S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Bull Market Is Over. At Least That Is What We Are Being Told

All of a sudden, it has been concluded the Fed is about to change its data-dependent stance. Please go back and read the first bullet point.

It is time to apply common sense to the market situation and let others jump to premature conclusions.

"Patience is not just about waiting for something… it's about how you wait, or your attitude while waiting." - Joyce Meyer

Everybody is worried about everything. Maybe they should be. After all many are now unequivocally stating that the cycle is over; the market TOP is in. We are being told the indices are about to roll over, heck, why don't we just do the same. Make life simple. Get out of stocks now, roll over to Treasuries, into bonds, and sit on a mountain of cash. Of course, I assume that you already have a mountain of cash because you have followed the advice to stay in the stock market and reap the rewards of that strategy.

Yes, it is time to fold 'em. The party is over, it has to be, because "they" said so. The recent quick violent selling event is being called the turning point, and it may well be. I will say that I do remember other turning points that never materialized, but this one is being trumped up because of all of the worries that are present. The unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet, money-printing powering the market, the tax cut is just a sugar high, the trade war is catching up to the U.S., all are at the top of the list. Then again, remember everyone is worried about everything. We'll get back to that later. Make no mistake, the recent violent sell off can't be dismissed.

Nor should the fact that since September EVERY major index has made a new high. The Dow 30 which had lagged, reversed course and joined the Dow Transports to post a Dow Theory buy signal.

The last "scare" investors were faced with was February of this year. That selloff came after a wild rally that lifted the S&P and other indices into a parabolic move.

While stocks were residing in an overbought situation, when the latest bout of selling took over, it was nowhere near the levels seen in February. The pessimists will say with all of the worries that are present this does indeed have the look of a market that is rolling over.

The optimists say that this latest round of selling was necessary to flush out some of the excesses that were built up. However, since those excesses were not as severe as in January of this year, this pullback will be shallow and short in duration.

What should an investor do now? As stated many times over, each has to decide for themselves how they wish to navigate the markets based on THEIR personal situation. The selling is being blamed on everything from the Fed to the bond market is once again "telling us something", to President Trump and President Xi of China.

Here is one that I wasn't aware of; Dudack Research suspects the potential closing of three substantial hedge funds may have contributed to the illiquidity during the selloff. That may not be as farfetched as it may seem. After all plenty of people playing the hedging game during a strong bull market have paid the ultimate price.

We are also being told that this time the dip buyers will be burned badly. Now, I'm confused. I thought it wasn't just this bull market where the dips are bought, at least that is what history reveals. Historically, 3% daily S&P declines in uptrends have proved to be buyable events over the last 75 years, with forward returns coming in above historical averages one, three and six months forward. Then again this time could all be different, "they" have told us the bull market is over.

We just might want to take a look at some other info before we jump on their bandwagon.

Economy

The Citi Economic Surprise Index, which measures the pace at which economic indicators have been exceeded (or missing forecasts), has quickly rebounded after dipping down to negative territory late in the summer.

Source: Bespoke

This indicator tends to be cyclical and overshoot to both the downside and upside, but the fact that the recent record streak of positive readings wasn't followed by a more prolonged or severe move to the downside is a positive.

Empire State headline index bounced to 21.1 in October from a 5-month low of 19.0 in September that left the measure still below the 10-month high of 25.6 in August. The ISM-adjusted Empire State was unchanged at September's 55.9 from 56.4 in August versus a 12-year high of 57.9 in June. The headline index for this report has now been positive for 24 straight months.

U.S. Leading Economic Index rose 0.5% to 111.8 in September, a fresh record peak and a little better than forecast. It follows the 0.4% gain in August to 111.2, which was the first time ever with a 111 handle. Eight of the ten components posted positive contributions.

Source: Bespoke

LEI/CEI ratio declines are a very good leading indicator of approaching recession, with an average lead of 26 months (median 30 months) from the ratio peak to the next recession. September data saw a new high for the index, pushing off the most likely start date of the next recession to Q4 2020 assuming things start to deteriorate immediately.

Retail sales rose 0.1% in September, and fell 0.1% excluding autos. The 0.1% August gain was not revised, but the ex-auto component was knocked down to 0.2% from 0.3%. Sales excluding autos, gas, and building materials were unchanged after a flat reading previously (revised down from 0.2%). Motor vehicles and parts sales bounced 0.8%.

For those that were disappointed with the report, it should be noted that the headline reading for September Retail Sales has missed expectations for six straight years. Furthermore sales have only exceeded expectations 35% of the time in September since 2001.

The JOLTS report showed job openings rose 59k to 7,136k in August, a new record high, after July's 255k surge took the reading to 7,077k (revised from 6,939k), which was the first time over 7,000k.

September's housing report was disappointing with big undershoots for starts, permits and completions. Housing starts fell 5.3%, building permits declined 0.6% and completions fell 0.6% while starts under construction posted a modest 0.3% gain.

Existing home sales were much weaker than expected in September. Analysts saw a 3.4% drop, a sixth straight monthly decline, for a year-over-year gain of 4.1%. Sales fell sharply in the South, likely owing to Hurricane Florence and analysts should see another hit from Hurricane Michael in October. Sales fell 10% in Q3, after a 6.6% rate of contraction in Q2, and analysts expect a 3% pace in Q4. For the year, analysts expect sales to fall 2.9%.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"Rising interest rates have led to a decline in sales across all regions of the country. This is the lowest existing home sales level since November 2015. A decade's high mortgage rates are preventing consumers from making quick decisions on home purchases. All the while, affordable home listings remain low, continuing to spur underperforming sales activity across the country."

The median existing-home price for all housing types in September was $258,100, up 4.2 percent from September 2017 ($247,600). September's price increase marks the 79th straight month of year-over-year gains.

Total housing inventory at the end of September decreased from 1.91 million in August to 1.88 million existing homes available for sale, and is up from 1.86 million a year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 4.4-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 4.3 last month and 4.2 months a year ago.

Global Economy

The IMF projects world growth of 3.7% this year and next, 0.2% less than in the last two updates (July, April).

China Q3 GDP in at +1.6% quarter over quarter, +6.5% year over year, slightly weaker than forecast.

Retail sales increased 9.2% in September, up from 9% in August.

Industrial production dropped below 6%, rolling in at 5.8% in September, which is down from 6.1% in August.

It was notable that the Chinese markets rallied despite the mixed results posted. Perhaps a sign that its stock markets are about to stabilize.

There were premature headlines released on Sunday October 14th from Politico reporting that the negotiators on both sides of Brexit talks had reached a deal in principle. That was not the case. A UK government spokesman told reporters on Monday morning that the EU's desire for a Northern Ireland backstop. Essentially, Northern Ireland would remain in compliance with EU customs regulations but not with UK regulations, creating a sort of border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The UK has judged this unacceptable, but given Irish and therefore EU demands that no border is introduced between Ireland and Northern Ireland, there's no real way around it. The UK refuses to make the concessions around the EU's Four Freedoms (free movement of goods, capital, services, and labor) that are integral to the single market. Therefore Brexit remains at an impasse and every day ticks closer to a hard Brexit.

Earnings Observations

The latest market decline has pushed the forward P/E multiple on the S&P below 16 to a level that's acted as a reliable floor for equities since Brexit.

FactSet Research Weekly Update:

For Q3 2018 with 17% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results to date, more companies are beating estimates than average, but the magnitude of the beats is smaller than average. In terms of earnings, 80% of the companies are reporting actual EPS above estimates compared to the five-year average.

In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 3.9% above the estimates, which is below the five-year average. In terms of sales, more companies (64%) are reporting actual sales above estimates compared to the five-year average. In aggregate, companies are reporting sales that are 0.5% above estimates, which is below the five-year average.

A breakdown by sector.

The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report), year-over-year earnings growth rate for the third quarter is 19.5%, which is above the earnings growth rate of 18.9% last week. Positive earnings surprises reported by companies in the Financials sector were mainly responsible for the increase in the overall earnings growth rate during the week.

If 19.5% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will tie the mark for the third highest earnings growth since Q1 2011 (also 19.5%). All 11 sectors are reporting (or are predicted to report) year-over-year earnings growth. Seven sectors are reporting double-digit earnings growth, led by the Energy, Financials, and Materials sectors.

The blended year-over-year revenue growth rate for Q3 2018 is 7.4%. All eleven sectors are reporting (or are expected to report) year-over-year growth in revenue. Three sectors are reporting double-digit growth in revenue: Energy, Communication Services, and Real Estate.

Looking at future quarters, analysts see double-digit earnings growth for the fourth quarter, but also see single-digit earnings growth for the first half of 2019.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio is 15.9, which is below the five-year average but above the 10-year average.

During the upcoming week, 158 S&P 500 companies, including 10 Dow 30 components, are scheduled to report results for the third quarter.

The Political Scene

Now here is an upcoming issue that definitely has the attention of all investors. The prospect of what the mid-term elections will bring. History reveals that the party that holds the presidency typically loses seats in both the Senate and the House in the first mid-term election of a new president. The key for investors in this election will be whether Republicans can hang onto their majority in Congress.

Some history on this topic. When a Democrat is in the White House, midterm elections have typically led to an average loss of 5 Senate seats (median: -5) and an average loss of 40 House seats (median: -51). Additionally, there has only been one midterm where the Democratic Party gained seats in the House or Senate during a Democratic president's first midterm election (1962: 2 seats in Senate).

Republicans have also tended to lose seats during midterm years, but not to the same degree as Democrats. Republicans typically lose an average (and median) of one seat in the Senate and an average of 17 House seats (median: -15). Also, there have been two midterms where Republicans gained seats in at least one chamber (1970: one seat in Senate, 2002: two seats in Senate and eight seats in House).

While it is good to have a baseline of what to expect heading into the election based on historical trends, knowing the current climate is just as important. Depending on who you are listening to or what your political bias might be, that climate seems to be unknown.

The Democratic Party only needs to pick up 23 seats to regain a majority in the House. A Dem takeover of Congress is seen as a negative by some. Others believe it brings gridlock where nothing gets done. A situation that we have been told in the past is desirable. It's desirable when the things getting done are usually a waste of time and money.

In the present backdrop, I am not so sure the present pro-business growth environment can be classified that way. Investors are now enjoying the fastest GDP growth in four years, the strongest corporate earnings growth in seven years, business and consumer confidence metrics that are surging to multi-decade cycle highs, unemployment at a half-century low, wages growing at their fastest pace in a decade and retail sales running at their strongest pace in seven years. Consequently, the S&P 500 hit a new record high on Sept. 21, up 40% since the presidential election.

The business world is telling us they agree with that assessment. The small business sentiment numbers in the last year have been the highest level in quite some time. They have simply been off the charts on the positive side. We can expect weakening sentiment in this area should Democrats take back Congress.

From a stock market perspective Bespoke Investment Group notes:

"Historically, the S&P generally trades weaker than normal during the summer months of mid-term years, but it has actually traded slightly more positive than normal from mid-term election day through year-end".

At the end of the day, I have never seen a midterm election end a bull market, then again according to some, the bull market is already over.

The Fed and Interest Rates

For the last five-plus years, many investors were patting the Fed on the back. Most said the ENTIRE bull market was Fed induced. I won't go into that debate again, other than to tell the frustrated bears the profits are certainly real.

Oh, but now the entire picture has changed, the commentary is very different, and the Fed is the devil. It is "the risk of Policy Failure". Five words that all of the pundits have memorized now, and they repeat it to investors on a daily basis. The fear is that the Fed is hell-bent on raising rates no matter what. There will be increase after increase no matter what the data shows. So we have come full circle on the Fed and the commentary now borders on the ridiculous.

So far the Fed has been data dependent as it based its decisions on the economy and inflation ALL during the bull market. Many were screaming at the Fed for years that rates had to be raised, claiming they are behind the curve. Now investors are coming to the conclusion that the data-dependent scenario is going to change. Based on what? Parsing the words in a report? Interjecting "their" meaning into certain words, jumping to a wild conclusion on what MAY take place? Haven't we been down this parsing road before? Until I see differently, it might be best to stay with the idea that the Fed will raise rates for the right reason, an improving economy.

For now it is NOT in a battle with inflation. Sure it's lurking out there, but it has been lurking for years now. On the latter data point, inflation has missed estimates for the last four months. September's headline PPI rebounded after slipping in August, with the year-over-year core rate rising to 2.5%. But outside of a big jump in transport services, prices were relatively benign.

September's CPI posted its smallest increase in six months, in part because of a sharp drop in used-car prices, with the year-over-year headline rate increasing at its slowest pace since February and the year-over-year core rate holding steady at 2.2%.

The risk of inflation breaking to the upside, potentially fueled by factors such as economic growth, labor scarcity, and trade policy, needs to be monitored. However, recent inflation readings provide few signs that the economy is overheating.

So is this THE time that the naysayers have been telling us about for years? The Fed is in a box and it will in fact rush into a rate increasing frenzy. It could be. However, the frenzies are usually associated with a fight against inflation. I am not so sure we need to jump to conclusions today. We did pretty well by ignoring the "Fed bashing experts" for years now. I'd rather let the story play out like we have done for the entirety of the bull market.

The past three post-recession rate-hiking cycles (1984-1988, 1995-1998, and 2004-2005), JPMorgan uncovered what it calls 16 "late-cycle potholes" relatively short-lived but sharp pullbacks averaging from 5.36% to 13.06%. Did we see that in February, or are we experiencing that now? Either way IF that is the extent of any pullback, I'm not convinced that it warrants an investor changing any Long-Term strategy.

Sentiment

Everybody is worried about everything so they aren't plowing money INTO the stock market in a euphoric manner. BlackRock says it saw accelerated de-risking among clients in Q3.

Urban Carmel tells us: There was a 17.5b equity mutual fund and ETF outflow this week. That is the third highest this year. February 7th - $23.9b, and June 27th - $20b were higher. Both of those were S&P lows. March 28 at 14.8b comes next, and that was also a low point for the S&P.

Headlines now call for the end of the bull market. Perhaps they are correct, but I don't remember seeing the same talk back in 1999-2000. I just don't recall anyone telling me that bull market was over. I do remember headlines like these:

November 1999 - "Dow 36,000? Why Stop There? Some Wall Street Pundits Say There's No Limit to How High it Can Go."

March 2000 - "Analysts Agree Market Has Only Witnessed Start of Internet fever; No End in Sight for Tech Craze"

"The Stock Market Bubble That Is Likely To Go On Floating"

In August of 2007, the tone was positive as it was more calls for the bull market to continue rather than end.

Simply stated, while there may be signs that some pundits want to highlight as reasons for the end of the bull market. If they decide to dismiss "sentiment", they may be making a big mistake. After all, it was the pervasive negative sentiment that told me the stock market had NOT reached a top in late 2015, early 2016. The headlines we are witnessing today are NOT the headlines seen at market tops.

According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment increased this week from 30.6% up to 33.9%. While slightly more than a third of investors are bullish, this reading remains below the historical average of 36.7% that has been in place throughout this bull market. With a reading of 36% for the bulls during the last few years, it demonstrates the fact that not many embraced this bull market.

It's then pretty obvious as to what occurred. This bull market became the target for top callers to step up at every market misstep. So are they going to be right today? Stay tuned.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report posted a larger-than-expected build in inventories of 6.5 million barrels for the week. That is now three large increases in a row totaling 20 million barrels. At 416.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories declined by 2 million barrels. They remain about 7% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Five straight weeks of gains, followed by the second week of declining prices. WTI closed the week at $69.37, down $2.14. Profit taking, bearish inventory numbers, or the fear of a global slowdown are all reasons for the selling, take your pick. Then again, perhaps it is just normal trading activity after a rally.

The Technical Picture

During the 59 point rebound rally for the S&P on Tuesday, market breadth was extremely strong. The index saw a net Advance/Decline (A/D) reading (+462). That was just shy of its strongest reading of the year that occurred on March 26th (+465).

Thus far the market has dropped from S&P 2,941 to 2,710, about 231 points. The rebound rally has taken the index back to the 2,810 level before some of that gain was given back. We could very well see the rally extend a bit more to around the 2,830-2,850 level. On one hand, some of the biggest UP days like we witnessed this week occur in the midst of corrections, but they also occur at the start of new rallies. We simply don't know yet how this will play out.

Taking it one step further, if the 2,850 level is taken out to the upside in convincing fashion, I believe new highs could follow. On the other hand, a failure to rally above the 2,815 level may indicate a failed rally that will take the index back to test the lows. In essence, a trading range until we see more clarification on the technical issues.

Short-term support is at 2,710 and 2,688, with resistance at 2,830.

Putting both of the UP and DOWN short-term scenarios into a simplistic view. Here is what is most important now as the S&P rallies back. So far the market is holding above its recent lows (2,710). This is encouraging but we obviously need a sustainable rally that will be broad enough to take the index to new highs. Then and ONLY then can we eliminate the potential for major divergences that could materialize over the next month or so. Divergences that could lead to a retest of the recent lows.

Market Skeptics

Bank of America declares the raging bull market over. Morgan Stanley was out selling its bearish story earlier this year. Unfortunately for them, after they did that, all of the major indices posted new highs. Now they are back selling their agenda again as they declare things are about to get worse for the stock market. They simply have no choice now, and this time they are praying to the stock market gods that they are correct.

No sense in mincing words, anyone calling for the end to the bull market today is simply guessing. They are making a prediction that has little to NO evidence to support that conclusion. Want to make a case for deteriorating fundamentals, peak earnings or whatever else you want, be my guest.

There is no debate from me, only to say that I view it as the same rank speculation that has occurred every time there is a selloff of any magnitude. It is classified as conjecture because it does not take into consideration that any issue cited today cannot change. It is more of the same, highlight an issue and extrapolate it to the worst possible outcome.

Please don't get me wrong, I surely know that the stock market might be in a topping phase. It looked to be in a topping phase back in 2016 as well. Headlines told us to get out of stocks, price action said to be patient and let the situation play out and wait. Then the situation changed for the better. A problem that all investors face today is the media and analyst blitz that is telling them to do the opposite. Get out before you get destroyed.

That brings up another point. One of the biggest mistakes an investor will make in their lifetimes is leaving a trend too soon. All I have to do is go back to 2016. Anyone that left is now 55% behind those that stayed invested. It actually works out to a whole lot more if we add dividends and harvesting some profits along the way.

For some that is "life changing", it's a good retirement versus one that has an investor working a part-time job. It is a fairytale if you believe you can abandon the market during a time of extreme fear and then turn around on a dime and get back in.

Successful investors do NOT leave a strong trend when the slightest bit of anxiety is present. They simply DO NOT project what they believe MIGHT happen on any front. We have seen so many fall by the wayside because they wanted to be the first to call the market TOP.

For myself, it is way too early to make any DEFINITIVE call. Right now there has been little to NO change to the outlook that stocks can go higher.

There are hurdles that the indices will have to overcome to achieve the target of S&P 3,000+ that I laid out earlier this year. IF I am incorrect, then I will be satisfied that the S&P did reach 2,925. Many analysts gave up hundreds of points ago.

Until it is shown by the price action that the indices FAIL to overcome those hurdles, then and only then does an investor that wants to reap the massive rewards of a bull market start to make definitive changes in strategy.

Each has to decide based on their situation how they wish to play the stock market now. When you are not willing to risk a portion of your gains, then you aren't going to bring in the lion's share of profits when the underlying trend is in your favor. If you are the type to get nervous over every pullback and get overly cautious when the trend is WITH you, investing success may be difficult.

Despite what we are hearing, the backbone of the bullish case, the long-term uptrend is still in place. Anyone that wants to speculate when that will actually change could be joining the crowd that preceded them. All of those folks were run over and no longer with us.

Therein lies the balancing act for any investor, when to change. I try and make that simple, I change only when the underlying trend changes. I don't guess as to when that is going to occur, and I don't make definitive changes in strategy until that change in trend.

With the S&P 5.5% from the all-time high, I'm not about to speculate that the long-term trend is ending. Therefore, I will remain invested in this bull market.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUMEROUS POSITIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market and what strategy and positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.