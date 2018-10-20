Man Against Machine: How Retail Gets Smashed By Violent Algos

How should retail deal with these situations? We have a few ideas.

We see several tech shares off their highs by 20%, 30% or even 40% in short order, seemingly without any deterioration in their business outlook.

US markets have been on one of the longest bull markets in history, rising almost in a straight line between March 2009 and today:

There have been the inevitable wobbles on the way, with the euro crisis (2011-12), taper tantrum (2013), the sudden Chinese devaluation (2016 and again early 2017) and now it looks like we're in one of these wobbly periods once again.

This isn't exactly a surprise either, as there are plenty of risks:

The Italian budget situation producing rising Italian bond yields, potentially setting off negative vicious cycles.

A disorderly Brexit.

Rising US interest rates undermining stock valuations and economic growth.

A rising dollar putting emerging markets under pressure, especially in combination with higher rates.

An escalating US-Chinese trade conflict.

It's understandable that volatility is increasing when faced with these risks, especially when coming off a period of eerily calm markets. However, these risks aren't exactly new and markets always have to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

But there is something else going on as well, look for instance at the following graph:

In the space of 7 weeks, one of high-flying stocks of our SHU portfolio, Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), is basically crashing from $60+ to well below $40 and the available explanations seem thin. We sum up some deliberations:

Q4 figures beat expectations, EPS (-$0.11) came in 10 cents above consensus estimates, which is a considerable beat.

Guidance was a little soft, but the main reason for that is the acceleration in disposing of its hardware business. That should actually be a positive (greatly boosting gross margins, which already came in well above expectations at 77.7% versus expected 73.8% in Q4).

There was a rumor that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) was entering the market, but that quickly proved nonsense.

Then there was the curious Susquehanna analyst who raised the price target to $55 (from $35) on August 31 only to reverse course and lower the target again to $33 on September 24 citing increased competition (materializing in just 7 weeks?).

For no apparent reason, on 19 October, Nutanix shares kept on selling and were down 7% by midday with the Nasdaq still up over 1%. All this despite no less than Goldman Sachs reaffirming its buy and $62 price target for the shares on the same morning.

There are two argument that we can come up with to make at least some sense of this:

Sector rotation

High debt

One could also argue that the territory above $60, or even above $50, was a little exuberant, although the shares are actually not terribly expensive on a sales multiple, given the revenue growth (in the order of 50%) and the near complete transition towards a software only company.

NTNX EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

And while the company does have substantial debt of $429M (convertible notes), this is hardly life threatening as they have twice as much cash and short-term investments and generate positive cash flow:

NTNX Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The graph below itself should be supportive of the share price:

NTNX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

In short, we are puzzled by the share price crash in Nutanix. The most logical explanation is a sort of violent sector rotation, but this has hit Nutanix much harder than most other tech names as the Nasdaq is still close to all-time highs.

A final explanation could be the spending of Nutanix on new solutions like its Xi platform or other ones like Calm, Era, Frame, Beam, Sherlock, and Epoch.

NTNX Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

However, R&D spending is actually down compared to revenues, and if one is worried about increasing competition, perhaps its not such a bad idea to open up new revenue streams.

In any case, cash flow is improving suggesting the company has no problem, although there has been quite a substantial dilution:

NTNX Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

But still, competitor NetApp (NTAP) isn't nearly as volatile:

It has been hurt by the tech selloff, but basically in line with the market. However, there are more 'victims,' it's a similar story with Alteryx (AYX):

Once again, the graph makes a mockery of any rational market hypothesis. The fortunes of Alteryx haven't really changed in the space of a mere month, but the price has crashed pretty violently nevertheless.

We wrote earlier about the dizzying number of opportunities for the company and we can assure the reader that they are all still there, sitting pretty.

We have to admit that we found the run-up to $60+, although on the basis of better than expected quarterly figures, a little over the top. So once again, one could argue that this is at least letting some air out of the stock. But how much air is enough?

How to deal with this kind of volatility

Retail investors can't win against these algos, they're like the weather, basically. One cannot really predict these either, unless someone convinces us of the contrary.

Protection in the form of puts is expensive and subject to time decay. There are actually instruments (called turbos or sprinters) that don't have this feature, but these are not available on American exchanges.

The strategy we propose is to have a base position and trade around that. This really isn't fool proof either, but the worst that can happen is that you sell a part prematurely, in which case you have cash which is always handy, especially in a volatile market.

You could also buy back prematurely (or buy the wrong stock altogether), but that's a general problem, not one that is a special feature of this strategy.

Another way to deal with this, which is pretty similar, is to sell out of the money covered calls when the shares have rallied strongly, or sell out of the money puts when the shares have cratered.

The worst that can happen then is that you'll be called out, in which case you either made a nice profit or are forced to buy shares at what you'd considered pretty bargain prices. There are worse things in the life of the retail investor.

The third way to deal with this is simply to sit the volatility out, at least as long as you consider the company's fortunes to be unchanged. This is the Buffett way, but we warn you of several dangers here:

Not everybody is Buffett and even he has made mistakes. It's pretty hard to assess a company's future, circumstances can change, unexpected things happen, new companies can take established ones on with better products, etc.

Psychologically, it's very hard to take losses, which is why our brain tends to trick us into reasoning that nothing has really changed, the company is still sound, etc., discounting any evidence to the contrary. For instance, one could very well just blame the algos when a stock held in portfolio goes down, closing one's eye for a possible deterioration of its business outlook. We might be guilty of that above.

Which is why we think trading around a core position is pretty useful. Given the graph, we would normally feel little hesitation in buying more Nutanix for the SHU portfolio, even if we 'forgot' to unload some at $60+ (or even $50+; in fact, we didn't unload anything).

Our worry is not so much Nutanix, at least not at $38. Our worry is the general market. Any broader selloff isn't likely to leave Nutanix (or Alteryx) shares untouched, even if they have already been taken to the cleaners.

