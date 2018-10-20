XLE Weekly: Balance Development Through Mid-Week Before Sell Side Breakdown Attempt Into Week's End

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (NYSEARCA:XLE) price action.

14-19 October 2018:

This week’s auction saw balance development above last week’s key support, 71.89s, before buyers trapped mid-week around 72.50s, resulting in a sell-side breakdown through key support to 71.47s into week’s end.

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher early week, achieving the stopping point high, 73.12s. Selling interest emerged there into Tuesday’s auction, halting the buy-side rotational phase. Rotational trade developed back through balance as key support was tested into mid-week. Buying interest in size emerged around 72.50s both in Wednesday and Friday’s auction. Despite the aggressive action of the buy-side there, price failed to auction higher ahead of week’s end.

The buyers were forced out late in Friday’s auction as a sell-side breakdown developed through key support, 71.89s, driving price lower to 71.47s. An unsecured low developed into Friday’s NY close, settling at 71.53s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw key support, 71.89s, fail into week’s end. While the market has traded to a key demand area, from a structural perspective, the current low is unsecured. This structural development along with the failure of key support implies at minimum the current low must be repaired. Either probe lower and subsequent buy excess formation or sell-side continuation will be required.

Looking ahead, following this week’s failure of key support and unsecured low development, the response to the demand cluster, 72.84s-71.68s, remains key. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path following the current balance development is for price discovery lower. Failure of the current demand cluster sets the stage for price discovery lower toward key demand, 69.50s-64.50s, below. In the broader perspective (3-6 month), sell-side defense continues within the 77-79.50 supply area.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index reflects declining bullish sentiment as this summer’s sentiment low is set to be tested. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Given these empirical facts within the context of a seasonally weak period from April-October and the structural developments that occurred this week, caution would be advised at the current demand cluster.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

