For Once, Steve Sjuggerud Is Wrong About The 'Melt Up' This Time

I want to begin this article by saying how much I value and respect Steve Sjuggerud, a top leading analyst for Stansberry Research. He has had an extraordinarily successful career for decades, and he has correctly called a large number of the most critical market tops, bottoms, and turning points for the past 20 years:

He got out of the dot-com bubble in April 2000

He got into gold at the perfect time in the early 2000s

He got out of the stock market in early 2008 before the crash

He got back into stocks in early 2009 very near the bottom

He got into real estate near the bottom around 2011

He has made an awful lot of money staying long in the stock market during the entire bull market through 2017 and January 2018

In short, Steve Sjuggerud has had a lot longer and more successful career than I have, to say the least.

The vast majority of the time, I agree with Sjuggerud's calls. He is usually right, to be certain, there is no doubt about that. I myself subscribe to one of his services.

But unfortunately, I think Steve Sjuggerud is off the mark right now when he continues to pound the table about the stock market "Melt Up" that he believes is still to come. You can read one promotion of Sjuggerud's current Melt Up scenario analysis here.

I think Sjuggerud fails to appreciate how much of an overall financial market peak we had in January 2018 in the US and global stocks and even in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

In my view, January 2018 was the final peak of the "Melt Up" in this bull market, and the stock market is going downhill from here.

I wrote about my perspective in great detail in August in the article "Was January 2018 The Global Stock Market Top?". And I suggested the possible role of the bitcoin (BTC-USD) (OTCQX:GBTC) (OTCQB:BTCS) and cryptocurrency crash in the article "Has The Cryptocurrency Crash Dragged Down Global Markets In 2018?"

The US and global stock market action from August up to the present has only confirmed the analysis I put forward in those two articles in August.

In short, global stock markets outside the US have clearly entered a bear market in 2018. They peaked in January; there is no doubt about that now. Just take a look at the charts of some critical major global stock markets:

First, the Chinese stock markets (ASHR):

That's a 37% decline since the peak in January.

We can extend this snapshot to emerging markets (EEM) in general:

That's a 25% decline for all emerging markets in the world together.

In the Japanese stock market (EWJ), the decline is just 13% so far, but the chart, trend, and moving averages present a terribly bearish picture:

Meanwhile European stock markets (VGK) are down over 15% and counting:

US small-cap stocks (IWM) were the market darlings in the spring of 2018, when the narrative was the trade war would hurt multinational large caps but boost domestic small caps. But in just the past six weeks, US small caps have plunged 11.5%:

US mid-cap stocks (MDY) meanwhile suddenly dropped 10% in less than a month:

This month the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) dropped over 10% within about a week:

So that leaves us finally with the good old reliable S&P 500 (SPY) US large caps:

That's just an 8% drop, but it also happened within just about a week.

Correction or Bear Market?

Of course, one can still say that the US stock market's decline so far is just a correction. Typically, people call a 10% decline a correction and a 20% decline a bear market, but these are just labels. The real question is which direction will the market go next?

The divergence between the performance of US stocks and other global stocks in 2018 is historically unprecedented:

The red line is the total US stock market; the blue line is all global stocks outside the US.

As you can see, they began to diverge in May. Since then, global stocks ex-US have kept going down and down. US stocks slowly moved upward, with a lot of volatility, but this month's decline has called into question the strength of the move since May.

Here is the key question: Which trend is stronger, the global stock downtrend or the US stock uptrend?

My answer is the global stock downtrend. The US uptrend is shaky, uncertain, and unclear. The global downtrend on the other hand is very clear; there is no doubt about it.

I simply doubt the idea that the US stock market can have a glorious euphoric "Melt Up" in the next 6 or 12 months, while the rest of the world's stock markets keep heading downhill. And I don't see global markets heading anywhere other than downhill.

Why Did Sjuggerud Miss the End of the Melt Up?

Of course, I can't get into Steve Sjuggerud's head and say what his emotions are or what's the psychological rationale behind his Melt Up perspective right now. But I will give you my best guess, with two main reasons:

1. Sjuggerud didn't appreciate the significance of last year's bitcoin and cryptocurrency bubble, so he didn't realize just how much of a euphoric peak January 2018 actually was across all global financial markets, if you include crypto.

I think this is a very big deal, and still very much underestimated by most market analysts.

I think when financial market historians go back many years from now and look at the end of this bull market, they will see that the crypto bubble and bust played a huge role in the whole thing.

As I analyzed in my August article about the role of crypto in the global market 2018 peak and downturn, the monthly trading volume of the cryptocurrency market in the peak month from December 2017 to January 2018 was about the same size as the monthly trading volume of either the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ.

In other words, the crypto market at its peak was absolutely big enough that its crash could spark a crash in all global financial markets. I don't think enough financial market analysts realized that at the time.

And bitcoin and crypto was the one market where you did have true mass euphoria behind the bubble. I've told the story before, but I'll tell it again: While watching a college basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City last December, the family in the row in front of me spent the whole time talking excitedly about bitcoin. The dad was telling his son about the amazing new "chainlink" technology. He talked about putting his coins in cold storage.

Dot-com stocks attracted the euphoria in 1999 and early 2000. Real estate attracted the euphoria in 2006. And bitcoin and crypto attracted the euphoria in 2017 and January 2018. It was just harder to measure and link to other financial markets, because it was so different from traditional markets.

I think the crypto crash after January 2018 is the equivalent of the NASDAQ rolling over in March 2000 or the subprime mortgage crash in 2007. Not the final act of the financial market crash, but the decisive first act. After subprime crashed, you didn't need another euphoric peak before the rest of financial markets crashed. After March 2000, you didn't need another euphoric peak to end the bull market. And in my view, after the crypto crash this year, you don't need another euphoric peak to end this bull market. The bursting of the crypto bubble euphoria was enough.

2. Sjuggerud missed out on the biggest gains of the 1999 and early 2000 dot-com stock bubble, and he has a Fear Of Missing Out on one last irrational final surge of an overvalued stock market again this time.

This is natural. And I want to emphasize this is not at all a criticism of Steve Sjuggerud. It's just my best attempt at an analysis to explain what's really behind his perspective.

From a valuation perspective, the last huge run-up of the dot-com stock bubble in 1999 and early 2000 made no rational sense. Such valuations had never been seen before, and may never be seen again. Many sensible investors sidestepped the whole party as irrational and insane.

Sjuggerud was one of those sensible investors. But in retrospect, he looks backs and wonders how he could have found a way to stay in the market and participate in that last big run and those biggest gains at the end, but still get out around April 2000 when the NASDAQ rolled over and he hit his trailing stops.

In other words, he doesn't want to "make the same mistake twice", and he has a Fear Of Missing Out on 1999-style gains in 2019. So he's not going to be deterred by sky-high overvalued stock prices in 2018, since that didn't matter in 1999.

However, history does not always repeat itself in exactly the same way (I'm going to try to avoid the "but it does rhyme!" cliche here).

Just because the 1999-2000 stock bubble featured tech stocks leading the way does not mean it has to happen the exact same way this time. Often the new wrinkle is something no one was expecting and no one had ever seen before. In 1999, it was dot-com stocks. In 2017, I think it was cryptocurrencies.

Just because the 1999-2000 stock bubble took place inside the regular stock markets does not mean the euphoric bubble has to be inside the regular stock markets this time. After all, even the NASDAQ itself used to be a tiny marginal market. The mid-2000s real estate bubble took place mainly outside the regular stock markets. So it should not be a shock if the euphoria that ended this bull market also happened outside the regular stock market, this time in cryptos in late 2017 and January 2018.

Finally, consider the times we are living in. Is 2017 and 2018 the same as 1999 and 2000? Are the geopolitical situation, the risks, and the instability similar now to what they were back then? I dare say they are not. It felt like a much safer world in 1999 and 2000 than it does now. Back then, people's biggest worry and fear was the Y2K virus. The 9/11 attacks hadn't even happened yet. In so many ways it was truly a different world, or at least it felt like it, which is what really counts when it comes to market sentiment.

Bottom line: 1999 and early 2000 is not going to happen again in the stock market. The massive stock market gains of 2017 and January 2018 are as close as we are going to get. Yeah, the major US indexes crept above their January highs recently, but there was little momentum or strong conviction in the move. It looks a lot like the October 2007 stock market peak, which also came after the big subprime mortgage bubble had burst. No "euphoria" was necessary for October 2007 to be the stock market peak. The euphoria had already come and gone elsewhere. In my view, we are in a very similar position in the stock market this fall.

Why I Wrote This Article

I wrote this article not to put down or disparage Steve Sjuggerud. That would be petty and foolish. Like I said, the guy has been a lot more successful and made a lot more money than I have.

I don't think my article is going to do any harm to Sjuggerud or his company. If anything, this article coming out a few days before his big Melt Up promo event, if it has any effect at all, is probably more likely to generate a little more attention and publicity for him than it is to detract from his promo.

But I do want my followers and other Seeking Alpha readers to have a chance to see another side to the story. Sjuggerud has a lot of fans and followers in the market nowadays, for good reason. Your gut instinct may be telling you to be suspicious of this bull market right now. But Sjuggerud is telling you to ignore your gut instinct, and you know he is usually right. Well, I just want to tell you, your gut instinct may be right after all.

Sjuggerud has a lot of very good recommendations completely outside of this stock market Melt Up script by the way. If you want to know the whole story, you'll have to subscribe to one of his services. If he's wrong about the Melt Up, he will accept it, sell everything when he hits his trailing stops, and move on to his other recommendations and look for new ones. That already more or less happened to a lot of his Chinese stock picks this year. It can happen again. It won't be the end of the world for Steve Sjuggerud.

So please don't bet your life savings on the Melt Up. Sjuggerud is not telling you to do that - he and the other folks at Stansberry Research always remind you to watch your position sizing and to stay hedged, just in case. But a lot of people get too excited about a single idea when they buy into a promotion like the Melt Up. They think it can't lose. They only listen to the buy, buy, buy part, and they ignore the "watch your position sizing and stay hedged" part, and even worse, if an idea doesn't work out, they ignore the "sell when you hit your trailing stops" part. For some people, they are better off not getting into the big idea at all in the first place.

And right now, I happen to think the Melt Up thesis is one of those big ideas that you are better off just not getting into at all in the first place.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short EEM, but I am not net short the stock market.

I am long junior gold miner stocks.

Further details available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.