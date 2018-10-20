Blackstone: AUM Growth Continuing To Drive Earnings

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, alternative asset manager The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. As I somewhat expected, these results were quite good, driven by rising assets under management, which hit a new record of $457 billion in the quarter. The company also announced a $0.64 per unit quarterly distribution, an increase over the previous quarter. There certainly seems to be a lot to like here and investors as a group should be quite pleased.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Blackstone's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

The Blackstone Group reported total revenues of $1.92658 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an 11% increase over the $1.735358 billion that the firm reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported a net income before taxes of $975.786 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 9% increase over the $894.295 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Blackstone Group had total assets under management of $456.7 billion at the end of the most recent quarter, which would be an 18% increase year-over-year.

The company reported total distributable earnings of $769 million in the quarter. This works out to $0.63 per unit and represents a 23% increase year-over-year.

Blackstone had a net income of $948.988 million in the third quarter of 2018, $442.742 million of which was attributable to the common unitholders. This represents 14% and 17% increases respectively compared to the prior year quarter.

The first thing that anyone perusing the highlights is likely to note is that the firm's revenues surged year-over-year. The primary reason for this is that the firm's asset under management increased by 18% year-over-year. As I discussed in a recent article, the company's profitability is in direct relation to the amount of assets that the firm manages. This is because Blackstone's management fees are a percentage of the assets under management and its performance fees are a percentage of total returns, which naturally work out to higher amounts in dollar terms if the raw asset base is higher. In the third quarter of 2018, Blackstone's management and advisory fee revenue was up 13% year-over-year while its performance revenues were up 3% year-over-year:

Source: The Blackstone Group L.P.

The nice thing here is that the management fees of every single one of the company's business lines was up on a year-over-year basis. This was not the case for economic income however as only the private equity business saw its economic income increase year-over-over. The company's private equity division, which may be what it is most known for, saw its total assets under management increase 23% year-over-year as of the close of the most recent quarter to $126.2 billion. This alone resulted in very strong year-over-year growth in the third quarter:

Source: The Blackstone Group L.P.

One of the very nice things here was the 192% increase in performance revenues year-over-year to $532.625 million. This was a direct result of the strong performance of the firm's funds, which saw a total of $4.0 billion in realizations and a 7.5% return in the third quarter alone. The funds' strong performance has advantages beyond the quarter as well. This is because the private equity business is one that is largely built on reputation so a track record of strong performance is necessary to raise funds in the future. The third quarter's strong performance continues Blackstone's historically strong track record, which is certainly nice to see.

In recent years, Blackstone has perhaps become better known for its real estate funds than for its private equity ones. The firm delivered strong performance from this segment of its business as well. The company saw its management fees off of its real estate funds reach $291.501 million, a 21% increase year-over-year. Unfortunately though, it did see its performance revenues drop compared to the prior year quarter.

Source: The Blackstone Group L.P.

As was the case with its private equity funds, Blackstone's real estate funds saw a total of $4.0 billion in realizations as they sold various office buildings in the United States and the U.K. The company also took the somewhat surprising move of purchasing a Spanish multifamily REIT in order to take it private. In total, more than 50% of the $4.1 billion that the funds deployed during the quarter were in investments outside of the United States. This may be a sign that Blackstone believes that real estate in the United States has become overpriced.

One of the most appealing things about Blackstone is the company's distribution yield. Blackstone continued with this tradition in the third quarter by declaring a distribution of $0.64 per common unit. At first glance, this may appear to be a problem as the company's distributable income was only $0.63 per common unit. However, it is important to note that this distribution includes a $0.10 installment payment of a previously declared special distribution. Thus, only $0.54 of this quarter's distribution is actually being funded out of the company's third quarter earnings. That certainly makes this distribution look much more reasonable.

Source: The Blackstone Group L.P.

On an annualized basis, the current distribution yield is 7.39%. However, it is important to note that Blackstone's distribution fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter. This is due to the company's policy of paying out 85% of its distributable earnings to its unitholders. Thus, as the company's earnings fluctuate, so does its distribution.

Source: NASDAQ

Unfortunately, this fluctuating distribution may lessen the company's appeal in the eyes of income investors that are depending on them to pay their bills. However, it is still a very nice yield that can juice the overall returns of an investor's portfolio.

In conclusion, Blackstone has continued to make excellent progress on its fundraising efforts in the third quarter, with total assets under management reaching a new record. The company's funds also continued their historically strong performance, which should allow the firm to continue to have success in its efforts. Overall, this was a good quarter for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.