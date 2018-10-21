The Roman Legion has arrived!

Italy's government gave final approval to their EU rule busting budget and brushed off a Moody's rating downgrade triggered by its higher-than-expected deficit targets. Premier Giuseppe Conte said the budget plan was definitively approved, at an emergency cabinet meeting Saturday, that was called to respond to the EU concerns and resolve an internal government squabble. However, Five Star Leader, Luigi Di Maio, and League leader, Matteo Salvini, indicated little room for substantive changes to the budget, with Di Maio saying: "We repeated our positions."

Ever notice how you come across somebody once in a while you shouldn't have messed with? That's me. - Clint Eastwood

The Italian government is not backing down, as some had expected late Friday. There is no compromise, as some publications had trumpeted. The Italians just used the notorious words of many bond traders, "Repeat." The government has until midday Monday to formally reply to the European Union. So, there you have it:

"Showdown!"

On Saturday, Pierre Moscovici, of the European Commission, said, "With our letter we ask the government to move closer to European rules, because it cannot remain at 2.4% deficit and with a structural deficit of one and a half points…This is not possible. We demand a correction." Saturday we also learned that Brussels told France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Slovenia that their 2019 budget proposals did not meet the recommended targets for cutting longer-term deficit cycles either.

Italy is putting itself and others in danger by planning a 2019 budget that breaks the European Union's limits on borrowing, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday. "If Italy deviates from Maastricht, Italy puts itself in danger, but also of course will endanger others and we in the European Union are not ready to take on this risk, these debts for Italy," Chancellor Kurz told reporters.

If the tension over the Italian budget wasn't enough, the EU's health commissioner accused Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, on Saturday, of telling "big lies" about the bloc's food policy. Vytenis Andriukaitis, the Commissioner for health and food safety, said that he had rarely felt such "unease" after he and Salvini attended a conference in Italy. On Saturday, Salvini said that he would support "the battle of farmers" against "a Europe that fills tables and shops with junk food that arrives from the other side of the world, without controls."

Deputy Prime Minister Salvini said Saturday he wasn't worried about the downgrade or the criticism and that the Italian government was merely doing what was best for Italians. "The government will go ahead despite ratings agencies, European commissioners and some internal misunderstanding," Salvini said. He further stated that the ratings agencies had been wrong before about Italy "and they'll fail again this time. It's a good budget and we'll see it through to the end."

That seems pretty clear to me, the Deputy Prime Minister is telling the EU to "stuff it." The Italians, with their new budget, pushed. The EU then shoved it back. Now the Italians have officially said, "No." This is just the beginning of the process, in my estimation.

Next will come the threats. You do this, or else, and you do that, or there will be consequences, and the level of the discussion will heat up to fever pitch. Then Round III will begin and it is here, right here, where Italy may decide to depart the EU or, and make note, the EU may decide to ask them to leave, since they are not following the demands handcrafted in Brussels and Berlin. In the meantime, the sovereign debt of Italy will get hit, and the bond and equity prices of the Italian banks will get hit, and it is going to become a "Showdown at the Coliseum's Corral," in my opinion.

If things get further than this then the EU will engage with Dante into a decent into the Inferno. Here, in Round IV, we may find another currency coming to the fore, the lira, along with the euro, perhaps. Or, if Italy is no longer part of the European Union, for one reason or another, we could see Italy default, renege, on its EU and ECB debts and obligations that could quite literally put the ECB into bankruptcy. Germany's Target2 financing may be in such a shambles that it might be impossible to repair.

Get this straight in your minds, the Italian scenario is NOT the Greek scenario nor is it the British scenario. Greece, with its miniscule GDP could be bought out, and so it was. The United Kingdom never used the Euro as their currency. Don't be fooled, the Italians will NOT threaten to leave the EU until someplace in the finals rounds, if it gets to that. Don't expect anything but, "Of course we are staying in the European Union," until we get very close to the end.

In the meantime, I fully expect Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron to square off with the new Italian nationalistic government. Don't be taken in, as the Italian bond market was late on Friday, that a new compromise is coming from Rome any minute now. That's what was reported and that, quite obviously, was not the case. America is hardly the only place on the planet with "Fake News."

The Roman Legion has arrived!