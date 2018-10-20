How IOT, 5G, And Edge Computing Are Changing The Wireless Landscape

Competition will determine who wins the new network race, and I expect some surprising candidates will emerge for your investment dollar.

5G is important to low-latency, high-bandwidth applications, but competitors such as LoRa may dominate smart homes and other low-bandwidth uses.

IOT is driving the need for new networks and computing on the edge.

I recently attended the NextGen Wireless Networks Summit in Dallas, where executives discussed their upcoming plans for their networks. I have come away from the conference with a lot to share about the upcoming 5G and Edge Computing initiatives and how the various network players are aligning themselves in the space. Let's get into the details and see who is doing what.

Multiple Paths to Internet of Things (IOT)

5G wireless service has been heralded as a game changer in the wireless industry for the speed and connectivity model it proposes. The ideal model for 5G is connecting thousands of IOT and mobile devices together in dense urban areas. Use cases include increasing the multimedia experience for retail wireless users in addition to helping businesses solve their automation and data monitoring challenges for warehouse, workflow, and industrial equipment.

5G has also been billed as a solution for the connected smart home, though some of the industry experts I talked to challenged the viability of applying 5G in that use case. Where 5G promises both high bandwidth and low latency, smart home equipment like temperature sensors work just fine in the kbps speed range and aren't largely latency dependent.

Plus the power requirements of 5G don't fit in well with many IOT needs for long battery life, such as smart home devices. Other solutions, such as LoRa, are being developed are cheaper and perfectly adequate for example mining, farming, and university use. As Medium notes:

Traditional cellular options such as 4G and LTE networks consume too much power and don't fit well with applications where only a small amount of data is transmitted infrequently (e.g. meters for reading water levels, gas consumption, or electricity use). Cellular IOT is meant to meet the requirements of low-power, long-range applications.

So think low bandwidth and power for sensors, and higher bandwidth, higher power for video- and data-intensive apps, along with low latency applications such as remote surgery and other automation tasks.

In addition, while 5G has most often been associated with millimeter wave spectrum in the 30-300 GHz range, Dish (DISH) VP of Technology Development Mariam Sorond believes centimeter wave (3-30 GHz) offers better propagation characteristics than millimeter wave for suburban and possibly rural deployments.

I have long wondered how companies would extend 5G out of the denser urban areas and into the suburban residential centers. Given that the carriers are seeing roughly 85% of demand from residential customers, solving this problem is key to the wide adoption of the standard that companies will need to pay back their investments in the technology.

Each of the main players has their own license spectrum and models for implementing these various wireless technologies. And once things are connected, the plan is to move the compute power to the Edge enabling on-demand access to data. There will be challenges in each implementation that competitors are taking different approaches to.

The 5G Models

Fixed wireless application allows companies to use their spectrum to extend broadband internet into suburban and rural areas where wireline technologies were uneconomical. Executives reported that about 30% of cable customers are switching to fixed wireless where available due to frustration with their existing wired service.

Boston startup Starry, for example, has implemented networks covering Boston and LA, with New York and DC locations in the build-out phase. Starry is focusing on the urban market because of demand and the profit potential. CEO Chet Kanojia noted it only took 16 sites to network all of Boston and cost only $5.5 per home passed to setup.

The low cost resulted from crowdsourcing the sites needed with private local real estate companies, bypassing local municipalities and their paperwork process. In addition, the company builds its own equipment including integrated circuits to avoid vendor dependencies.

The goal is to offer 200Mb symmetrical (up and down) service for $50, but Starry is also examining other tiers to fit customer needs. Chet claims the company is taking 95% share of cord cutters in the area, and it claims to get 25% of broadband market share just by showing up in a market. Starry was assisted by Verizon (NYSE:VZ) announcing a similar service in the same markets, leading customers to adopt the fixed wireless model for its Internet. However, the spectrum used by Starry is not a valid option for the suburban or rural models.

Other executives, such as those in the delivering fixed wireless access panel, discussed the challenges with delivering 5G in different geographies. Millimeter wave has propagation challenges with respect to foliage. Therefore, most suburban and rural implementations will require very tall towers mated on the customer end with an external antenna.

Fixed wireless is the perfect model for millimeter wave because the consumer premise equipment (aka CPE) is stationary. But the signal does not travel far, so expect lots of towers to be implemented for this model to work. And the major drawback is it requires an expensive truck roll and professional installation by the network provider, which likely means order to install times will be longer than existing wired service options that allow customer self installs.

An alternative model suggested is to use small cells mounted on neighborhood buildings and poles getting the network edge closer to the end customers. This model shouldn't require an external antenna to receive the signal, which will penetrate the home more easily. Further, the 5G model also provides use for 600 to 700MHz bands which offer better signal propagation, though lower bandwidth is available. Companies will be merging the bands together to form the actual networks.

Challenges will include getting municipal approval for installing the cells as well as negotiating neighborhood complaints on having cell antennas mounted every few hundred feet.

The Role of Edge Computing

Verizon has announced its edge network, moving compute and storage capabilities to the furthest reaches of the network and close to the consumers. This flips the previous model of centralized, cloud data centers providing compute and storage to large enterprises. Because the traditional network boundary has disappeared and mobile devices are replacing stationary PCs, data consumers need information faster and anywhere they are.

Edge computing reduces access latency by placing the application layer at the user's fingertips, and 5G networks will reduce network latency of transmission, thereby forming a strong union. An example use case is bringing an enhanced user experience to stadiums and concert venues.

For example, AT&T (T) began delivering wireless access to American Airlines Center for the Dallas Mavs and Stars fans in 2014. However, existing solutions are not fast enough and do not provide the level of enhanced data needed to augment the user experience required to keep fans coming to stadiums. Why go through the hassle of paying parking and fighting crowds when you can watch it on your broadband-enabled widescreen TV and internet-connected laptop/iPad?

Further, Edge computing will enable enterprises to have data closer to their users instead of in a far-flung data center across the country. It will allow workers to develop their own applications locally to make use of Edge computing power and should empower users to use data in previously unavailable ways. The implications are a more efficient and empowered workforce.

Lastly, Edge computing should enable autonomous cars by placing compute and data into the actual vehicle along with various places along the roadways to share logical processing that will be required to direct vehicles and traffic control. Low network latency of 5G and Edge computing models will be needed to ensure safety and timely traffic routing decisions by the system.

Who Will Benefit From the Changes

After my recent article on Consolidated Communications (CNSL) where I questioned the company's network strategy, a subscriber e-mailed me about 5G and fixed wireless and who would likely benefit. Specifically, they wanted to know whether 5G would be an existential threat to the cable company wired model. Here was my initial response back:

I also think that cable companies can benefit from increased contracts on their networks to help the telcos with bandwidth demands on their mobile backhaul networks. While the big telcos like VZ and AT&T have a lot of infrastructure, they still do a lot of leasing outside their base footprint from other providers. For 5G, any provider that has broadband infrastructure in city environments, they are candidates for deals. The cable companies are an option where they have upgraded their networks to DOCSIS 3 standards, for example. CLECS that have dark fiber in cities will also benefit.

This topic was addressed at the conference several times. The consensus appears to be that all of the bandwidth available will be needed and can be sourced from whichever wireline company makes it available. Starry CEO Chet Kanojia mentioned that wholesale bandwidth is very competitive space already, and it is not likely certain providers could monopolize the market and up-charge rates to freeze out smaller access providers.

Dish is positioning itself to be a big player in the wholesale market and has not announced plans to sell to retail. Dish is also building the NB-IOT (narrow band) market by 2020 when existing TV providers clear out of the spectrum channel.

Expect the wholesale market to experience a resurgence once IOT/5G gets going. That is a hint for those following wireline providers such as CenturyLink (CTL), Windstream (WIN), Zayo (ZAYO), Frontier (FTR), and Consolidated, as well as the larger carriers.

Dave Mayo, SVP 5G & IOT for T-Mobile (TMUS), believes that it will take 10-15 years to reach maturity, and it appears the company is taking a less aggressive approach to 5G implementation. The company plans to provide 90% of the US 100Mb service by 2024 with the capability to scale to 450Mb in certain situations. It will be participating in both 24 and 28 GHz auctions in the next two years. The company will not likely be building cloud computing for the Edge itself, but will be partnering with others to provide the service. It was noted the company had 60 thousand sites that could serve those needs when the demand comes.

Networking companies Cisco (CSCO), Ericsson (ERIC), and Nokia (NOK) are sure to benefit from the explosion in demand for equipment. However, the carriers did warn that software defined networking and the virtualization across the radio access network would require multiple vendor models. These companies will have to innovate and compete as never before to win the upcoming wireless business.

Any company you own in the network space could benefit from the changes occurring now. Competition for customers across the supply chain will determine the likely winners and losers, and I expect the whole industry to receive a boost as the new network technologies are put into place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.