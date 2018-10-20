Twilio: SendGrid Deal Sends Shares Lower

The deal fills a gap in the area of email and takes place at similar sales multiples as its own business.

Twilio (TWLO) has been a name which I have watched with great interest, although high valuations have always prevented me from buying the shares. This week the company hit the news headlines as it announced the purchase of SendGrid (SEND) in an all-stock deal worth $2 billion!

The deal creates a $10 billion communication company which makes sense on paper, yet investors seem to have some doubts given the drop in the shares, as the deal was announced in the middle of poor sentiment in the wider market and in particular the technology sector.

I like the strategic rationale of Twilio to fill in the gap of email which has been missing, and while Twilio has a great track record of accelerating sales growth and improving margins, valuations remain sky high. In fat, valuations remain too high for me to find reasonable risk-reward even after the recent sell-off.

The Deal & Rationale

Twilio is thrilled to add the leading email API platform to its own communication platform, creating a single best in class solution for customers of both companies. Adding email to the offerings of Twilio is key as it remains a dominant form of communication in today's world.

Investors in SendGrid stand to receive 0.485 shares of Twilio for each share which they currently own, representing a valuation of $36.92 per share of SendGrid before the deal has been announced. The 14% premium over the 10 calendar day average looks rather modest in my eyes, although investors in SendGrid are given the opportunity to join a larger and quicker growing company.

SendGrid is huge in the area of email; in fact, it processes 45 billion e-mails per month and sends email to half of all the email addresses on behalf of nearly 75,000 customers. The $11 billion addressable market for email marketing will increase the total addressable market of the combination to $66 billion going forward.

The Pro-Forma Impact

Twilio itself reported revenues of $591 million on a trailing basis, that is until June of this year. The company reported a $9 million operating profit number, but that is of course before considering adjustments such as stock-based compensation. SendGrid reports $143 million in sales, yet it reports the same adjusted operating profit number.

Twilio traded at $76 per share ahead of the deal announcement, for a $8.3 million equity valuation, although that drops to $7.9 billion if we account for net cash balances. That values the business at 14 times annualised sales as investors are attracted to 54% revenue growth year on year. While Twilio is essentially profitable on an adjusted basis, it is posting a loss of roughly $100 million on a GAAP basis.

SendGrid traded at $31 per share ahead of the deal announcement as the deal tag has been confirmed at $2.0 billion. With revenues coming in at $143 million on an annual basis, that comes in at a similar 14 times sales multiple, the same as Twilio. That said, sales growth of 32% is much less impressive than the +50% growth rate reported by Twilio. The company has much smaller stock-based compensation charges, as the company is essentially breaking even on a GAAP basis, while posting a small adjusted profit.

Based on the deal tag, Twilio is essentially paying a roughly $250 million premium for SendGrid, close to $2.50 per share in the valuation of Twilio ahead of the deal. Shares of Twilio initially dropped by 10% in response to the deal announcement, almost wiping out a billion in the combined valuation of both firms, before shares recovered during the deal call. This bounce was short lived as shares slipped during the remainder of the week.

What Now? Giant In The Making, Good Track Record, Much To Prove

Last time I looked at Twilio in February of this year, I noted the impressive topline sales growth, yet I was not that much impressed with the performance on the bottom line. I must say that the topline performance has only become more impressive ever since as the company has started to make some progress on the bottom line as well. The strong performance of the business really warrants a big compliment to management and employees.

The deal creates a more diversified and stronger player in the world of corporate communication. While it will actually be accretive to earnings of the combined business, overall growth will come under a little pressure.

The fact remains that this is a giant, now worth about $10 billion, or actually a little less at around $9 billion following the recent sell-off. The combined business continues to grow revenues at a rate close to 50% per year and is making progress on the bottom line. The deal addresses a real need as well as a gap in terms of the lack of email product offering in the line-up of Twilio, while some synergies undoubtedly will be delivered upon as well.

Reality is that both names looked a bit pricey to me on a standalone basis, as the tie-up still has to prove itself. While sales multiples have come down a bit from a combined 14 times, more towards 12-13 times, I am waiting for a greater pullback. Selling pressure in the wider technology sector and semiconductor sector has left opportunities to deploy cash elsewhere as well on this dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.