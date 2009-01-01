Economy

Monday:

The U.S. government closed out the 2018 fiscal year $779B in the red as tax cuts pinched revenues and expenses rose on a growing national debt. The deficit was also larger than any year since 2012, when it topped $1T. Adding to debt servicing costs, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates roughly once per quarter in the face of a hot labor market and some signs of inflation.

Tuesday:

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index lost as much as 4% in the first six minutes of trading, while the riyal retreated to its weakest level in two years, as U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in the kingdom to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz over the Khashoggi case. Later in the week, President Trump said the American response to Saudi Arabia will likely be "very severe," but he still wanted to get to the bottom of what exactly happened.

Wednesday:

A key Brexit summit between U.K. and European leaders did not make any headway, though Theresa May angered Tory MPs by floated an idea to extend the post-Brexit transition period until 2021. According to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, a Brexit deal with the U.K. is "90% done," but there is still a chance no accord will be reached due to ongoing stumbling blocks over the Irish border.

Thursday:

A stock market selloff continued as investors digest minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting that highlighted it was staying on course for rate hikes despite growing criticism from President Trump. "Some of this is the result of programmatic selling because as volatility goes up, some of these algorithms force people to sell," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon declared. Earnings season is also underway, which may cause more sudden moves as investors eye the quarterly results of big corporate names.

Friday:

China's economic growth slowed to 6.5% year-over-year in the third quarter, marking the weakest pace since Q1 of 2009 amid pressure from the country's trade war with the U.S. While Chinese equities initially tumbled in response to the GDP figure, PBOC governor Yi Gang said stock valuations are not in line with economic fundamentals. The central bank further pledged targeted measures to help ease firms' financing problems and encourage banks to boost lending to private firms, pushing the Shanghai Composite up 2.6%.