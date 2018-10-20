Why The Dow Jones Industrials Is Flawed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is among the most well known stock market yardsticks across the globe. But that doesn't make it the best. In this episode (aired on 10/14/18), host Ron DeLegge shows you why the Dow is flawed and why you should look at better retirement portfolio building blocks in its place. Also on the show: Ron picks apart Elon Musk's misinformed claim that index funds and ETFs are colluding with short sellers. Finally, Ron provides ETF performance updates in key sectors.