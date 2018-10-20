Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs, Redux

ECF has enjoyed a substantial valuation increase due its distribution boost, but the time is now ripe to swap to BCV.

However, NCV and NCZ have become even more overvalued, and eroding NAV could put them at risk of a distribution cut.

What are convertible bonds?

A convertible security is a hybrid instrument of a bond (or preferred stock) and the underlying stock of the issuer. Convertible bonds pay out regular fixed coupon payments and a principal repayment on maturity with an additional option to convert to equity, contingent on specific future events.

A convertible bond generally behaves like a corporate bond with a call option on the underlying equity. Because of the call option, convertible bonds generally yield less than an equivalent "vanilla" bond. When the option to convert is heavily in the money, a convertible bond behaves more like the equity. On the other hand, when the option to convert is heavily out of the money, a convertible bond behaves more similarly to a vanilla bond. Furthermore, convertible bonds are senior to equities in a company's debt structure, so a convertible bond retains its bond-like characteristics if an originator were to default.

Because convertible bonds have investment characteristics of both fixed income securities and equity, they have the potential advantage of equity market participation with limited downside exposure, as the chart below shows:

(Source: Putnam Securities)

Moreover, the equity-like characteristics of convertible bonds means that they offer much better interest rate protection than traditional fixed income assets. Over eight rising rate periods from 1998 to 2016, convertible bonds have outperformed government bonds and Treasuries; in fact, convertible bonds actually showed positive returns in all eight rising rate periods.

(Source: Invesco)

Readers interested in convertible bonds can visit the following links from Ernst & Young ("Convertible Bonds"), Putnam Securities ("White Paper: Holding the middle ground with convertible securities"), and Invesco ("Investable Ideas: "Worried about rising rate fears?").

Earlier recommendation successful...

Earlier this year, I discussed the illogical pricing of convertible bond closed-end funds ("Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs" (March 7, 2018) (public link)). Specifically, here were my main takeaways from the analysis:

This was our summary:

BCV and ECF appear undervalued given their strong historical performance and high equity-like exposure (considering that equity CEFs are currently trading at a narrower discount than fixed income CEFs). BCV and ECF appear attractive for anyone wishing to initiate or add to convertible bond exposure. One risk for these two funds is their relatively low volume. BCV is a $131 million fund with an average daily volume of 13k shares, while ECF has $134 million in AUM and an average volume of 29k shares. NCV and NCZ appear overvalued given their poor historical performance and high-yield bond exposure (considering that high-yield CEFs are currently trading at wide discounts and low z-scores). NCV and NCZ are possible sell candidates. More adventurous traders may consider a pairs trade that shorts NCV and NCZ and pairs it with long positions with other CEFs (a 50:50 mixture of BCV and HYT might work). NCV and NCZ have 50,000 and 85,000 shares available to short according to iBorrowDesk, with borrow rates of 5% and 3.9% respectively. Finally, please remember my fellow CEF investors: just don't look at the yield!

About six months on, how have these recommendations fared?

Bancroft Fund (BCV) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) have returned +8.61% and +14.43% (including distributions) respectively, outperforming both AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) (+6.63%) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) (+6.14%). Note that the differential would have been more than enough to cover the short fees listed above.

On a gross NAV basis (excluding distributions), the outperformance of the two lower-yielding convertibles CEFs is even more striking. BCV and ECF gained +3.04% and +4.46% in NAV respectively, while NCV and NCZ lost -4.44% and -4.77% in NAV respectively over the same time frame.

BCV Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Pulling the charts back five years, we can see that NCV and NCZ have been much worse than protecting their NAVs at -32.1% and -32.7% respectively compared to BCV and ECF that have grown their NAVs by +18.86% and +14.94% respectively. Note that NCV and NCZ have been even worse at protecting their NAV compared to three standard high-yield bond CEFs, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) (-9.91%), Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) (-26.1%) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) (-9.91%). It is telling that NCV and NCZ, which are essentially hybrid funds comprising mainly convertible bonds and high-yield bonds, have underperformed at the NAV level versus both pure convertibles funds and pure high-yield funds.

BCV Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Given all of this, it was easy to make the prediction six months ago that BCV and ECF (coupled optionally with a high-yield fund such as HYT) could outperform NCV and NCZ, which they did. And yet...

...NCZ and NCZ have become even more overpriced

Despite their inferior performance, NCV and NCZ have gained around 6% in premium over the last year and are trading at multi-year high premiums exceeding +10%, while BCV, PHT, HYT and NHS (Note: We'll get to ECF later) have lost between 2% and 4% of premium over the past year and are trading at discounts exceeding -10%. Huh?!

The most likely explanation for the illogical pricing of NCV and NCZ is the headline yield. NCV and NCZ yield over 11%, which is around 3% higher than the next-highest yielding fund, PHT (8.47% yield). However, remember CEF investors, don't just look at the yield! Valuation matters.

Here's the price and NAV profiles for NCV and NCZ on the same chart over the last six months. The divergence between the two sets of lines (rising price and falling NAV) is exactly what we don't want to see for long candidates.

NCV data by YCharts

With the NCV and NCZ premiums continuing to expand, all the while as their NAVs are falling, the odds are stacked against these two funds going forward. Not only have these funds performed poorly at defending their NAV, but this also opens up the possibility of a distribution cut if management feels that the distribution can't be adequately supported with growth (NII coverage ratios are 82% and 49% for NCV and NCZ respectively). This is especially the case since NCV and NCZ are trading at quite low per-share NAVs of $6.24 and $5.59 respectively, close to the $5 psychological level, and it is telling that the last distribution cut for these two funds were made when that level was approached or breached in late 2015.

If I owned NCV and NCZ, I would be swapping out of these two funds into a combination of BCV coupled optionally with a high-yield fund such as PHT, HYT or NHS.

ECF is relatively overvalued

The success of our recommendation to swap from NCV and NCZ to BCV and ECF was largely on the back of exceptional share price performance from ECF. In fact, ECF has quietly raced ahead of its peer, BCV (both funds are managed under the Gabelli brand and share most of the managers) over the past couple of months. At yesterday's close, ECF sported a one-year z-score of +3.1, indicating extreme overvaluation relative to its historical average. Moreover, it has gained around 4.5% of premium over the last year, only lagging NCZ and NCZ in that department, and closed yesterday at a discount of -5.82% which is the narrowest since 2003 (!).

In contrast, BCV still trades at a wide discount of -12.04%, and it has a one-year z-score of +0.2. Over the past year, BCV lost -3.49% in premium (although it should be mentioned that its discount has contracted by around 2% since our last article).

At the time of writing, ECF is up another +2.14% while BCV is down -0.74%. Thus, the already wide valuation difference is set to widen even further if prices hold until the end of the day.

Here's the one-year gross NAV chart. BCV (+9.53%) and ECF (+9.45%) are neck and neck.

BCV Net Asset Value data by YCharts

However, ECF's market price has well and truly left BCV in the dust, at a +15.51% gross price return versus BCV's +4.78%.

What is the reason for ECF's rapidly shrinking discount? The most likely "culprit" was ECF's distribution boost last quarter, which raised the payout from $0.11 to $0.15, for a whopping 36% increase. ECF now has a forward yield of 5.79% on market price (5.45% NAV yield).

In contrast, BCV has held its payout steady for the last several years (not counting special distributions). It yields only 4.36% on market price (3.83% NAV yield), making it less attractive to income seekers.

Nevertheless, as I have often stated, distribution changes in themselves should have no material impact on the value of the underlying assets themselves. Consequently, taking advantage of investor overreactions on announcements of distribution changes can potentially be a viable strategy.

Therefore, a swap from ECF to BCV is recommended based on valuation: ECF is currently trading at about a 6% higher valuation than BCV. Moreover, remember that both CEFs are managed by the same investment team. Thus, not only should their NAVs should track each other closely, but also it is entirely possible for BCV to follow its peer and announce a distribution increase of its own sometime down the line. This could act as a catalyst to close BCV's discount, like it has done so for ECF.

Summary

Our call to swap from the overvalued NCV and NCZ to the undervalued BCV and ECF six months ago was successful, although NCV and NCZ have become even more overpriced during this time. Given that NCV and NCZ have underperformed (at NAV) both pure convertibles funds and pure high-yield funds, I don't really see any reason at all why an investor would remain invested in them at their high premiums. Not only have these two funds done a poor job at defending their NAV, but this has also opened them up to the possibility of a distribution cut, especially because the funds are once again trading within striking distance of the $5 NAV/share psychological level. Remember CEF investors, don't just look at the yield!

On the other hand, ECF has transitioned from between undervalued to relatively overvalued on a z-score basis, which was presumably due to a hefty 36% distribution boost announced last quarter. If I owned ECF, I would be looking to swap to BCV, both of which are managed by the same investment team under the same Gabelli brand. I am hoping for BCV to announce a distribution boost of its own, which could act as a catalyst for the closing of its discount just as it has done so for ECF.

