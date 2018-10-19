PayPal: Always A Safe Bet

PayPal remains the undisputed giant in the U.S. payments market, with TPV in the quarter still rising 25% y/y on a constant currency basis.

Perhaps it comes as a surprise to no one that PayPal (PYPL) came out with strong Q3 earnings. Shares of the online payments company have proven exceptionally resistant to the pessimism found in other tech stocks. I regret not having bought more shares of PayPal in the recent downturn; now, after posting Q3 results, PayPal is up 8%. This post-earnings surge reverses a good portion of PayPal's earlier losses and brings its year-to-date gains to 12%:

PYPL data by YCharts

Time and again, PayPal has proven that it is among the most consistent of the U.S. technology giants. Total payment volumes (TPV) on the platform have continued a strong growth pace in the mid-to-high 20s, further cementing PayPal's lead in the U.S. payments market. And note also that, relative to other markets like China, the U.S. is still underpenetrated when it comes to online and contactless payments, whereas Chinese consumers have gotten used to app-based payments like WePay to handle a great variety of everyday transactions.

There are many reasons to be bullish on PayPal, and every pullback in the stock is an opportunity to buy. On a valuation basis, PayPal doesn't seem too stretched, unlike the majority of its peers in the tech sector (perhaps this is why PayPal suffered a milder decline in the recent downturn). A ~35x earnings multiple and a <6x revenue multiple for a company that is growing earnings and revenue at 24% y/y and 14% y/y, respectively, is still very reasonable.

Note also that PayPal announced a $10 billion buyback program this year that can buy back more than 10% of the company's outstanding market cap, at current stock levels. PayPal remains cash-rich - its most recent balance sheet holds $8.15 billion of cash and $3.09 billion of marketable securities, against just $2.00 billion debt - a net cash position of about $9 billion, which could alone fund the entire buyback program. It also gives PayPal the flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions, as it did with iZettle last quarter.

Stay long on PayPal - this company still has plenty of room left to run.

Venmo - a startup within PayPal, still in its infancy

A discussion on the bullish case for PayPal these days almost necessarily includes a few points on Venmo, which many don't realize is a subsidiary of PayPal. Venmo, needless to say, has grown far beyond expectations and has expanded its market past the millennials that were its first adopters. Digital P2P payments in the U.S. are still in nascent stages relative to China, in Venmo is PayPal's key to cracking the market.

In the third quarter, PayPal announced that Venmo grew total payment volumes by 78% y/y. This growth mirrors that of a startup and has helped PayPal maintain its overall growth rates. Note that, at $17 billion of total TPV in the quarter, Venmo is a sizable standalone service but is still only a small portion of PayPal, which processed $143 billion in TPV overall in Q3.

Perhaps the most important aspect of Venmo from a shareholder perspective, however, is that PayPal is keen on starting to monetize the app. The company's first idea in tackling monetization is offering instant deposits at a small charge, but future monetization ideas are already in the works. The company has also recently rolled out Venmo payment options for Uber and Uber Eats, which have seen success, according to CEO Dan Schulman's remarks on this quarter's earnings call:

We saw significant advances across a wide array of Venmo monetization efforts [...] For the third quarter in a row Venmo posted yet again another record for net new actives. This is driving accelerating network effects as volume groups 78% to $16.7 billion with an annualized run rate now approaching $70 billion. And while it is still early, our monetization efforts appear to be reaching a tipping point. 24% of Venmo users have now participated in a monetizable action; this is up from 17% one quarter ago and 13% in May of this year. Pay with Venmo monthly active users increased approximately 185% month-over-month in September versus August. And across the Uber and Uber Eats apps, we saw more than 300% month-over-month volume growth in September versus August."

Venmo is a defining acquisition for PayPal, similar to how Instagram is fueling much of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) MAU/DAU growth. Momentum for Venmo appears to be at a strong inflection point, giving us confidence in PayPal's near-term growth trajectory.

Q3 download

Here's a look at PayPal's full results for the third quarter:

Figure 1. PayPal 3Q18 results Source: PayPal investor relations

Revenues grew 14% y/y to $3.68 billion in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $3.66 billion (+13% y/y) by one point. Supporting this revenue growth was a 25% y/y jump in total payment volumes (TPV), a metric that investors watch as closely as revenue growth:

Figure 2. PayPal transaction metrics Source: PayPal investor relations

Active accounts, meanwhile, grew 15% y/y (a large number of which can be attributed to Venmo), while the total number of transactions rose 27% y/y. User engagement is also up across the board, with the transactions per user rising 9% y/y.

What I found most encouraging in the transaction metrics, however, was the 10bps increase in transaction margin to 54.9%. This seems like a nominal improvement, but last quarter, transaction margins had dipped 30bps - so it's a relief to see that the drop in transaction margins in Q2 was not symptomatic of a larger trend.

In this quarter's earnings release, PayPal's CFO also gave some bullish commentary on FY19 (a quarter ahead of when most companies do so). PayPal is expecting constant currency revenue growth of 17% y/y next year, 1.5 points of which will be contributed by recent acquisitions. In addition, PayPal is expecting EPS growth of 23% y/y, a continuation of this quarter's strong EPS trends.

Bottom-line performance this quarter was equally strong. PayPal's "take rate" on transactions declined 17bps year over year due in part to the growth of free transactions on Venmo, but the company also noted that it gained 130bps of efficiencies on transaction expenses. Overall, this helped PayPal drive 142 bps of operating margin expansion to 21%:

Figure 3. PayPal operating margins Source: PayPal investor relations

PayPal also grew its net income by 15% y/y in the quarter - but, unlike many companies in the S&P 500, a good portion of this growth came from actual operating improvements, not tax reform. PayPal's income tax expense of $97 million actually represented 18.2% of pre-tax income, 250bps higher than 15.7% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.58 also grew 24% y/y and beat Wall Street expectations of $0.54 with 7% upside.

Key takeaways

There is plenty of fuel for bulls after PayPal's most recent quarter. Transaction volumes are holding at an elevated pace, and further monetization opportunities for Venmo provide a credible path to revenue acceleration in the coming year (which PayPal has already forecasted to, with its CFO's expectations of 19% revenue growth next year). Scale is also helping PayPal to gradually slim down its transaction costs, allowing it to produce great EPS growth.

Perhaps most salient of all, PayPal has also proven its stock to be a port in the storm in times of volatility for other tech stocks. Gone is the fear that clouded PayPal when eBay (EBAY) announced it was replacing PayPal with Adyen: investors have come to believe in PayPal's long-term viability regardless, even absent its oldest partner. New relationships with American Express (AXP) and Walmart (WMT) will also be accretive to TPV growth. Stay long on PayPal - it's always a safe bet in a choppy market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.