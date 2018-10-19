Workday Is Fine But The Markets Aren't

So, we're sitting on the fence on this one until the storm in tech shares abates.

We don't see much reason for multiple expansion either. In fact, multiples could contract in times of market turbulence when sentiment turns against high-flyers.

While the company is non-GAAP profitable, there isn't yet much operational leverage, and share-based compensation is huge.

Acquisitions and new modules have expanded the TAM and will keep revenues growing for some time to come.

Workday (WDAY) is one of these SaaS cloud platform companies that seem to have endless growth opportunities as their prime application still has significant runway, and they can add additional applications to their platform.

It's therefore no surprise that Workday (and similar stocks) has and continues to produce big returns for investors, despite often steep (or even very steep) valuations.

But we see a lot of volatility and price swings entering tech names, so while the fundamentals we'll discuss below are fine, there are other considerations for timing a buying decision.

Very little seems to be able to go wrong with the main headwind for investors is simply a change in sentiment knocking the valuation multiples a little lower from time to time.

It seems that we just had such a period:

But as you can see, stocks like this tend to behave like beach-balls held under water. As soon as the downward pressure subsides, they tend to shoot higher again.

Of course, it's always possible that these companies produce a disappointing quarter as well, but the ones we follow, like Workday, this tends to be a rare event.

Our overview shows a steady revenue growth, but the years of hypergrowth are clearly behind us.

That is of course not surprising for a company with sales of $2.4B (past 12 months) and a market cap of $27.5B. You also see that, while there is some operational improvement, the company is still making substantial losses, at least in GAAP.

Swiss army knife

The company started as an HCM (human capital management) outfit, and we are actually a little surprised that this still is 90% of their business, and that market seems theirs with 35% of the Fortune 500 and a whopping 50% of Fortune 50 as their customer already. Management is confident to land 50% of the Fortune 500 in the next couple of years.

So, they are looking beyond HCM for additional growth, and the opportunities are considerable, given that HCM is only 25% of their TAM. The expansion of the TAM comes from adding modules and functionality to their core HCM product, like:

The cloud platform is still under development and is in limited availability still. Their Financial Management product is taking off, with 60% customer growth in Q2 (y/y) arriving at 530 customers, 8 of the Fortune 500 companies.

There are other areas of expansion at which management is looking like HR service delivery, but for now, they have partners in that area.

Adaptive Insights acquisition

The company bought Adaptive (which closed on August 1), a financial and operational planning solution for $1.6B. Workday has its own planning solution, but that's focused on workforce planning and (after some deliberations) is going to sunset this in favor of Adaptive's solution.

Then, they will spend the next 12-18 months integrating it into the Workday platform, in stages. An additional benefit is that Adaptive contains a modeling engine, which the Workday platform lacked.

Apart from that, the company kept on selling Adaptive as a separate solution as it had considerable market success on its own. The acquisition provides other benefits:

Numerous cross-selling opportunities, especially for their 2,200 large customers where Adaptive didn't have a strong presence and internationally where Adaptive also wasn't strong.

A more complete offering with the whole bigger than the sum of the parts (especially when the integration is complete).

If it is sold as a standalone solution, the salespeople of Adaptive will do the selling. If it's part of a larger ERP type deal, then Workday reps will take the lead, giving them an opportunity to sell other Workday solutions. Here is management (Q2CC):

So with Adaptive we very quickly get into the market with a leader defined by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant and those will open more doors for us the broader Financial Management suites. So it's the double bonus of now being viewed as a leader in that space as well as opening up the doors to the larger core Financial Management business and so we're very excited about it.

And with regard to being a more complete offering with Adaptive, here is management again (Q2CC):

Absolutely, and I think the combination of core fin procurement expenses and planning all together we can be an ERP replacement today and it definitely seems to be the next area of focus from IT, it was CRM then HR, IT, and I think it's now, I think finance is the next big one to tackle. And one of the reasons why it hasn't, it's been clear one of the reasons it hasn't taken off in the past is that the products including ours were just not ready to take over that operations of the truly large multinationals, but from a future function perspective and we're confident that they are today

Management clearly believes that adding a top-notch planning solution will accelerate demand for some of the core financial solutions as well. It's simply one more way to get a foot through the door.

This land and expand strategy is pretty attractive (Q2CC):

for that first dollar spend on core HR, it can be $2 or $3 more in terms of add-on products whether it's payroll or learning or recruiting time now planning.

Adaptive itself is also still evolving:

Adaptive had several years ago embarked on sales planning as sales and operational planning as its next push after financial planning... So maybe manufacturing is not and raw materials and part is not something that happened to the next two to three years. But there is no reason it couldn't be part of the Adaptive platform long term.

International

International is also a growth opportunity as the market is three to four years behind the US in terms of adoption, but things are really starting to pick up. From the 10-Q:

Q2 Results

From the 10-Q:

Subscriptions grew at 30% while professional services grew 17% in Q2 (y/y). Unearned revenue grew 21% to almost $1.5B.

Guidance

Will include the acquisition of Adaptive Insights from August 1.

Q3 subscription revenue will grow 31%-32% to $609M-$611M ($18M from Adaptive).

FY2018 subscription revenue will grow 31% to $2.341B-$2.348B with $42M from Adaptive.

FY2018 professional service revenue will be $424M ($9M from Adaptive).

Non-GAAP operating revenue will be 4% in Q3 and 9% for FY2018, 300 basis points lower than previously guided as a result of the Adaptive acquisition, causing $40M in one time acquisition and integration cost.

GAAP operating margins will be -27% in Q3 and -18% in FY2018.

Operating cash flow will reach $550M FY2018.

Comps were rather challenging in H1 but will be a little easier in H2, and this will show up in a reacceleration in ACV (average customer value), but not in backlog as this is already a huge number ($5.5B).

Margins

There has been a fairly steady margin improvement in both gross and (GAAP) operating margins, although Q2 professional services experienced some margin decline (due to the yearly Annual Global Partner Conference and annual employee compensation) which resulted in gross margins a tad lower at 74% (non-GAAP).

There is a huge gap between GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins. The latter is a positive 10.1%. How operational costs are distributed and the large difference between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics is shown here, from the 10-Q:

Non-GAAP operating metrics are growing:

Product development +35.5%

S&M + 18.75%

G&A +34%

Total operating cost + 26.71%

That is, non-GAAP operating costs grow a little less than revenues with all the leverage coming from sales and marketing.

Cash

Losses are much less serious if a company doesn't bleed cash, which isn't the case:

However, the company depends on a really hefty dose of share-based compensation ($147M in the quarter 21.8% of revenue) to keep the cash flowing in:

No wonder the share count has been steadily rising. The company also has $1,177M in notes outstanding. The company has actually two classes of shares outstanding, class A and class B, with the latter having 10x the voting power. From the 10-Q:

As of July 31, 2018, there were 149 million shares of Class A common stock, net of treasury stock, and 68 million shares of Class B common stock outstanding.

There are also RSUs (restricted stock units). From the 10-Q:

Valuation

The shares aren't exactly cheap, but that's par for the course for these types of companies. The company is profitable on a non-GAAP basis and expected to achieve $1.08 in EPS this fiscal year rising to $1.49 in fiscal 2020.

Conclusion

We see little reason for multiple expansion. In fact, in the present climate, where market fear is setting in, multiples could contract a little. That is, investors need revenue growth and operational leverage to produce gains.

We think revenue growth will likely continue at this 25%-30% pace for quite some time. The Adaptive acquisition has provided new opportunities here to keep the show on the road.

All the present operational leverage is coming from sales, and how this develops in the future depends on what they need for further international expansion. Investment in product development is still rather substantial.

The company produces considerable cash although this is a result of a really very substantial share-based compensation account exceeding 20% of revenue. It doesn't look like cash generation will be directed towards share buybacks in the near future.

So, we so see a more modest upside path for the shares, roughly at the pace of revenue growth as substantial operational leverage hasn't materialized yet, and there is some headwind from the large amount of share-based compensation and resulting dilution.

Yet, we don't think now is the time to buy shares, given the market volatility which could easily get worse. It's one to keep on the watch list for purchases.

