Halliburton: Look Out Below

I suspect that the stock could see further downward pressure before it can finally recover some of the lost ground.

I fear that softness in the continent's onshore business may finally present itself more clearly on the P&L, in the form of slower revenue growth and lower margins.

It's shaping up to be a tricky quarter for Houston-based energy service provider Halliburton (HAL).

The company's stock has been suffering, down nearly 30% over the past six months, as worries mount over exploration and production activity in North America. This Friday morning, peer Schlumberger (SLB) did not do much to ease concerns over onshore bottlenecks in its home continent, which I believe could impact Halliburton much more (nearly two thirds of total revenues are produced in North America) vs. its more geographically diversified competitor.

What has helped Halliburton a bit in the past few quarters are results that continued to look robust, on the back of an oil and gas business that began to recover from the 2014-2018 downcycle faster in North America than internationally. Last quarter, when management's more pessimistic narrative about the foreseeable future sent the stock down 18% over the ensuing six weeks, the company's financial performance looked much less concerning: 24% YOY top-line growth coupled with GAAP op margin that increased by a whopping ten percentage points over 2017 levels.

My fear is that, this time, softness in North America's onshore business may finally present itself more clearly on the P&L, particularly in the form of slower revenue growth and less-than-impressive profits. "Increased activity throughout the United States land sector, primarily pressure pumping," will probably turn from a tailwind in 2Q18 to a headwind in the third quarter. I believe that the completion and production segment, traditionally a much more profitable business than drilling and evaluation, is likely to suffer the brunt of the pipeline constraints, lack of proper transportation infrastructure and supplies needed for hydraulic fracturing in the Permian basin - possibly pressuring total company margins due to the revenue mix dynamics.

Whether the more pessimistic projections will materialize remains to be seen. But I do not find it comforting that the Street still anticipates a healthy 13% increase in revenues this quarter along with a seven-cent YOY rise in EPS. Even next year's 7% top-line growth estimates could prove to be too aggressive, considering the challenges in North America are unlikely to subside until the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020.

More information will hopefully come to light when Halliburton reports earnings on Monday, October 22, ahead of the opening bell.

On the stock

I have just bought a few shares of SLB, proving that I'm not overly concerned about the state of the oil and gas service business in a two-to-five year time horizon. My optimism, however, does not apply as much to HAL, considering how much more exposed to the short-term headwinds in domestic activity the company seems to be over the next few quarters.

True, HAL trades at a sector-low, current-year EV/EBITDA multiple of only 9.5x that compares favorably to SLB's much richer 13.8x. But in my view, the stock is discounted for a good reason, and I find it hard to confidently predict the impact of the expected softness in North America on Haliburton's financial statements.

In my view, the O&G space already is volatile and unpredictable enough, given its exposure to bouncy crude oil prices. Therefore, I find it too speculative to add a layer of risk by investing in HAL at current levels. I continue to think that the company is of high quality, but at the same time suspect that the stock could see further downward pressure before it can finally recover some of the lost ground that has sent shares to their current two-year lows.

