I've Finally Thrown In The Towel On IBM

IBM's shareholder returns appear to be slowing, which was what was keeping me in the stock in the first place.

Admittedly, I’ve probably been more bullish on IBM (IBM) than I should have been. I’ve owned shares for years now, having bought for $180.71 back in October of 2013. Right now, I’m down more than 25% on that purchase. Now thankfully, 5 years ago, the size of my purchases was much smaller than the ones I’m making today, so even though I’m sitting on large percentage losses, IBM is one of my portfolio’s smallest positions, and the shares haven’t really hurt me much financially. Furthermore, over the last 5 years, I’ve collected a fair amount of dividends from IBM; $26.24/share, to be exact, which has done a decent job of cutting into my losses. However, I’m still deeply in the red, and while I absolutely hate the idea of selling at a loss (which is probably why I’ve stayed long this dog for so long), after IBM announced yet another quarter of negative growth, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s likely in my best interest to cut ties with his underperformer.

IBM is a tricky company to analyze. As a value investor, I’m attracted to the company’s single digit P/E ratio and its 4.7% yield. As a dividend growth investor, I’m even more attracted to that high yield because this company has a long history of dividend increases. IBM’s 20-year dividend growth CAGR is an impressive 14.8%. Even during the great recession years (07-09), IBM maintained its strong double-digit dividend growth. However, the company’s dividend growth rates have slowed a bit in recent years, which has caused my patience to wear a bit thin.

IBM has become known as the king of financial engineering, and looking back, I have to wonder if I let the dividend growth/buyback figures put blinders in front of my eyes. I was willing to give the company the benefit of the doubt, assuming that they know more about the internal workings of the business operations than I do, and if they’re willing to be very generous to shareholders, then there must be bullish catalysts in the system.

After 5+ years of negative quarterly revenue growth, I was pleased to see IBM return to growth earlier in 2018. In Q1, IBM broke that infamous negative revenue streak, posting 5.2% y/y growth. It followed that up with another positive print in Q2, posting 3.7% growth. After years of waiting for a turnaround, I thought to myself, “Maybe my patience will pay off.”

Well, the Q3 print was once again negative, and I can’t help but think that if IBM can’t produce growth in this economy. The company may well be doomed. It pains me to say that about one of my holdings. It especially pains me to say this because I recently gave IBM the #10 spot on my top-10 rankings for DGI technology names. With such a juicy yield and low valuation, all IBM had to do was continue its slow growth streak. It wouldn’t have taken much in terms of a turn in sentiment for this company to reap the rewards of slight multiple expansion, which would have led to strong total returns. When you’re paid out a 4.7% dividend, it doesn’t take much in terms of capital appreciation to generate double-digit returns. Considering that IBM’s current P/E multiple of 9.7x is nearly 40% below its long-term average premium of 15.9x, a smidge of mean reversion could have led to significant gains.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

However, as much hope as I had for the continued turnaround of this once illustrious company, Q3’s return to negative growth inspired me to throw in the towel. I sold my shares at $132.63 on Thursday morning.

Reading through IBM’s earnings report and the conference call, as usual, there is a lot to like and a lot to be frustrated with. I have to admit, that while this management team hasn’t been able to generate growth, it does a great job of spinning negative growth to look nice.

IBM beat earnings estimates by $0.02. A bottom-line beat is always a good start. On a GAAP basis, IBM’s EPS was essentially flat, up from $2.92 to $2.94. In a world where many of the companies that I own (especially in the tech space) are posting double-digit bottom-line growth, fueled by lower corporate tax rates and a red-hot economy, it’s very difficult to get excited about a $0.02 beat that equates to flat y/y performance.

On the top line, things were even worse. IBM posted $18.76b in revenues, which missed analysts estimates by $330m and was down 2% y/y. Considering that IBM’s quarterly comps here were a part of that infamous 5-year plus negative quarterly growth stream, I was very disappointed. It’s not difficult for me to stomach a top-line miss from time to time, but when you do it for 6 years in a row, there’s another argument to be made.

Typically, I agree with those who say that investors should buy and hold so long as one’s initial investment thesis remains intact. For me, buying IBM was about its transition to the cloud and A.I. with Watson. In more recent years, I was excited about other buzzwords like Blockchain or security. It seemed like IBM had so many potential routes to take to generate growth in the face of a slowing legacy business, but management couldn’t get a foothold in any of these high growth markets where other companies in the tech space are thriving.

One of the highlights of the quarter was that the company has generated $12.2b of free cash flow during the trailing twelve months. However, IBM only generated $2.2b of that during Q3. Q3 free cash flow was down about 10% y/y. Also, the company guided for only $12b in free cash flow for the year, meaning that Q4 FCF will likely show continued deceleration.

These profit-centric statistics are the types of things that I would generally get caught up on when looking at my IBM shares. I’d think things like, “Well, sales are down once again, but the company is still printing cash.”

Furthermore, when looking for positives, I saw that the company noted that its “Strategic Imperatives” segment, which includes the buzz-word businesses like A.I., cloud, security, has posted sales of $39.5b during the trailing twelve months, which is good for 13% growth.

Having such a large portion of the business growing at a double-digit click should be really bullish, right? Well, not quite. I’ve come to know this “Strategic Imperatives” as a bit of a trick (for lack of a better word). When looking at the Q3 numbers and the individual segment breakdowns, I see that both Cognitive Solutions (A.I) and Technology Services and Cloud Platforms both posted negative sales growth. Cognitive Solutions’ sales fell 5% with the strategic imperatives within the broader segment falling 4% and the cloud aspect of the segment falling 2%. The strategic imperatives and the cloud segments of the Technology Services and Cloud Platforms division did post strong growth, up 16% and 22%, respectively. However, this growth wasn’t enough to push the broader segment into positive growth.

On a relative basis, I don’t see similar divisions from other tech giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Cisco (CSCO), etc., posting similar negative results. Simply put, it appears to me that IBM is losing market share in these imperative segments.

IBM has become known for its share repurchase program over the years. For a while, I was happy with this program, understanding the laws of supply and demand and assuming that, eventually, Big Blue would figure out how to be successful in a growth market or two. I thought that one day I’d be very grateful that they’d shrunk the outstanding share count by such a significant figure.

But it seems that even this potentially bullish aspect of the company may be slowing down. IBM only purchased ~$600m worth of shares during the quarter. This is a relatively small figure for this company (at least, relative to its recent history). One would think that it would take advantage of such low multiples to really take advantage of the value and retire shares, but it appears that the slowing free cash flow figures must be putting a damper on IBM’s ability to return cash to shareholders.

I touched on this before, but we’re seeing that with regard to the dividend growth as well. IBM’s most recent dividend increase was just 4.67%. IBM management just stated that it expects full year EPS to be $13.80 in 2018, which is flat, year over year. IBM still has $14.7b of cash on hand and a fairly conservative payout ratio of 45.5%, so I don’t think the current high yield is at risk. However, without earnings growth, I don’t think that we’ll see large dividend increases or share buybacks anytime soon.

It appears that the financial engineering narrative that was bolstering IBM’s fundamentals may have finally run its course, and now, the company will need to rely on growth. At this point in time, I’m not willing to make that bet. The company certainly hasn’t shown an ability to reliably produce growth during the last 5 years or so, so moving forward, I’m not sure what would be the catalyst to change that. Without the strong shareholder return story, I don’t see a reason to own IBM.

