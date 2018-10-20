Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Bellwethers Set To Test Rally

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

It was a return to (relative) stability for stocks this week after losses that hit 4% the week prior, suggesting the rout might be over, though stocks are still about 5% off September's all-time highs. Now earnings season gets a little meatier: A third of the Dow index and 30% of the S&P 500 reports in the coming week, and particular emphasis will be on bellwethers of the tech rally: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are all reporting, and with typical volatility out of earnings, that likely means tens of billions in overall market cap swings ahead. Meanwhile, key housing numbers arrive against the backdrop of a market legging down (amid cramped supply) and more borrowing rate hikes likely ahead; September's new home sales report comes on Oct. 24, alongside the August FHFA Housing Price Index, while September pending home sales come Oct. 25.

Notable earnings reports: The season gets hotter with Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on Oct. 23; Microsoft (MSFT), AT&T (NYSE:T), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Visa (NYSE:V), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) on Oct. 24; and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) on Oct. 25. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPOs expected to debut: Alzheon (ALZH) on Oct. 24; Yeti Holdings (YETI) on Oct. 25; Stoneco (STNE) and Gamida Cell Limited (GMDA) on Oct. 26.

IPO lockup expirations: Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) and NLight (NASDAQ:LASR) on Oct. 23; and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) on Oct. 24.

Analyst quiet period expirations: 111 Inc (NASDAQ:YI) on Oct. 22; FVCBankcorp (OTCQX:FVCB), Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) on Oct. 24; LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) on Oct. 27.

Analyst/investor meetings: South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) and Schlumberger (SLB, an analyst/investor roundtable) on Oct. 22.

Annual meetings: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) on Oct. 22; MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT), New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) on Oct. 23; Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI), Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) on Oct. 24; Axos Financial (AX), Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY), Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on Oct. 25; Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) on Oct. 26.

Extraordinary meetings: TJX Cos. (NYSE:TJX) on Oct. 22; ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) and Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) meet on Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. ET to vote on their merger; PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) on Oct. 24; Unilever (NYSE:UN) on Oct. 26.

Projected dividend increases: American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) to $0.66 from $0.62; Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to $0.21 from $0.20; Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to $0.91 from $0.89; Kimco (NYSE:KIM) to $0.29 from $0.28; Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to $0.77 from $0.74; Oneok (NYSE:OKE) to $0.855 from $0.825; Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) to $0.65 from $0.60; WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to $0.45 from $0.43. Scana (NYSE:SCG) is expected to suspend its dividend, vs. a previous $0.1237.

At the Fed: The Fed's September Beige Book report on economic conditions arrives Oct. 24, and a number of reps (boardmembers and regional presidents) speak during the week, including Richard Clarida, Lael Brainard, Neel Kashkari, Raphael Bostic, Loretta Mester and Esther George.

Cars to count on: Consumer Reports' annual list of the most reliable cars arrives on Oct. 24, where Toyota (NYSE:TM) will try to repeat at the top of the chart, and an American car company will try to land higher than eighth (where Buick (NYSE:GM) settled in last year, behind such other brands as Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) and Infiniti (OTCPK:NSANY)).

Tech conferencing: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Open World welcomes MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) on Oct. 22, while day 1 of the artificial-intelligence Cognite Conference hosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT). Then on Oct. 23, Dell hustles over to the LISTEN Intelligence Redefined Conference, where it will speak alongside Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), and day 2 of Cognite brings in Microsoft (MSFT) and Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Drug developments: The six-day meeting of the American College of Rheumatology wraps up in the first half of the week, with presentations covering a number of trials. Offering data: Galapagos and Gilead (GILD), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Morphosys and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) on Oct. 22, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) provides data on Xeljanz and its tanezumab collaboration with Lilly while Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) presents longer-term data on Stelara on Oct. 23. Meanwhile, a final decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on an Inter Partes Review filed by Pfizer (PFE) challenging Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin U.S. patent 7,846,441 is due Oct. 26.

Box office: Last night was "the night he came home" again, with the latest in a now 11-film Halloween franchise starting its domination of weekend receipts. The Universal (CMCSA) film drew a heavy $7.7M in Thursday night previews and is expected to gross $70M this weekend with no other strong newcomers against it; holdovers A Star is Born (T) and Venom (NYSE:SNE) are seen drawing around $19M and $16M respectively, while neither First Man (CMCSA) nor Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (SNE) is expected to crest $10M.

Barron's mentions: Recently suffering investors in Chinese Internet giants can take heart: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are "down, not out," according to an emerging-markets roundtable looking at possibilities from China and Russia to Mexico and Brazil. Yield hunters should look at preferred stocks from big banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) -- the exclusive financing partner for iPhones bought directly from Apple -- is one of the few regional banks with a growing loan portfolio.

Sources: Nasdaq, Reuters, EDGAR, Bloomberg.

