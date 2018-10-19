Blue Apron: The Oven Is Now On Fire

Otherwise, the continuing losses will drain all shareholder value within 2 years.

The brand could be sold and this may leave some value for shareholders if it happens in the next year.

The recent refinancing of the credit line increased the interest rate and lowered the total amount, another negative.

The business model is still broken and there are more signs of insiders backing out.

The stock price has fallen over 60% from highs as recent as this July.

Blue Apron's (APRN) rapid fall since the $10 IPO price last summer has had ups and downs. It has bounced back to the $3-4 range several times after falling lower, mainly due to speculation of potential buyouts. I've been short for nearly a year.

Now, the price is falling to new lows on a regular basis, going under $1.30 recently. Will it ever come back or is this the end?

I would like the opportunity to short more shares at the prices we saw just a few months ago. As of this writing, it has fallen over 67% from the highs in July at $3.92.

But there are several good reasons that it may not come back this time.

Insider sales show low confidence

The recent insider activity shows signs of serious problems. Co-founder Ilia Papas has shown several recent trades where he acquired shares outside of the stock market, possibly through grants or options, and then sold them immediately.

VC investor First Round Capital has also been selling millions of shares. Both of them did these sales at price under $2. If they're willing to give up the shares now at a price 80% lower than the IPO, do they expect any improvement at all?

Several other officers sold small amounts at low prices. These may be insignificant. The willingness to dump larger blocks at prices near the all-time lows is a lot more telling.

Customer Losses Continue

As I wrote about several times over the last year, Blue Apron is unable to keep customers or make a profit. This has left them two bad choices: increase marketing spending and make the financial losses worse, or cut marketing spending and let everyone see how fast the customers are leaving.

At the start of the year, they were doing the latter, which is the best move financially. However, it breaks with the story of a high-growth start-up, so they have ramped up marketing again. This will only accelerate the inevitable.

Their only chance to stand out was to get loyal customers who would eventually pay back the marketing costs.

They have never been able to do this at the scale needed, and it's only getting worse. Most customers either leave quickly or fall to occasional orders if they do stick around. The business model simply does not add up.

Cash Burn is Problematic, Refinancing Absorbs Cash

The business continues to lose cash every quarter with no end in sight. They simply don't have a sustainable, profitable customer base, so their only decisions are about how they want to present the resulting losses to shareholders.

This month they did get a refinancing on their line of credit which extends it by 18 months, increases the interest rate by 2.00%, and reduces the total capacity.

The maturity date has shifted from August 2019 to February 2021. The added interest will increase costs to Blue Apron, but the reduction in size is more worrying.

As of the last quarterly report, Blue Apron's financial statements showed that the total amount available to borrow was $200m and the amount they were actually borrowing was $125m.

With the refinancing, the total amount available to borrow is now just $85m. This presumably required a payment of $40m on closing, assuming they want to use the maximum amount allowed on the credit line. So, the company's total cash this year would look like this:

End of year 2017 $228.5m End of Q2 2018 $180.8m Post-refinancing $140.8m Post Q3 losses $115-125m

(the first two lines are actual financial statements while the last two are pro-forma based on my estimates)

At this rate, they could hit $0 in cash in 4-6 quarters. The reduction in the size of their credit line is clearly not a promising sign for the ability to borrow more to extend that timeline.

New Customer Channels Will Cut Profits

In recent months, Blue Apron has been selling meal kits in Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and even started doing same-day deliveries with Seamless in New York.

These may increase sales for a time but they come with limitations. The customers can't buy a meal kit without seeing competition right beside it, which will put pressure on prices.

And they have to produce meal kits in advance and hope everything sells. This will increase waste if they produce enough to meet the demand (because some won't sell). If they don't produce enough to meet the demand, then they lose sales and risk upsetting their partners.

Other competitors who are not as far into the decline (they tend to have many of the same problems) may rush into these channels as well and put further pressure on Blue Apron with their ability to sustain more losses.

The online marketing costs are not needed to the same degree in these channels but those savings are overwhelmed by price pressure and additional waste. Don't expect a turnaround from this.

Selling The Brand Is The Last Resort

Blue Apron still has a chance to sell the brand to someone else. Their other assets may not be worth much since they invested in facilities that were very specific to their operations. A buyer that does not intend to continue operations in exactly the same form might pay a far lower price than what it cost Blue Apron.

If they don't make a sale soon and end the losses, the continuing cash burn will drag down the recoverable value.

The brand might well sell for anywhere from $50-200m. Above that price, an acquirer could just invest in their own marketing to build a new brand. This has other advantages because they could tie the brand to their existing business to make it seem more forward-thinking.

For example, "meal kits by Walmart" (WMT) makes Walmart seem progressive, more so than selling Blue Apron meal kits at Walmart. That's assuming they assemble a meal kit of a similar quality.

They can also enjoy lower marketing costs since they can push ads through the channels they already use to reach customers. Their incremental costs to promote meal kits may be a lot less than what Blue Apron spent.

Blue Apron is Overcooked

When I looked up the latest stats for APRN on Yahoo Finance, one of the top news articles mentioned was about Groupon (GRPN).

That seems fitting since Groupon went public to great excitement over their rapid growth and then declined when the business model turned out to be unsustainable and competition ate the profits.

Although Groupon survives as an independent business 5 years later, Blue Apron may struggle more. Groceries and food delivery are extremely competitive. Groupon actually had an innovative business model with less existing competition.

APRN's market cap of $243m at the moment is a little too high to allow for a sale. If it drops fast enough, then an acquisition could be completed, but if it takes too long, the value will keep falling. We may see an outright bankruptcy and liquidation within 2 years unless management goes into survival mode and hoards cash, finally admitting that the business is not sustainable.

This is probably why insiders are selling large amounts. The chances of the current stock price being maintained are not good.

I already have a profit of over 64% on my short position and I will continue holding it because of the negative dynamics. A market cap under $200m in this quarter might prompt me to close the position and see if the price rises again (or falls just a bit more and prompts an acquisition).

There may be sharper price changes around the next earnings release on November 14th. As time passes, I will target lower and lower values because of the constant erosion.

Disclosure: I am/we are short APRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.