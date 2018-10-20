Kansas City Southern: Can The Current Sales Trend Support A Higher Stock Price?

However, the company reported a rising sales and volume trend which will likely continue in Q4.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) is one of America's biggest railroad operators and a major beneficiary from cross-border trade with Mexico. Third quarter earnings and sales slightly missed estimates but showed a solid picture with rising volumes, accelerating sales and rising profitability. I remain confident that the company is able to provide investors with further capital gains going forward. Source: Kansas City Southern

Volume and Sales Are Accelerating

Third quarter EPS came in at $1.57. This is in line with expectations of $1.58. It's also 16% higher compared of its prior-year quarter. It's also remarkable that the company's EPS growth rate is at one of the highest levels of the past few years.

EPS growth had full support from sales growth. Total sales hit $699 million in Q3 which is roughly $8 million below estimates. Nonetheless, sales growth hit 6% growth which is up from 4% in Q2 of this year.

That said, total transportation volume accelerated to 4%. This is 3 points above the 1% growth of Q2 and a confirmation of the strong transportation trend that's currently going on in the US economy. CSX Corp. (CSX) also reported accelerating shipments.

The overview below shows the revenue and volume trend. Both sales and volume growth is currently at a three-month high after entering the "growth zone" in 2017.

Especially chemicals and petroleum volumes were soaring. Total volume growth accelerated to 14.9% from 2.9% in Q2 of this year. Automotive volumes on the other hand declined to 4.1% which is the lowest levels since Q2 2016.

That said, automotive is expected to do well in Q4 as growth is expected to trend ahead of Mexico automotive production estimates. Chemicals and petroleum will further benefit from Mexican energy reform.

Energy volume is expected to suffer from secular impacts like the closure of Texas energy plants which is negatively impacting utility coal. Frac sand is being pressured by increasing competition from in-basin sand.

The company also improved its operating ratio from 64.4% in Q3 of 2017 to currently 62%. The adjusted operating ratio dropped from 64.4% to 63.4%. The difference is the adjustment for gains on insurance recoveries related to hurricane damage. Total expenses increased 5%. The biggest expenses category compensation and benefits was down 4% thanks to lower incentive compensation. Total wage inflation and increased headcount added $4 million to the company's expenses as the total headcount rose to almost 7,060.

Total fuel expenses were up 17% due to rising oil prices while equipment costs were up 7% due to higher repair and maintenance costs and additional costs associated with the hire of new cars due to congestion in Texas and Mexico.

Speaking of congestion. I expect that the company will make progress over the next few quarters as additional measures are being taken to fight congestion. The company leased 30 additional locomotives and redeployed crew members from southern and central Mexico to congestion zones. Both measures are displayed by rising costs as I just discussed.

With that in mind, let's move over to my personal expectations.

What's Next?

The largest part of the answer to that question can be seen below. I have used regional manufacturing shipments as a leading indicator for activities in the transportation industry over the past few years. This index has done tremendous work when it comes to correctly predicting transportation volumes and earnings. The index bottomed in Q1 2016 and gained steam after the election of President Trump. Official transportation earnings accelerated in Q1 2017 which was exactly one year after the bottom of regional shipments. At this point, we see that the index is at multi-year highs. It's therefore no surprise that earnings from companies like CSX and Kansas City Southern are this strong.

I therefore believe that Q4 earnings will be positive as well. I would not be surprised to see total volume growth of 5% or more based on this trend.

With that in mind, I have to say that I believe that the stock still has room to grow. I would not be surprised if the stock went back to try to break $125 resistance again. Moreover, I expect the bottom around $100 to hold until the point when we start to see the start of a growth slowing trend. This would inevitably have a negative impact on transportation stocks.

And speaking of transportation stocks (in general), I have to mention that I'm not buying Kansas City Southern. The ratio spread between Kansas City Southern and the iShares transportation average (BATS:IYT) has gone nowhere since 2016. In other words, you would have gotten absolutely no alpha by owning Kansas City Southern. One reason is the operating ratio which is higher than the operating ratio of a few competitors.

However, I'm not bashing the company. I'm only stating the fact that the results are not good enough to generate alpha. It's no reason to sell your shares in case you are a long-term investor, especially not considering the strong fundamental trend we are currently in.

Going forward, I'm sticking to my transportation shares and expect strong fundamental results going forward (e.g. strong Q4 earnings).

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

