and different dynamics in the market, and we will invest where we have to invest. But I think if you’re indicating the 6%, 7% – sorry…

Reg Watson

Are you saying I’m wrong about the 6%? Or are you saying I’m wrong that 6% is the new world order in order to deliver the top line?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. I don’t see us dropping down for the full year 2019 to a 6% EBITE margin, Reg.

Reg Watson

Okay. But the – but you’re – am I correct mechanistically that 2018 – Q47 2018 is going to be in that ballpark if that – triangulating your guidance for the full year, we know what the nine months is already. So mechanistically, if you’re going to be at the same EBITE margin for 2018 versus 2017, which is your guidance, then you deliver 6% basically in Q4?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. Look, I think we’ve guided for at least in line with 2017. I don’t know who said it on the call earlier. That somebody said that might be a little bit prudent. Of course, in the business, our size quarter-by-quarter, the actual spend on A&P does have an impact as does the growth. I think we’ve also indicated that we expect to return to growth for Q4. What level of growth exactly that will be, we’ll see. And of course, depending on what that level of growth is, that we’ll have an impact on the margin as well because some of that, given the size and the structure of the P&L, will drop down. And also that range, and you’ve seen this from following us for a longer period now, the volatility in the – or volatility, the ranges of EBITE margin quarter-by-quarter

Reg Watson

Right. You can call it volatility because it is volatile.

Ronald Merckx

No.

Reg Watson

But I think the point I’m trying to make here is that it’s quite clear that you have adopted a commercial strategy for Q4 in order to deliver this 5% to 6% top line growth that is costing you margin because, otherwise, your margin guidance wouldn’t be. We expect EBITE percent of the revenue the same as the prior year. So it’s quite clear that in order to drive the top line, you’re having to invest, and therefore…

Christophe Barnouin

Reginald, you are and you see that we are going to do 5% to 6% margin. It’s your – I don’t know where you get that. And if the…

Reg Watson

That’s in your guidance because we have.

Christophe Barnouin

All right, okay. But – sorry, so look, we have a plan. If you listened to me carefully where my A&P – yes, I’m not sure, the – that the A&P, I say, is slightly more in H1 than H2.

Reg Watson

Yes. So what I don’t understand is if the EBITE margin is actually quite strong in Q4, this then leads to one of the earlier questions, as Ronald pointed out, that actually, your EBITE guidance is way too low for the year.

Ronald Merckx

No, but I think, Reg, look this is not an exact science in the sense that is it going to be 8.6%, 8.7%, 8.8% or 9.0%. We just called it out volatility, so there is a range there as well, like at the top line. And depending on how the top line pans out, what exactly in terms of promotions we get away, we got the plan to support some of the innovation. The quarter 4 margin has a range as well, and therefore, that rolls into the full year number. And given the weight of Q4 in that full year number, that is between 6% and 8%, for instance. Let’s not forget that this is the business with 130 million, 140 million turnover per quarter in own brands. And therefore, the P&L and how that drops down, there could be a bigger swing at the bottom in terms of EBITE margin, which we’ve seen in many quarters.

Reg Watson

Okay. Thanks a lot okay with the rest of that, but thank you for your patience.

Ronald Merckx

That’s fine.

Next question is from Mr. Robert Vos, ABN AMRO. Your line is open.

Robert Vos

Yes. Hi, good morning. I have a couple of questions, and even more puzzled now about margins, but I’ll get to that. Firstly, on A&P, you mentioned different phasing through the year as a reason for lower A&P in the quarter. I think Christophe said, there’s more in the first half than in the second half. Considering what you mentioned, the lack of promotional support from the trade in the UK and also the several other top line issues you mentioned, particularly in France, it all sounds a bit counterintuitive. Considering the trends of growth deceleration already in a couple of quarters in a row, shouldn’t you step up A&P no matter what? So that’s my first question.

Then moving back to the EBITE margin, I think your guidance is not at least 8.5%, but your guiding – guidance is at level of last year, which is 8.5%. So in my calculations, it means that you assume a stable EBITE margin in fourth quarter of around 6.6%. Taking into account the comments you made on the phasing of A&P, why do you not expect implicitly then EBITE margin progression in the fourth quarter? And then a third question, you explained that listings that were previously lost impacted your third quarter revenues. How long will this impact continue? Can you remind us? And have you, in the meantime, also already regained some lost listings in the UK.?

Christophe Barnouin

A&P, we are not pulling out the A&P, so we have – we had revisited – when we got, let’s say, the results of our negotiation with the trade at the end of Q2. So we have revisited all the list of the location and made sure that on the year to go, we have everything that we need to grow. So it was not about calling off the innovation but, on the contrary, making sure that they land well with the trade and specifically as well on promotion, which give us the visibilities in the trade. So that’s – they are – as you said, we have that first priority is – was to do that, frankly. So that’s what we have been doing so far, okay? I asked you on the – I’ll answer the question on the listing in the UK. and France, and I’ll let Ronald come back to the guidance on EBITE. On the listing in UK. and France, the impact that we have is mostly on this year. So what you did in the UK. or France at the beginning of the year, they deployed the assortment slightly before mid-year, and you get impacted until the year-end up to the mid of the first quarter. So that’s the reality of it. That doesn’t mean that we cannot do more. So typically, in France, we are launching more range of Bjorg to offset that, that are landing in Q4. Okay, but structurally, the impact is on the full year up to early Q1 next year. Ronald, do you want to say something

Ronald Merckx

Yes, I think – on the guidance for the EBITE margin, I think last year, on a like-for-like basis, we did 8.6% if you exclude the effect of currency, which is small anyway. So therefore, mathematically, what you calculate is, of course, correct. And if we do a little bit better, and you’re talking about maybe 10, 20, 30 basis points above that, but as I said earlier to – when Reg asked the question, given the volatility and the uncertainty with phasing, we’re being cautious, and that’s why the guidance is in line with. If the fourth quarter returns to levels of growth that are slightly higher than perhaps we’re expecting, and on the cost side, things go a little bit better our way, and then yes, then maybe there might be some upside on that. But as I said before, the swings in the quarter that we are talking about are relatively small but can, of course, have a big impact on the margin in the quarter. And therefore, on the full year, you’re talking, as I said, maybe 10, 20 basis points.

Robert Vos

Okay. I still don’t understand, though, and in combination with the wording on phasing of A&P, why there’s no implicit progression in the fourth quarter margin, which is already – if I’m correct, it was 6.6% last year in fourth quarter, which is already low within the year. And it’s the lowest quarter for EBITE margin. So I’m still a bit puzzled about this.

Maybe if I can squeeze in one other question. What is your view – I haven’t heard anything on the markets, but what is your view on market growth, in general? Is that still – did you see any changes? Is it still some 5% to 7% per year on an annual basis? Can you elaborate a little bit on that?

Christophe Barnouin

We see a very different profile, which are made of – yes, we do recognize specifically in grocery a 5% to 7% where we play overall in Europe. And we have low to no growth or slightly declined in the organic shops. We have left that in the past, and the organic shops probably need a couple of time to restructure themselves and to come to the next steps, which has happened in the past. But for the moment, we operate with no growth in organic shop.

Robert Vos

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Ms. Anna Patrice, Berenberg. Your line is open.

Anna Patrice

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for commercially provided. I was bit late for the conference call. I apologize for that. Just a couple of questions again on the Q4 and on the growth of Bjorg. You said that you want to be quite aggressive on the promotional campaign. My understanding that you’ve already too promotional in Q2, and there was actually negative pricing impact for Bjorg. And hence, you had a good volume growth, but it was offset by negative pricing. So what is the expectation for Q4? How different the promotional activities will be? That’s the first question.

A second question, can you disclose – I’m a bit confused. Is Bjorg growing, or is it declining? Or is it growing in volumes, and it’s declining in revenue? So I’m a bit lost. If you can provide a bit more explanation, that will be useful. The – and also on the organic decline of own brands in Q3, how much was it because of volume? And how much it was because of pricing? And was it kind of more linked – the decline, was it more linked to the decline in the Tea category? And adjusted for that, there was flattish or improving development? Is it going to improve it right? And then if you can disclose growth rates by regions, what is your growth in France, and what is your growth in Germany and in Spain?

And the last question for the time being on the M&A. I understand that you’re also quite busy on putting all the plants to get back to growth, like Bjorg in France. Do you still have also time and attention to spend on further M&A or that it’s less of a priority right now? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Okay. Thank you, Anna. So I respond to most of that, and I’ll leave the volume and price to Ronald. No, the difference between – when you articulate the promotion, if you are not careful, basically, you basically cut your price to have access to promotion. But what matters is the effectiveness of the promotion in the fact that what visibility do you get in stores, okay? And in Q4, we are very well prepared, better than Q2, to get high visibilities in a couple of very significant trade partners in October and December. So that’s in place. So for the same money you spend, you can get better visibility. Specifically when you have now that the assortment have landed, we now have better planning of activation in store, okay?

So Bjorg, second question, is growing volume and value year-to-date and in Q2, absolutely. Growth, so we don’t – I mean, we – I understand the need for this color. So our business of organic food brands in France is growing. So Bjorg is growing, Clipper is growing, Alter Eco is growing, natural is growing. What is hampering the growth in the French business is Gayelord Hauser, which is dietetic business, which is declining double digit. And in France, the organic shops in France, we had a very good start of the year, and we are impacted, like many people in – by the stronger boost in plan that the supermarkets saw as a counter-effect. So that’s how much we can say about that. We do have good growth in Germany called growth rates flying. We have a good growth in Spain. We have – are growing in Italy as well. And we have – and in the UK, as you see, we are lately declining out of the Q3.

On the M&A, I mean, it has always been our top priority to make sure to do more with what we have. We believe that we are always careful. So we believe that we have the portfolio of products. We need to make sure that we can get a good level of attention in the supply chain to create some value typically in the situation we are facing today and that help us to maintain our gross margins. So these are top priorities. Grow the own brand that we have and make sure we continue to positively upgrade and be more efficient in the supply chain part, okay? That doesn’t mean we have – we don’t look at M&A because with a market which is moving, there is a lot of consolidation that are happening, okay? That doesn’t mean that we should buy anything. So our top priority remains the growth of our business, one; the good cost control and efficiency in the supply chain and overall in the cost for the organization, two. Still, we are looking at M&A. We have staffed ourselves accordingly a year ago, and we can land then in many, and we are doing that in parallel, in that priority order.

I’m not going to acquire our business to be forfeiting maybe our business, to be clear. Sorry, Ronald. No, no worries. I think your question regarding price, volume is related to Bjorg, I think. So I think Christophe already answered that in terms of there was absolute volume and value growth in Bjorg as a percentage. And also as we’ve already said, growth accelerates to sort of double the level of what we saw in Q2

Anna Patrice

Okay. And maybe if you can provide the bridge for the Q3, the EBITE range, how much margin expansion was balanced with the gross margin and how much was to the SG&A, please.

Ronald Merckx

Yes. It was sort of balanced. Clearly, there was an SG&A benefit, which I think we called out in the presentation relates to both short-term and longer-term incentive plans that has had a benefit relative to the prior year. And of course, as I said, we’ve put a cost-control plan in place, basically reducing things like travel, not maybe spending on advisory where we don’t really have to, et cetera, and then as we talked about the gross margin benefit. And thirdly, as Christophe already explained, the phasing of A&P was predominantly in the first half as planned this year. So if you look at that, yes, it’s not quite evenly split. A&P had a significant impact, but both the gross margin and also the overheads were contributing without sort of going into the detail of the exact split there.

Anna Patrice

But was this balanced? Because you had almost 160 basis points EBITE margin expansion in Q3. So, will it be fair to say that maybe 20 to 30 basis is the gross margin expansion, and that actually should continue despite possible promotional activities, because it’s all the efficiencies or rationalization of SKUs, et cetera. So that’s quite good.

Christophe Barnouin

Yes. and also think, as we said, the mix benefit from lower percentage of private label going forward; and within the mix, Bjorg back to sort of better levels of growth; the Tea business in Germany, as that continues to grow and make a bigger part of this, particularly if the weather turns proper again, so that’s all. There’s also mix effect.

Anna Patrice

Okay, okay. Understood. I’ll let the floor to other people. Thank you.

The next question is from Mr. Vandenberghe. Your line is open.

Alan Vandenberghe

Yes, Alan Vandenberghe. I have two actually follow-ups. I’m still a little bit puzzled about the gross margin improvement because, in the first half, actually, that was flat; and then suddenly, this mix change has come through. So if I remember correctly, then I think you said on the second quarter that, actually, at Bjorg, you had 7% volume growth, but that was offset by around 2% price. So maybe, could you say anything about this price then at the third quarter because I think – I have the feeling that you did better on pricing, and that’s the one – first question. Then the second one is, I think in the past, you were kind of category captain for the organic food in – at Carrefour and also at Auchan. So are you still the category captain at those two chains? And if so, then I’m remain puzzled what happened in the second quarter when all those new lists came in, and actually, you lost their part of your position. Could you explain how that works? Could you explain how that works?

Christophe Barnouin

Ronald, do you want to start by the gross margin, and I handle the second question?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. The gross margin, I think given, again, the size of our business, that’s a whole mix of elements that play from quarter-to-quarter. Sometimes, in – the factory gross margin plays a role into that. So I think overall, if you look at the longer term, we’re basically driving, as I’ve already said, the mix enrichment, value engineering in recipes. Some of the restructuring we’ve done in the past, in effect, we saw over the long term, that’s all driving that up a fair amount without sort of – from one quarter to the next, there can be some volatility there, and then maybe we haven’t commented on that. But I think in this quarter, it was up a bit strongly. And if you look year-to-date, those margins are up as well, which – again, for the reasons I think we’ve already discussed.

Alan Vandenberghe

Okay. But you didn’t have a better pricing in France than that you have in the second quarter?

Christophe Barnouin

No, not significantly better. No.

Alan Vandenberghe

Okay. Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

And Fernand, yes, we do have a – we are, let’s say, a category captain at the key customers, with the biggest one would be Carrefour and E.Leclerc more than Auchan. That doesn’t mean that they do exactly what we say everyday. So that’s – they have – they are pushing very strong structurally the organic food. They are pushing our own shares, Carrefour and E.Leclerc, what they call the pure-player shares, which is very nice for us. What they put in it after is the result of negotiation and the offer and demand of everyone. So there’s no – and we are engaging them again now as we speak, the team of category managers are going back, preparing the strategy of category for next year. And having conversations with them, myself had a discussion with head of Carrefour organic two weeks ago on what’s the strategy for next year and maybe the assortment most likely to be going here and there and how can we optimize that.

Alan Vandenberghe

Okay. Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Thank you.

The next question is from Mr. Karel Zoete, Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is open.

Karel Zoete

Yes. Thank you. Just two follow-on questions. The first one is the – in the introductory remarks, you set a – there’s a program to gain market share in HFS in the specialty channel in 2019. Can you talk a bit more on that? And the second question is just more a clarification and stepping away from volatility on a quarterly basis in the margin. But what you’re basically telling us is that you expect the margin of 8.5% or slightly more on the operating profit level this year on a turnover base of, say, more than EUR 620 million. So that’s in the anti-guidance you have for the full year in terms of margin, right? Those were the two questions.

Christophe Barnouin

Yes, I think on your last remark, I think that’s correct. And on the first one, let me give you some color. In the organic shops, we have put in place this year and continue to do so next year extension – a range extension because – I give you an example. Allos in Germany, a year ago, was suffering from the decline of the channel and a poor mall activation. And what we have done now is to extend the Allos brand with the Dairy Alternative, which is, of course, the same recipe as we produce and which is a key winner. And now Allos is entering key inorganic shops. Meanwhile, Clipper in Germany, in entering supermarket. That’s a good way to extend our range, showing the loyalty of our own brand, which is a sense of listening and making our trade partner benefiting from our core innovation and core range and the best corners but with a specific HFS bundle they like. So that’s the plan, and that’s the plan we’ll continue.

Karel Zoete

Okay, thank you. And then did you just say, with Clipper tea, you’ve now launched into supermarkets in Germany. Is that a Q4 thing or more it does now?

Christophe Barnouin

We are continuously – we are getting more and more listings at Clipper tea in Germany. So the traction we get, we get it initially in the drugstore, which is then which is a good thing. Then we are having conversation and then which they can relay, and this conversation are transforming with some of them in – progressively into actual listings.

Karel Zoete

Okay, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] There’s another question from Mrs. Anna Patrice, Berenberg.

Anna Patrice

Yes, a couple just follow-up questions. If you could just share with us the size of the Tea category on 4Q, please, the range in euro terms. The basic brand in France, also how big is it? And if there’s any way you can stop the decline or restructure, and you’re just withdrawing slowly support? And then last question on the private brands and third-party distribution brands, so you’re saying that the end of the years will be again kind of 5% to 10% decline?

What are the expectations for 2019? And what should we keep in mind? Are there any other distribution brands that you might withdraw? Or are there any other private labels that you might stop for using because you will shift the focus on your brands or because you would adjust their capacity utilization? So what would be the development in the near-, short- and midterm? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Anna, I didn’t hear your second question.

Anna Patrice

Oh my God. So one was on the size of the Tea category, how big it is. The second, how big was your – via 6 brands – you have 6 brands? And if you can do something to reverse the decline or if you are withdrawing support, and it’s a cash cow, but, okay, it’s declining.

And third question was, what should we think about private brands and third-party distribution brands going forward? Are there any measures that we need to take into account that will lead to further decline of these segments next year?

Christophe Barnouin

I understand. So for next year, we – I mean, Ronald, do you want to comment on the – because it’s again about the profile of next year, which is not finished yet. So…

Ronald Merckx

No, it’s not finished. And I think for this year, Anna Patrice, so year-to-date, you’ve seen that private label and sole agencies, so let’s say, the category other sales, as it was presented on Slide four, shows minus 9% decline. As I already said, for the fourth quarter, the level of decline will probably – between 5% and 10%, probably more towards the end of that – the bottom end of that range.

So for the total year, you’re then looking at a similar-ish, maybe a little bit lower full year decline. And for next year, we’re in the middle of planning, I think, on sole agency, which is the larger part of that other category. What we’ve experienced from time to time in negotiations, people sometimes say, "Look, we want to take these brands in-house, or we want to give it to somebody else. Thank you very much."

And therefore, it’s difficult to sort of really plan for that. And for private label, this year has been significantly impacted, of course, by Italy; and in the beginning of the year, of course, by the loss of private label as a result of the restructuring of the German factories that I wouldn’t see recurring. And then again there, from time to time, as these private label contracts come up for negotiation, we’ll have to look at that on a case-by-case basis. I mean, we are sort of in the middle of preparing the plans for next year, but I don’t see at the moment that same level of decline. But we’ll update you on that with our guidance when we do the Q4 results, then we’ll have a better view on that as well.

Anna Patrice

And the size of the Tea category and the size of…

Ronald Merckx

Yes, so the dietetic brand, which is Gayelord Hauser, we’ve already said that I think in Q2, so that’s the size that is around 1 5 million, so 15 million, and declining at sort of double digit again this quarter.

Anna Patrice

And the Tea category?

Ronald

The tea category is around, I think, between – it’s around 10% of the total business.

Anna Patrice

And it was declining probably also kind of mid- to high single digits in Q3 because of the weather?

Ronald Merckx

Yes, yes, yes. No, we’ve seen, yes, a disappointing performance, which as I’ve said earlier, a significant contributor to the performance in the quarter.

Anna Patrice

Thank you.

There’s a last question from [indiscernible] your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Catherine] from Blackrock. I’m just wondering, what is your strategy on U.K. listings that you’ve previously lost, especially in terms of your listings and promotional support for Kallo and Clipper? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

Our strategy, the U.K. listing is to have a much more aggressive and holistic approach next year. So we – today, we are going mostly to the trade on a category-by-category basis and not showing how Wessanen as a whole can be a strong partner for sustainable ground in the trade, which is a need in the trade as well, okay?\

And the first range review that we are doing with them are on the full assortment basis and not only by category basis, where we can show them how there is consistency in what we do, how we represent ethics in foods, and so we can do excitingly more the conversation than category by category and price by price. So that’s our approach going forwards.

