Defensive sectors ruled again on a day where stocks gave up early gains for a mixed wrap-up that made for a flat week, still an improvement over declines of about 4% the prior week. The Dow gained 0.4% for the week, with the S&P 500 flat and Nasdaq down 0.6% to log a third straight weekly loss. Crude prices put the brakes on recent declines but still have a lot of headroom, and Treasurys ticked down to push yields a couple of basis points higher (to 2.90% for the two-year note, and 3.20% for the 10-year).
Economy
Monday:
The U.S. government closed out the 2018 fiscal year $779B in the red as tax cuts pinched revenues and expenses rose on a growing national debt. The deficit was also larger than any year since 2012, when it topped $1T. Adding to debt servicing costs, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates roughly once per quarter in the face of a hot labor market and some signs of inflation.
Tuesday:
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index lost as much as 4% in the first six minutes of trading, while the riyal retreated to its weakest level in two years, as U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in the kingdom to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz over the Khashoggi case. Later in the week, President Trump said the American response to Saudi Arabia will likely be "very severe," but he still wanted to get to the bottom of what exactly happened.
Wednesday:
A key Brexit summit between U.K. and European leaders did not make any headway, though Theresa May angered Tory MPs by floated an idea to extend the post-Brexit transition period until 2021. According to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, a Brexit deal with the U.K. is "90% done," but there is still a chance no accord will be reached due to ongoing stumbling blocks over the Irish border.
Thursday:
A stock market selloff continued as investors digest minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting that highlighted it was staying on course for rate hikes despite growing criticism from President Trump. "Some of this is the result of programmatic selling because as volatility goes up, some of these algorithms force people to sell," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon declared. Earnings season is also underway, which may cause more sudden moves as investors eye the quarterly results of big corporate names.
Friday:
China's economic growth slowed to 6.5% year-over-year in the third quarter, marking the weakest pace since Q1 of 2009 amid pressure from the country's trade war with the U.S. While Chinese equities initially tumbled in response to the GDP figure, PBOC governor Yi Gang said stock valuations are not in line with economic fundamentals. The central bank further pledged targeted measures to help ease firms' financing problems and encourage banks to boost lending to private firms, pushing the Shanghai Composite up 2.6%.
Stocks
Monday:
Sears has filed for bankruptcy after years of staying afloat through financial maneuvering, a merger with Kmart and relying on billions of CEO Eddie Lampert's own money. It's set to shutter 142 stores towards the end of the year and begin liquidation sales shortly. While Lampert will step down as CEO, he'll remain Sears (SHLD) chairman, as his ESL Investments negotiates a debtor in possession loan and other funding to support what was once the country's biggest retailer through the bankruptcy process.
Tuesday:
Netflix soared 10% AH after the streaming giant posted Q3 results that blew Wall Street estimates out of the water. The company reported 1.09M domestic streaming additions vs. 674K consensus and guidance for 650K, while international streaming additions were up 5.87M vs. 4.46M consensus and guidance for 4.35M. The record number brought Netflix's (NFLX) customer base to 137M worldwide.
Wednesday:
Pot stocks fell as investors "sold on the news" at the start of legal cannabis sales in Canada. Adults are now allowed to carry and share up to 30 grams of legal marijuana in public, cultivate up to four plants in their households and make products such as edibles for personal use. Provinces will handle their own regulations for sale, growth and taxation.
Thursday:
Four powerful institutional investors have co-filed on a shareholder proposal to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) chairman after a series of scandals this year. The news has little practical effect on Zuckerberg because of his supervoting position, but it does add to the drumbeat of scrutiny on Facebook's governance amid security controversies and other troubles.
Friday:
Tesla has introduced a new $45,000 version of its Model 3 sedan, launching the car as U.S. tax breaks for the automaker's EVs are about to decrease. "Costs $35k after federal & state tax rebates in California, but true cost of ownership is closer to $31k after gas savings," tweeted CEO Elon Musk. The rear-wheel-drive model has a "mid range" battery, which can cover a distance of 260 miles.
U.S. Indices
Dow +0.4% to 25,444. S&P 500 +0.02% to 2,768. Nasdaq -0.6% to 7,449. Russell 2000 -1.2% to 1,542. CBOE Volatility Index -6.7% to 19.89.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +4.3%. Real Estate +3.2%. Utilities +3.1%. Financials +0.8%. Communications Services +0.7%. Healthcare +0.5%. Industrials -1%. Information Technology -1.2%. Materials -1.4%. Energy -1.9%. Consumer Discretionary -2%.
World Indices
FTSE 100 -0.5% to 7,050. CAC 40 -0.1% to 5,085. DAX -0.5% to 11,554. Nikkei 225 +0.5% to 22,532. Shanghai Composite -0.5% to 2,550. Hang Seng +0.5% to 25,561. BSE Sensex -2.3% to 34,316.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -2.7% to $69.28/bbl. Gold +0.6% to $1,228.70/ounce. Natural Gas +2.8% to 3.250. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +4 bps to 3.20%.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.5% USD/JPY +0.3% GBP/USD -0.6%. Bitcoin +3.1%. Litecoin +0.3%. Ethereum +3.4%. Ripple +7.3%. Bitcoin-Cash -3.5%.
Top Stock Gainers
Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) +349%. Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCPK:YECO) +325%. China Ceramics (CCCL) +111.5%. The9 Limited (NCTY) +90%. ChinaNet Online (CNET) +80%.
Top Stock Losers
India Globalization Capital (IGC) -36%. Jones Energy (OTC:JONE) -35%. Voxeljet (VJET) -34%. Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) -29%. Bank OZK (OZK) -29%.
