9 Charts To Keep Calm

Investors are in wall-of-worries mode. Outlook is bullish; caution is always recommended.

The market is overpriced, but the systemic risk is low.

Many articles are making bold predictions about the direction of the S&P 500 (SPY) in one direction or the other. They don't have all the same time horizon, and everyone has a chance to be true at some point. Rather than wasting time debating on opinions, let's have a look at hard data with a solid track record.

Short Interest

...we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns over our 1973:01 to 2014:12 sample period. Indeed, our short interest index is arguably the strongest known predictor of the equity risk premium. - (Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research show that the average short interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations (after adjustment to offset a long-term positive trend). Short interest went sharply up in the second half of 2015, but it has been trending down since 2016. The next chart shows the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks in percentage over the last 15 years:

Charts by the author except when specified

It is at 3.46% when I write this, a bit up from an 11-year low reached in September at 3.39%.

Market Breadth

Many indicators have been created on the concept of market breadth. The idea is to check the percentage of bullish stocks according to a primary timing indicator. As an example, the next chart plots the percentage of S&P 500 stocks above their 200-day moving averages.

It is supposed to send a bearish signal when crossing below 20%. It is over 40% when I write this.

Aggregate Past EPS

The next chart plots the aggregate annual EPS of the S&P 500 (trailing 12 months). After a downtrend in 2015-2016, it is at an all-time high.

Earnings Per Share Forward Estimate

The S&P 500's expected EPS for 2019 is also bullish and at all-time highs.

Economy

The unemployment rate has been in a steady downtrend since 2010. It has hit a 49-year low in September at 3.7%.

This chart and next ones are from St Louis Fed.

Housing starts have ups and downs, staying in an uptrend channel since 2011:

However, they are on the lower support line of the channel. It is the only data series in this article showing a moderately bearish configuration.

Retail and food sales are in a steady uptrend that started in 2009.

Yield Curve: The 10-year minus 2-year Treasury spread is going down, but still positive by a fair margin. A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6 months to 2 years, with occasionally a false signal (it is a good predictor but a bad timer). It means a recession is quite unlikely before the sixth month after crossing the zero line. We are not yet there.

The Chemical Activity Barometer (C.A.B.), which has anticipated all recessions since 1929, is also in a steady uptrend:

Chart from gurufocus.com

I don't want to downplay the risks: stocks are overvalued and rate-related concerns are justified, but neither valuation nor rates are good market-timing indicators. The systemic risk is low. It doesn't mean a black swan is impossible, but if it happens, the market is likely to recover in a reasonable time (from a long-term investor's point of view). We must also keep in mind that bear markets and recessions are not perfectly synchronized. We live in a world of probability, not causation, so implementing tactics to limit risks is always a good idea. Some data discussed here are components of my systemic risk indicator MTS10, updated every week in my private Seeking Alpha service (trial is free).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long in stocks.