FDA Issues Warning To MannKind After Report Of Misbranding

MannKind faces too many challenges going forward to be considered a sound investment in any biotechnology portfolio.

The recent United Therapeutics collaboration is a net positive, but significant appreciation in price that followed was largely unwarranted.

Despite the over-the-line advertising, Afrezza sales remain anemic. And ethical and honest marketing going forward is yet another challenge.

Figure 1: Nothing is "drama-free" about insulin.

Preface

Within my exclusive marketplace, The Formula, I look for assets that provide therapeutic differentiation (have superior efficacy and safety, serve unmet needs, have limited competition, etc.).

MannKind (MNKD) markets Afrezza, but because of its inferior efficacy and safety in addition to much competition, revenue from the product lags considerably.

Introduction

Afrezza is an inhaled insulin. I've discussed before why Afrezza will likely continue to struggle in revenue going forward. Here are the summarized points:

Afrezza is no more effective than relevant insulin products.

Afrezza is no more safe than relevant insulin products.

Afrezza is no more affordable than relevant insulin products.

Anemic Revenue

Arguably, because of the lack of therapeutic differentiation, revenue from Afrezza continues to be anemic:

Time Period Revenue Cost of Goods 2017 $12M $17.2M 1Q 2018 $3.4M $4M 2Q 2018 $3.75M $5.1M

In fact, MannKind is still spending more money to create Afrezza than what it reaps back in revenue.

FDA Warning

Earlier this month, the FDA issued a warning letter to MannKind regarding a social media advertisement posted earlier this year. The post suggested that the administration of the inhaled insulin was linked to no "drama". In truth, insulins are very dangerous and can cause serious complications leading to death (I've witnessed many hypoglycemic events while working on the frontlines of healthcare and, believe me, they are serious events). Afrezza is, surely, no exception.

The FDA believed the advertisement...

...suggests that there are no risks associated with the use of the drug. Specifically, in the context of a promotional piece for Afrezza, the post claims that "Afrezza Inhalation Powder" "will help your body work its best and protect you from health complications" with "no drama," when this may not be the case. As discussed in the Background section above, Reference ID: 4331044 Michael Castagna, PharmD, MBA Page 3 MannKind Corporation NDA 022472 MA 439 Afrezza is associated with multiple serious, and potentially life-threatening risks, such as those contained in the product's BOXED WARNING. By suggesting that there are no risks associated with use of Afrezza, this post is misleading with respect to the drug's safety.

The FDA asked MannKind to cease misbranding:

OPDP requests that MannKind immediately cease misbranding Afrezza and/or cease introducing the misbranded drug into interstate commerce.

The Facebook post has since been taken down.

My Take: Misbranding a medication is a very serious error of judgment and could result in the death of a patient. One may theorize that the poor revenue of its lone product is placing a lot of pressure on its marketing team. However, this is, obviously, not a professional way to address the issue.

Other Recent Developments

United Therapeutics Collaboration

Shares of MannKind soared following the announcement of a collaboration with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR):

MannKind is eligible to receive as much as $45M upfront, $50M in milestone payments, and low-double-digit royalties.

My Take: While I agree this development is positive news for MannKind and gives its cash reserves a much needed boost, the significant appreciation in price was largely unwarranted. With 152,988,367 outstanding shares priced at $1.99, MannKind's market capitalization is valued at $304M. Bear in mind, because of its debt, the enterprise value is considerably higher (~$350M). Objectively, the upfront payment and news should've increased MannKind's valuation by ~15%. Yet, the stock soared nearly 200%, but has since calmed down.

Summary

While the United Therapeutics collaboration is a positive development in this story, MannKind faces serious challenges ahead. Its lead product, Afrezza, is still only causing the company to lose additional money. And going forward, MannKind will have to ensure that it markets its product ethically and honestly. Given Afrezza's lack of safety, efficacy, and cost benefits over subcutaneous insulin, honest and ethical marketing is yet another challenge MannKind will face as long as it remains in existence.

Authors note: I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospective investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.