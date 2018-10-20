The Fed Gradually Starts Thinking Globally And Talking By Sub-Committee, In Order To Act Locally

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

A previous article criticized the Fed for thinking domestically and acting gradually. The adherence to this dual mandate driven focus precluded the Fed from positioning in relation to much larger global forces until they showed up in the domestic data. With attacks on its independence from the White House, the Fed has been forced to cling even harder to its Congressionally mandated domestic mandates. The point has now been reached at which the global forces are beginning to show up, with greater strength and frequency, in the economic data on the Fed’s dashboard. Fed speakers are now responding with alacrity to the new fundamentals. Just as they do so however, Chairman Powell has moved the institutional goalposts on what they can say. The risk is growing that “gradualism” is no longer optimal at a time when the Fed could become more “gradual” by nature of Powell’s changes.

The release of the September FOMC meeting minutes had Mr. Market on the back foot, even though there was nothing that he did not already know in them. They simply reconfirmed that the FOMC was no longer accommodative and that some members even wanted to get restrictive. This old news in a prosaic format was, however, food for thought that Mr. Market found difficult to digest. Even greater food for thought was provided by what the minutes revealed about an upcoming change to the guidance process. Before touching on this issue, it is instructive to look at the current guidance process such as it is through recent examples.

The conspicuously coincident market meltdown, with the recent IMF conference in Bali, served as an opportunity for the Fed to explain where exactly its monetary policy stands in relation to the global economy.

This job was initially delegated to Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles. He chose to play at being an aviator, in order to illustrate his guidance. Noting that the aviator’s control panel is full of uncertain and conflicting information, he opined that since the destination is known in advance, the coordinates should be predetermined and a fixed course followed. The uncertainty created by the volatile console readings of data inputs and estimates of productivity are thus logged but never followed. By extrapolation, the omniscient Fed knows where it wants to be and will thus follow a “gradual” tightening course until the envisioned runway appears. This author would not want Captain Quarles to fly his plane.

The risk of pre-committing and flying blind on a poorly calibrated auto pilot are just some of the frightening metaphors that come to mind. When one notes that the pilot is the Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, one hopes that Captain Powell never relinquishes the economic controls to this co-pilot!

Quarles then indicated that the strengthening global headwinds are becoming a larger reading on the Fed’s dashboard. Playing the classic two-handed economist, he countered that on the other hand, based on his expectation that sluggish productivity is about to spike higher, he is hopeful that the US economy may be able to grow above trend without overheating.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was much more forthright than Quarles, as is his style, in his specific reference to the global headwind from a disorderly Brexit. As the probability of a no deal outcome rose significantly, he timed his interjection precisely. Without mincing words, he opined that a disorderly Brexit could harm the US economy.

The global thinking of Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic is a mixture of paranoia and fear. Focusing specifically on events unfolding in Saudi Arabia, he opined that he is persuaded of an elevated probability of an Oil Shock to the global economy. Since America is a global oil major, he can only be assuming that the hit to the global economy will be larger than any positive impact on America’s oil trade balance. As if looking for a swift pause to the current interest rate hiking process, Bostic eagerly grabbed at this headline straw without providing any numbers to rationalize his emotive reasoning.

Powell’s Brexit interjection was coordinated with an opinion from the US Treasury. Said opinion was provided by Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass. Malpass pushed for mitigation contingencies to be set in place, such as an extended transition period, in order to deal with the tail risk headwind of a no deal Brexit outcome.

Malpass’ opinion is framed by the forum of the Financial Stability Oversight Committee to which he addressed his comments. Evidently, Brexit is viewed in America as financial stability issue primarily. Powell, however, has taken it further by implying that the risk to the American economy makes it a monetary policy issue by default. An untidy Brexit will therefore immediately transmit straight through to monetary and fiscal policy, should it occur. One could see a further American fiscal stimulus enabled by an accommodating monetary policy.

The last report observed the abortive attempt of San Francisco Fed president John Williams to remove guidance, the neutral rate and the yield curve signal mechanism from Mr. Market’s cognitive frame of reference. The ensuing cacophony of Fed speakers who ignored Williams and the dissonance they created contributed in some part to the ugly price action that Mr. Market created by way of price discovery absent these traditional tools.

Somewhat abashed, yet unrepentant, the San Francisco Fed wheeled out some remedial action in the form of a letter to the perplexed entitled, “The Slope of the Yield Curve and the Near-Term Outlook”. This missive concluded that a recession, in light of the flattening yield curve, is as unlikely now as at any random time in history. The clear lack of context in relation to trade wars, Brexit, etc. and other current conditions was more notable than the swift conclusion. Compared to the warnings from Chairman Powell and Undersecretary Malpass on Brexit, this missive on the yield curve looked contrived for Williams’ purpose.

Perhaps more to Williams’ liking is the view of his successor at the San Francisco Fed. In her first official outing, Mary Daly drew out her baseline on the normalization. This baseline assumes that the economy is beyond full employment, yet is content to address this with gradual interest rate increases rather than anything more aggressive.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard used the springboard of the latest soft inflation data to promote his case for the ending of interest rate increases. To support this empirical evidential data point, he then added some homespun wisdom about John Williams’ taboo subject of the Phillips Curve. According to Bullard, the falling unemployment rate can no longer be assumed to indicate that inflation will rise. Presumably, the recent low point in the unemployment rate in the last employment situation report and recent soft inflation data are cherry picked data points that illustrate this. One wonders if he feels the obverse about a rising unemployment rate, but doubts it very much! A Dove with a hammer only sees nails to put into the Phillips Curve’s coffin.

The above cursory review of recent guidance thus shows the level of quality and dissonance that Chairman Powell has announced his intention to reform. What now follows is a discussion of his ability to do so.

Chairman Powell’s attempt to reform Fed communications was characterized as an attempt to “strangle” communications in the first report on this subject.

The risk of the Powell “strangle” was then explored in further detail in the implied tightening context of the stronger US Dollar that America First economic policy and the normalization of monetary policy combine to create.

The last report provided a progress (or lack thereof) report in which John Williams effectively tried to erase the concepts of the neutral rate, flattening yield curve and guidance itself from the guidance lexicon, as the Fed probes the markets’ and real economy’s ability to sustain restrictive monetary policy.

Williams’ hatchet job was prefaced by a report, which asked and ventured answers to the questions of whether the Fed has learned and reformed since the GFC. The answers were yes and “gradually”, respectively. This report noted the key figure status of Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren in the reform process at the Fed.

This report also noted the thorough deconstruction job that Fed Governor Lael Brainard did on the power and efficacy of the economic signals generated by the changing shape of the yield curve.

The latest FOMC minutes prosaically informed on how far and in what way the “gradual” reform has evolved. This latest update is far from prosaic in its implications, even if they are delivered “gradually”. The reform process in relation to guidance will be governed by Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors Richard Clarida. Ostensibly, the Fed will guide via committee or rather sub-committee going forward.

This guidance sub-committee will be formed around the key figures as noted above of Rosengren and Brainard. The Powell “strangle” now has the capabilities to go with the Chairman’s intentions.

The current cacophony of often dissonant Fed voices will thus be “strangled” by sub-committee rather than directly by Chairman Powell himself. As Chairman of the sub-committee on guidance, Clarida’s hands will effectively be on the vocal chords of the dissonant voices and pencils of the Dotplotters. No doubt, he will employ his consensus forming talents to great effect, in order to defend the Fed’s independence and adhere to the Congressional dual mandate. The physical stuff, by way of persuasion, will no doubt be done by Rosengren and Brainard. The terms of reference of his sub-committee should make interesting reading. The reactions of the independently spirited Fed speakers, who have thus far striven to be articulate and transparent, to this sub-committee “strangle” on their independence will be even more interesting to watch. The image of James Bullard and Neel Kashkari reading these terms of reference and responding to them (with or without profanity) is an entertaining one to think about.

One must wait for the resulting guidance outcome to discern the impact and utility of this dramatic change in the Fed’s guidance process. The initial reaction of this author to the change is that it slows the process of communication by nature of its committee procedure and structure. Quality and clarity remain to be seen and ticked or crossed off on a full governance audit of this new function once it is in place.

Mr. Market will no doubt have a great say in the auditing process and any remedial action or tweaks to the sub-committee. With a new sub-committee structure, President Trump is going to find it even harder to get a hold on the Fed as an institution in general. Unless he has leverage over the person who chairs the sub-committee that is!

