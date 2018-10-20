WTI Weekly: Balance Development Early Week Before Selling Interest Drove Price Lower To 68.53s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

14-19 October 2018:

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the development of key demand, 70.51s-70.75s, in last week’s auction provided structural indication of a stopping point low development provided no new sell-side order flow and structural developments. Our expectation was for price discovery higher within the context of balance development following the formation of a structural high, 76.90s. Balance development played out early week as balance matured (forming a d-shape distribution) and key resistance held at 72.43s before selling interest emerged, driving price lower to 68.53s, near Sharedata’s average weekly range low target. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side auction, driving price higher to 70s, closing the week at 69.28s.

This week’s auction saw balance development continue early week following last week’s stopping point low development, 70.51s. The two-sided trade continued into mid-week as the balance phase matured and developed a d-shape or gaussian structure as a high-volume node of approximately 19.6k contracts developed at 71.69s. This development provided structural insight that the narrow balance trade had matured, reaching consensus, implying potential for new directional activity. Early Wednesday saw a retest of last week’s key resistance area, 72.20s-72.70s, as selling interest emerged, 72.30s-72.43s. Price discovery lower then developed through Wednesday’s EIA release (+6.4mil vs. +2.1mil expected), as initiative selling entered, 71s-70.68s, driving price lower out of balance in a sell-side breakdown.

Sell-side continuation developed through Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point low, 68.53s, near Sharedata’s average weekly range low target. Responsive buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side auction before developing narrow balance into Friday’s auction, 68.53s-69.10s. Buying interest then emerged, driving price higher in retracement to 69.90s ahead Friday’s NY close, settling at 69.28s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, the development of a stopping point low, 70.51s, implied potential for price discovery higher. As balance matured followed by selling interest at prior key resistance, the structural indications were present that key support could fail, negating our primary weekly inference. Initiative selling emerged, 71s-70.68s, at key support, driving price lower in sell-side continuation to 68.53s.

Looking ahead, following this week’s sell-side continuation to 68.53s, buying interest emerged there, forming a structural stopping point. This stopping point occurs within key prior demand following a 5-wave impulsive phase from 76.90s. A potential key support has developed ahead of next week, barring new sell-side structural and order flow developments. This circumstance implies buy-side potential within the context of retracement toward the key supply overhead, 70.50s-72.60s, into next week.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that based on the Commitments of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) decreased modestly as the deleveraging within the WTI market continues. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position which peaked in January 2018 at 495k contracts has currently declined to 242k contracts, the lowest MM net long posture since October 2017. Most notably, MM short posture increased (-57k contracts), the largest MM short posture since November 2017. The MM short posture trend now appears to be rising which in confluence with declining MM long posture implies potential for lower prices. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 73.50s-77s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data. From a structural perspective, the recent buy-side failure at supply overhead, 76s-77s, is likely a major structural resistance.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

