Cancer Research Highlight: Merck Takes Its Big Swing At Kidney Cancer

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

When it comes to renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer, the past decade has been dominated mainly by the tyrosine kinase inhibitors like Pfizer's (PFE) sunitinib. Companies entering the space have, by and large, practiced their craft by being somewhere along the long line of treatment, with the hope of helping to delay the development of resistance.

That story got shaken up a few years ago with the one-two approvals of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) nivolumab and Exelixis's (EXEL) cabozantinib, which threw a big pipewrench into a longstanding standard of care. Since then, we've seen the emergence of a few new treatment options, but the most important developments have come mainly from the realm of combination approaches. In particular, combinations based on nivolumab have made an important splash, threatening to uproot even the mainstay agents like sunitinib in first-line treatment.

Left behind a bit is Merck (MRK), which is unusual in the immune checkpoint space. Its PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab has yet to be approved for renal cell cancer, making it one of the few areas where nivolumab is available and pembrolizumab is not. This is significant, given the recent turn for MRK, as it began to beat nivolumab in terms of global sales on the strength of several strong, crucial trials that BMY could not meet.

The news

A lack of approval in the renal cell cancer space is not for lack of trying, as pembrolizumab has been explored in a variety of trials, both as a single agent and as part of combination therapy. Today's highlight focuses on MRK's recent announcement of positive top-line data from KEYNOTE-426, a combination study involving pembrolizumab and PFE's tyrosine kinase inhibitor axitinib (branded Inlyta). The combo was compared with sunitinib in patients with previously untreated, advanced renal cell cancer.

The study met its coprimary endpoints of improvement in progression-free survival, as well as overall survival. This was observed in the first interim analysis, indicating that the benefit must be rather substantial for it to have already met the thresholds needed to declare it a positive study.

MRK indicated that it would be presenting the full data at an upcoming meeting. My guess would be that this means either next year's ASCO GU in February or the ASCO Annual Meeting later in 2019.

Looking forward

This is a very interesting development coming from a field that continues to get hotter and hotter. Lately, the question of using novel therapies in the first-line setting has been getting a ton of attention, with nivolumab-ipilimumab and cabozantinib both receiving approvals here.

However, those approvals are based on benefit observed in patients with disease that has a higher risk of recurrence, so it limits the application of these regimens, and by default, sunitinib continues to remain the standard of care for many, if not most, patients with advanced renal cell cancer.

But in comes MRK with some powerful data suggesting that this standard of care should be upended. It's yet another opportunity for it to come in and usurp the pioneer. Of course, there are important unanswered questions about KEYNOTE-426, particularly as it relates to safety. The tyrosine kinase inhibitors have, by and large, not been very successful in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors due to the risk of toxicity. So that will be an important thing to watch out for, and it may help identify patients who should probably receive a TKI-free regimen like nivolumab-ipilimumab.

Then there is the question of efficacy data from other checkpoint-based trials. In particular, we saw PFE announce its own combo with avelumab and axitinib just last month. And we must also keep in mind the CheckMate 9ER study, which is looking at the combination of cabozantinib and nivolumab, with or without ipilimumab. That combo, in particular, carries significant promise to take a true step forward, something I've covered about EXEL in the past.

Conclusions

What does this mean for you if you don't care about MRK? Well, there are many implications for every change in practice for renal cell cancer. And there are many companies, large and small, that can ill afford to give up ground in this treatment space.

Two companies that immediately come to mind as being high-interest plays are AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) and EXEL, as they have products that rely heavily on sales from renal cell cancer. So if you're interested in following these companies or investing, you should definitely be aware of a potential new route of competition.

To be clear, even if the pembro-axitinib combo is a slam dunk, there will be room for other players. This is particularly true with tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which have over a decade of being used in sequence to give patients as long as possible while keeping the cancer under control.

And for anyone interested in MRK, this is definitely an important signal for their entree into the renal cell space, as it is an important tumor area that they have no approved drugs to treat. It's one piece of a bigger puzzle, as always, but it's definitely good news!

Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this article! If you liked what you see, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to get real-time notifications when new articles of mine go live. Also, I want to let you know that I am a regular contributor to the Total Pharma Tracker, a marketplace service run by Avisol Capital Partners. If you want to join our conversations about biotech stocks, consider taking part in a free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.