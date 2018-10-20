BP: Gulf Of Mexico Growth Projects Net Positive

Analysts seem to think that BP is overvalued relative to its growth rate, but I think they are underestimating its growth rate.

This is not the only project that BP is working on in the Gulf of Mexico in order to grow its production going forward.

This deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico provides us with further evidence that energy companies have not given up on the deepwater space.

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, British energy supermajor BP plc (BP) announced that it has started production at an expansion project at the company's giant Thunder Horse field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. As is the case with most expansion projects, the goal here is to increase the company's production from the field. The fact that this field is located in a deepwater environment off of the coast also shows us further proof that energy companies have not given up on the deepwater environment, which could prove beneficial for companies like Transocean (RIG) or Ensco plc (ESV) going forward.

About Thunder Horse

The Thunder Horse field was discovered in 1999 in Blacks 776, 777, and 778 of the Mississippi Canyon in the Gulf of Mexico. This is a name that might be familiar to energy investors as it has been home to a number of oil and gas discoveries over the years. The Thunder Horse field itself is located in the Boarshead Basin.

The field is located in approximately 6,000 feet of water and the initial well was drilled to a depth of 25,770 feet. There were two additional exploration wells drilled in similar conditions over the next two years. While this may not be quite enough to outright require a sixth- or seventh-generation ultra-deepwater rig, the added safety equipment that these rigs have relative to older deepwater rigs certainly make them preferable, particularly as BP has been much more focused on safety ever since the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010.

Following the exploration period, BP moved to develop the Thunder Horse field. The development consists of 25 wet-tree subsea wells tied into a floating platform. This platform has the ability to process 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day, which makes it one of the largest FPSUs in the world today. The oil is taken away from the platform and to the shore via the Proteus and Endymion pipelines and the gas is transported to the shore via the Okeanos gas pipeline. These pipelines are all part of the Mardi Gras Transportation System, which subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends might recognize from our recent discussion on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP).

About The Expansion Project

As already mentioned, the goal of this project is to increase the production at the site. The Thunder Horse field is currently producing around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The latest expansion project is expected to boost total production at the field to 200,000 boe/day, which is still well below the total capacity of the FPSU at the site. Thus, it is entirely possible that we will see further expansion projects in the future as the company seeks to fully utilize the infrastructure that was already constructed at the site.

This project is not the only growth project that BP is currently working on in the Gulf of Mexico. Since 2013, the company has grown its production in the Gulf by 50%, going from 200,000 boe/day to 300,000 boe/day. The Thunder Horse expansion should increase that further as it ramps up. Meanwhile, another one of the company's projects, Mad Dog Phase 2, should stimulate even further production growth.

About Mad Dog Phase 2

The Mad Dog field is the biggest discovery that BP has ever made in the Gulf of Mexico. The field was discovered in 1998 and is estimated to contain approximately four billion barrels of recoverable oil. The first phase of development began operation back in 2005.

The development of an expansion project in the Mad Dog area was approved by the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in March 2015. As proposed, the development will comprise an integrated semi-submersible floating production platform that will be moored in 4,400 feet of water in the Green Canyon in Block 780. As part of the plan, the company will drill 29 wells, which will include seventeen wet-tree producers and twelve wet-tree injectors. The production from the development will ultimately be transported to shore via the Mardi Gras system, just like the production from Thunder Horse.

Once completed, Phase 2 by itself is expected to produce between 120,000 and 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day when it reaches peak production. This is currently expected to happen sometime in 2021 and will naturally boost the company's production over time.

Takeaway

The takeaway from all this is that BP's production in the Gulf of Mexico is set to increase dramatically over the next few years. This will join with the growth that BP is expected to generate elsewhere such as Atoll in Egypt, Shah Deniz 2 in Azerbaijan, and the Taas expansion in Russia. This should ultimately grow the company's earnings barring a substantial decline in oil prices since it will give the company more oil to sell.

Valuation

While we have established that BP is likely to deliver growth going forward, it is important to ensure that we do not overpay for that growth. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns. One metric that is frequently used to value a company and its growth potential is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified version of the traditional price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company's growth into account. As a general rule, a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 indicates that a company is undervalued relative to its growth prospects and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, BP is expected to grow its earnings at a 4.00% annual rate over the next 3-5 years. That would give the company a PEG ratio of 3.22 at the current stock price, which would indicate that the stock is overpriced relative to its forward growth.

I must admit, that growth rate seems very low to me and I expect the company to deliver stronger earnings growth than that. Zacks itself actually has a buy rating on the stock, so it would seem that their analysts agree that the stock is not as overvalued as that PEG ratio would imply.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP has been working very hard to expand its production and rebuild its operations in the Gulf of Mexico following the Macondo oil spill eight years ago. The company is seeing some success in this area and should greatly grow its profits from the region over the next few years. When combined with its production growth elsewhere, BP should be able to deliver solid production growth and by extension earnings growth. Personally, I expect the company to deliver much better than the 4.00% annual EPS growth that analysts think and therefore the stock may not be as overvalued as analysts think.

