U.S. Natural Gas Production Quarterly Report: Producers Love Current Prices

According to our calculations, total supply in Q4 will amount to 8,749 bcf or 95.1 bcf/d (+9.6% y-o-y).

Drilling activity is at three-year high and the inventory of DUCs continues to decline, meaning that production is likely to grow further.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for July 2018, but traders are interested in a more recent data and forecasts. In this article, we will briefly review our estimates for dry gas production and imports for the month of July, August and September and then present our latest forecast for the month of October, November and December.

THIRD QUARTER OVERVIEW

According to our estimates, the United States produced a total of 7,872 bcf of natural gas in three months to the end of September 2018. Two thirds of that volume (or 66%) was produced in shale plays (Antrim, Bakken, Woodford, Barnett, Fayetteville, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Marcellus, Utica, Permian – see the maps in the Chart Section below). The rest (34.0%) was produced in tight gas formations and offshore – specifically, in the Gulf of Mexico.

The share of shale gas production has been increasing almost uninterruptedly since April 2001, a trend which does not seem to show any signs of slowing down. Indeed, in just the last year, the weight of “unconventional” dry gas output has increased by 3.4 percentage points (see chart 1 in the Charts Section below).

As before, Marcellus basin remains the top dry gas extraction area in the U.S. Almost a quarter (23.8%) of all dry gas and more than a third (36.3%) of all shale dry gas produced in the U.S. is extracted here (see chart 2). However, over the past two years, other areas have grown in importance as well – notably, Haynesville, Utica and Permian. Eagle Ford also remains one of the hottest shale resource plains, but its share in the overall production has been declining. Together, these top five areas – Marcellus, Permian, Haynesville, Utica and Eagle Ford – account for 52.7% of all dry gas and for about 80.3% of all shale dry gas produced in the U.S. (see chart 3).

According to our estimates, the United States imported a total of 718 bcf of natural gas in three months to the end of September, 2018. Some 98% of that volume came via pipelines from Canada, the rest (2%) was imported by LNG tankers. Total natural gas supply in Q3 was 8,589 bcf (93.4 bcf/d). On a daily basis, production averaged 85.56 bcf/d. The annual growth rate picked up from +10.52% in Q2 to +13.95% in Q3. On a 12-month average basis, imports growth has been negative for seven consecutive months now, while the production growth rate just keeps going up (see chart 4).

The inventory of drilled, but uncompleted wells (DUCs) continues to rise. As of September, there were a total of 8,389 DUCs in seven key shale areas (Anadarko, Appalachia, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Niobrara and Permian), 2,060 or 32.6% more than in September 2017 (see chart 5). However, the lion's share of that growth has been concentrated in oil-dominant areas (specifically, in Permian basin), while the growth in gas-dominant regions has been a less impressive.

Indeed, the total number of DUCs in Appalachia and Haynesville has been essentially flat since June 2017 (see chart 6). The difference between “wells drilled” and “wells completed” has been negative for five consecutive months now (see chart 7), meaning that DUCs inventory is likely to continue to decline and that natural gas production is likely to continue to grow in the months ahead.

FORECAST

Production continues to expand – especially in Permian and Marcellus regions, but also in Haynesville and Utica (see chart 8). We estimate that in the last quarter of 2018, total dry gas production will average around 87.8 bcf/d (+11.9% y-o-y) – see chart 9. We also estimate that imports will average 7.3 bcf/d (-12.2% y-o-y). Therefore, according to our calculations, total supply in Q4 will amount to 8,749 bcf or 95.1 bcf/d (+9.6% y-o-y). With drilling activity at three-year high (see chart 7) and natural gas price 13% above its 200-day moving average, natural gas producers seem happy. Indeed, the latest Commitments of Traders Report published by CFTC shows that natural gas producers have started to hedge current prices.

As of October 16, 2018, their cumulative net-short position in NYMEX and ICE amounted to 551,527 standardized contracts, which is equivalent to 5.5 trillion bcf of natural gas. Indeed, producers continued to hedge this week despite the fact that natural gas price was $0.03 cents lower w-o-w. In the week ending October 16, their net-short exposure in NYMEX futures was only 27 percentage points above of 3-year record low (see chart 10 and 11). Overall, producers clearly love current prices. There are no reasons to expect that dry gas production will slow in the months ahead.

CHARTS GALLERY

Map 1

Source: EIA (as of April 2015)

Map 2

Source: EIA

Chart 1

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Chart 2

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 3

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 4

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 5

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 6

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 7

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 8

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 9

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (as of September 2018)

Chart 10

Source: EIA, CFTC, Bluegold Research

Chart 11

Source: EIA, CFTC, Bluegold Research

