E-Trade: Steer Clear Despite Good Results

E-Trade might be appeasing investors in the short term with a dividend and a buyback, but it should be investing in growth instead.

The brokerage industry is in the midst of a massive upheaval from free offerings, and legacy plays like E-Trade stand to lose much of its clientele.

For E-Trade (ETFC), it's the calm before the storm right now. The popular discount brokerage just reported Q3 results, and investors are overwhelmingly cheered by the results. In the face of a declining stock market (as trade tensions continue to weigh on good earnings and spark choppy trading, especially among small-/mid-cap and tech stocks), E-Trade was one of few gainers on the positive earnings news.

Still, however, there's no doubt that E-Trade's future is slipping from its hands. Shares have been in decline since early summer, at the same time that JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest bank in the U.S., rolled out its You Invest offering with free trading options (unlimited free trades for clients with higher balances; up to 100 free trades for others), spooking E-Trade bulls about rising competition. At the same time, startup competitor Robinhood is rumored to be making moves toward a near-term IPO; at a current valuation of $5.6 billion, Robinhood is worth nearly half of E-Trade's market cap despite being a much smaller brokerage.

In my previous article, I highlighted how competitors like You Invest and Robinhood are gradually pushing E-Trade out of the market. Up until now, E-Trade has maintained its grip on the market by laying claim to larger net-worth clients, those with a healthy skepticism on newer offerings like Robinhood. Two factors are now working against E-Trade on that front, however: first, Robinhood's increasing size and public profile is heightening its legitimacy, which helps to convert skeptics on the edge; and second, most investors will have no problem trusting You Invest, as it's backed by the nation's largest bank.

Even E-Trade CFO Mike Pizzi has acknowledged the risks that free competitors pose on the company's current fee structure. During prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, Pizzi noted:

Our model assumes modest contraction within commission per trade as competitive trends point to continued pricing pressure by others in the industry. This should be partially offset by a greater share of derivative trading on our platform"

At the moment, E-Trade's Q3 results show no decline in trading activity (though growth is rather flattish). However, the industry is headed toward free brokers, and E-Trade will be hard-pressed to compete. And while at present, E-Trade still maintains the highest market share at 22% among stock plan administrators (as shown in the chart below, taken from Robinhood's Q3 earnings deck), there's no guarantee that competitors like Robinhood won't eventually encroach upon this territory.

Figure 1. E-Trade Q3 stock plan administration market share

Source: E-Trade investor relations

E-Trade has momentarily appeased investors by announcing a $1 billion buyback program and a $0.14 quarterly dividend, a first for the company. In my view, however, E-Trade's accelerated capital returns program is an implicit admission from the company that it's not actively pursuing growth opportunities. It's dangerous for E-Trade to be sitting still while competitors are fighting for its market share.

E-Trade's seemingly strong results in the third quarter are a temporary respite for this out-of-favor stock, but the long-term fundamentals are still dubious in my view. The company has asserted to investors that it expects to maintain mid-teens EPS growth through 2023 (which would double EPS by 2023 relative to this year), but in my view, this is a fairly aggressive growth scenario in light of rampant competition. Steer clear of this stock - it's ill-prepared for the industry shift that's already underway.

Q3 download

Here's a look at E-Trade's results in the third quarter:

Figure 2. E-Trade 3Q19 results

Source: E-Trade investor relations

Total revenues grew 20% y/y to $720 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations for $711 million (+19% y/y) by just one point. The company benefited tremendously from 43% y/y growth in net new brokerage accounts, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. E-Trade key metrics

Source: E-Trade investor relations

Note, however, that not all of this growth is organic. Recall that E-Trade acquired the Trust Company of America in April, and is on track to onboard ~1 million retail customer accounts from Capital One (NYSE:COF) by the end of the year. And despite the growth in brokerage accounts, E-Trade's total assets still remained relatively flat at $64.71 billion, up just 7% y/y from the year-ago period.

It's largely an expansion in net interest margin, and not asset growth, that has helped E-Trade lift its earnings this quarter - similar to banks. Net interest margin this quarter expanded to 310bps, up 25bps from 285bps in the year-ago quarter. This is slightly higher than the company's NIM forecast of 305-310bps for full-year 2018. Here's some further color from E-Trade's CFO on the positive NIM trends:

"As for core results, net interest income increased by $13 million as our net interest margin expanded by eight basis points on relatively flat asset balances driven by the impact of the Fed rate hike, higher average margin balances and improved securities portfolio performance. Our average deposit cost including customer payables was 18 basis points in Q3, up from 9 points last quarter. We expect our blended deposit cost to be 25 basis points in Q4. Following the Fed September rate hike our average rate average reinvestment rate in the securities portfolio is now in the 300 to 325 basis point range similar to the prior quarter."

As seen in the financials above, net interest income accounts for the lion's share of E-Trade's revenues, bringing in nearly 4x as much as commission fees. Because of this, many investors make the mistake of believing that no-commission brokers like Robinhood only threaten E-Trade's commission revenues - but if customers defect to competing platforms, E-Trade will lose its interest-producing asset balances as well.

For the moment, strong revenue growth amid flat expenses has produced tremendous operating margin expansion. Operating income grew 68% y/y to $374 million, representing a GAAP operating margin of 51.9% - up sharply from just 37.2% in the year-ago quarter. E-Trade's pro forma EPS of $0.88 also edged out over Wall Street consensus of $0.82.

Key takeaways

At surface level, it seems that E-Trade is doing well. Net new accounts are soaring, daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are up, and operating margins are shooting through the roof and producing strong double-digit EPS growth. Much of this growth, however, is inorganic; and even with multi-billion-dollar asset acquisitions, E-Trade's growth in interest-bearing assets has been far more modest than its account growth.

In my view, E-Trade's moat is very thin, and the company is no less susceptible to competitive threats even despite strong Q3 results and a new capital returns program that attempts to instill confidence in the ability of E-Trade's performance. E-Trade will continue to be a losing investment - you're better off investing elsewhere.

