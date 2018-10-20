Canadian Banks - Which One To Buy Today

BNS appears to be the best value of the group at this time.

Because of my appreciation for the strength and stability of the five major Canadian banks, they as a group make up a significant portion of my Dividend Growth Investment (DGI) portfolio. I hold all five banks. But what sets them apart with respect to valuation? On analysis, I am of the view that Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) (NYSE:BNS) is the best buy today. I explore my reasons for this decision below.

As a Canadian, I have a long history with these institutions having utilized them in numerous ways both commercially and personally. I have had personal dealings with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) over decades, and through business, have interacted with Scotiabank and the Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD). These dealings have been at both the local branch and national levels. Also, in my career spanning three-plus decades, I met and worked extensively with the staff of the insurance divisions of the banks, mainly TD and RBC. What I found over those many years is that the mid management and senior management staff of all the five banks are professional, knowledgeable and trustworthy.

So when I considered investing in the banking sector of the Canadian economy, I determined the five banks were very comparable to each other, at least with respect to their credibility of brand and the operational services they provide. Further, Canadian banking laws are robust, and the government of Canada monitors the banks such that it is unlikely any of the top five could become risky to own in a retirement portfolio.

So how to decide which bank to invest in and when. As a DGI Investor, some of the financial elements I use to short list prospective investments include price to earnings, dividend yield, and dividend coverage to income available. The chart below shows how the five banks compare in these three fundamentals (All figures are as of October 18, 2018):

Company Price/Earnings Dividend YOC Dividend cover TTM CM 10.0 4.67% 45.8% BNS 10.7 4.71% 44.5% TD 12.8 3.57% 43.3% BMO 12.9 3.69% 49.9% RY 12.6 3.92% 45.7%

Chart by Author with data from RBC Global Markets

As is apparent, they all compare nicely to each other. So what other factors should I look at before making a choice? Well, certainly where they stand as to their 52 week charts is a factor to study. All companies trade within ranges, and Mr. Market's sentiment can push companies up and down regardless of their fundamentals, given news (and fake news) that fills the media channels.

The chart below shows the price action of the five banks as to how they relate to each other in the trailing twelve months.

Chart by RBC Direct Investing

So clearly BNS is worth looking at, given its decline in price of more than 10% last year. What has pressured this bank down in price does not appear to be resulting from its financial disclosures. BNS Q3/18 All-Bank net income is up over 6% in the trailing twelve months.

BNS Investor Fact Sheet

Another positive indicator is that the declared dividend payable Oct. 29, 2018, was recently increased by 3.53%.

BNS invests more internationally than the other four banks. The bank receives approximately 40% of its revenues outside of Canada, of which the lion's share comes from South America. BNS has diversified outside of Canada and that could be considered a feature which strengthens the company against nationally focused financial shocks when compared to other Canadian banks such as BMO, CM and RY. Of note, competing bank TD has a large exposure to the US market having made a significant investment in that country over the years.

With the concern over the last few years that the Canadian real estate is in an overvalued territory, especially in Toronto and Vancouver, along with the high amounts of debt currently held by Canadians, would seem to put the Canadian-focused banks, BMO, CM and RY, in a riskier position than BNS or TD, each of which could be said to be in a stronger position as a result of their international exposure outside of Canada.

When matching BNS to TD, I have considered the potential for tariff barriers being imposed by the current United States administration. BNS may feel the negative sentiment from investors in comparison to TD because of that exposure. Also, with issues facing both Venezuela and Argentina, these countries could have regional effects on the nearby countries where BNS operates and wants to increase its presence. BNS's International Banking division plans on growth in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, as well as the Caribbean and Central America. Another factor is the current strength of the Canadian dollar which has the potential to negatively impact BNS's earnings growth in International Banking in 2018.

Despite the above weaknesses, opportunities will certainly present themselves to BNS due to its international exposure. BNS has had strong results in Latin America as well as the Caribbean and Central America. These results are expected to continue. Asia, although a smaller market for BNS, reported 3% increase in total revenues for 2017 compared to 2016. A 3% revenue increase again for 2018 appears to be attainable.

Threats to BNS include a slowing real estate market in Canada, a recessionary environment in Canada, and tariff barriers impacting regional economies in South America or Asia.

Conclusions

I am long all five of the Canadian large banks. This sector makes up ~15% of my DGI portfolio. This includes my recently increased BNS exposure at a price of C$71.40. At time of writing this article, the CAD/US exchange rate was 1 USD = 1.3007 CAD

Given my analysis of BNS, it is at a value where I felt comfortable adding to the position for the long term. Of interest, Morningstar has a fair value estimate of C$80 on BNS, and RBC Capital Markets has a one-year target of C$86.00. Although all five Canadian large banks are safe investments, BNS at the current share price appears to be the best value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, BMO, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.