All 5 Equity ETFs Have Negative Weekly Charts As The Fed Unwinds Its Balance Sheet

The Russell 200 ETF closed below my semiannual pivot of $154.05 last week with this week’s value level at $150.69.

The Transports ETF failed at its 200-day simple moving average of $194.76 last week and ended the week below my monthly pivot at $192.24.

The NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF failed at my monthly risky level of $178.31 last week but held its 200-day simple moving average of $171.97 with my semiannual pivot of $169.40.

The Spiders ETF ended last week just below its 200-day simple moving average of $276.51 and my annual pivot of $276.34.

The Diamonds ETF ended last week between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $251.55 and $259.93, respectively.

Cutting through the volatility seen so far in October, there are many themes being floated by respected Wall Street analysts.

In my opinion, the main event is that the Federal Reserve is unwinding its balance sheet, taking away the punch bowl of many years of quantitative easing. QE ballooned the Federal Reserve balance sheet to $4.5 trillion. The unwinding of this balance sheet began in October 2017. Since then, the Fed has flushed $325 billion down the drain.

As October 2018 began, the monthly drain was raised to $50 billion, which I say is the "canary in the coal" and investors have smelled the stench of the popping stock bubbles that intensified during the first three days of October when the Fed drained $18 billion.

So many stocks, sectors and indices were in "inflating parabolic bubble" formations, and the popping sounds have been loud and clear.

Over the last two weeks, the Federal Reserve refrained from reducing the balance sheet, and it still stands at $4.175 trillion. The Fed is expected to drain $50 billion in October, and the first $18 billion was a problem for the stock market as the month began. Beware that there's $32 billion more to drain over the next eight business days.

Today I will show the daily charts for the five major equity exchange-traded funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The weekly chart for the Diamonds ETF remains negative this week with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $258.31. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $203.45. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 67.38 last week, down from 80.53 on Oct. 12. This reading will begin this week below the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My annual, semiannual and monthly value levels are $246.52, $243.29 and $241.42, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels at $261.94 and $284.13, respectively. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and now its 5.6% below that level. To reach bull market territory, DIA needs to trade above $279.84.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $283.52. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $131.82. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 62.88 last week, down from 76.11 on Oct. 12 as the parabolic bubble has popped!

My annual, monthly and semiannual pivots are $276.34, $272.46 and $270.84, respectively, versus the October low of $270.36. This week's risky level is $283.11 with my quarterly risky level at $302.55. The all-time intraday high of $293.94 was set on Sept. 21, and the Spiders ETF is 6.1% below this high. To reach bull market territory, SPY needs to trade above $303.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The weekly chart for the NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $178.98. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is at $130.74. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 58.20 last week, down from 70.00 on Oct. 12. The QQQ set its all-time $187.53 on Oct. 1, then closed below the prior week's low of $181.30, which was a weekly "key reversal".

My annual value level is $156.14 with my semiannual pivot at $169.40 and my monthly pivot at $178.31. My weekly and quarterly risky levels are $177.91 and $190.87, respectively. The all-time intraday high of $187.53 was set on Oct. 1, and the ETF is down 7.7% since then. QQQ needs to rebound above $180.15 to return to bull market territory.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transports ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $197.68. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $162.90. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 59.22 last week, down from 74.67 on Oct. 12.

My semiannual value level is $181.19 with my monthly pivot at $192.24, my annual pivot of $204.61 and quarterly risky level of $221.72. The Transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14 and is now in correction territory, 10.4% below this level. To reach bull market territory, IYT needs to trade above $211.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The weekly chart for the small-cap ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $162.76. The 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" is $133.30. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 37.43 last week down from 51.69 on Oct. 12.

The Russell 2000 ETF is below my semiannual pivot of $154.04 with my weekly value level of $150.69. My annual, monthly and quarterly risky levels are $165.04, $167.65 and $179.48, respectively. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31, and it's now in correction territory 11.6% below the high. IWM needs to trade back above $171.00 to return to bull market territory versus its Feb. 9 low of $142.50.

