SolarWinds: Dissecting The Upside In A Slow IPO

The company priced its IPO at $15 per share, at the low end of its range of $15-$16 (which was reduced from a prior range of $17-$19).

SolarWinds took a haircut on its IPO amid volatile markets, slashing the volumes of shares offered as well as the offering price.

Unfazed by the turmoil that has induced choppy trading among tech shares, private equity-backed SaaS company SolarWinds (SWI) forged ahead with its IPO, perhaps paying the price for its abstinence. The company halved the size of the IPO, with Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo selling no shares (versus an original proposal in which their holdings would make up more than half of the IPO), and accepted a price cut to $15, despite originally posting an IPO range of $17 to $19.

Note how rare this is among IPOs this year. The majority of SaaS IPOs have seem leaping successes, raising their price ranges and pricing at the top end of these ranges (or even above them). SolarWinds is one in a handful of companies that have failed to produce an exciting IPO. Yet, in my view, the fact that SolarWinds' biggest investors are now retaining their holdings instead of selling out at $15 is an implicit admission that SolarWinds is currently undervalued. This creates a window of opportunity for investors willing to shoulder near-term volatility.

SolarWinds' first day of trading was rather dismal. Shares opened the day at $15.40, barely up from the IPO price of $15, and saw volatile trading throughout the day to close just barely above $15. Whereas most software companies have seen strong "pops" on their first days of trading (typically in the 40% range), SolarWinds simply stayed flat. Here's a look at the company's Day 1 trading chart:

No recent IPO has done well - issues like Eventbrite (EB) and SurveyMonkey (SVMK) have all taken a nosedive since their September offerings, putting their valuations far below what a typical SaaS IPO would garner earlier in the year. There is a lot to like in SolarWinds, in my view, at its presently low price. It is on the larger side of the SaaS sector, reaching nearly $1 billion in annual revenues, and despite lagging behind newer startups on the growth front, SolarWinds makes up for it in stronger operating margins and cash flows.

SolarWinds' focus on hybrid IT offerings also jives well with current themes in the shifting IT landscape. It has garnered a reputation as a highly technical, developer/engineer-centric product whose mission is to "enable all things IT." SolarWinds has become a staple among backend software providers, and its ~80% recurring revenue base is further testament to that.

Keep a close eye on SolarWinds - should the stock continue to drop, it's a compelling buy.

Final offering details

SolarWinds' IPO process has been quite a saga to follow, with the proposed IPO structure changing numerous times. At first, SolarWinds proposed an offering of 42 million shares at $17-$19, implying an initial IPO size of $756 million. Of these shares, SolarWinds' largest private equity backers, Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo, were offering 25 million shares, while 17 million new shares would be issued.

Prior to the IPO, and likely facing a weak order book (as judged by the price range dropping from $17-$19 to $15-$16), SolarWinds revised its IPO size down to 25 million shares in its second S-1 amendment, with private equity backers now offering just 5 million shares in the IPO. Finally, however, the company landed on an IPO of 25 million shares without any contribution from private equity owners (hence, our judgment that they believe SolarWinds to be undervalued):

Figure 1. SolarWinds final offering proposal

Source: SolarWinds SEC filing

Here's what this entails for the IPO:

$375 million in gross proceeds raised in the IPO, all accruing to SolarWinds (versus the original proposal, in which privater equity backers would be cashing out in more than half of the IPO proceeds).

After netting out typical investment banking and legal expenses, SolarWinds expects to generate $353 million in net proceeds from the IPO.

An unspecified portion of the net IPO proceeds will be directed toward debt paydown, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Post-IPO, there are 309.942 million shares outstanding, indicating that SolarWinds sold just 8.1% of the company in its IPO (a low percentage relative to other IPOs, which typically sell between 12 and 15%).

Unlike many other tech IPOs, SolarWinds employs a single-class stock structure.

A typical 15% greenshoe option is still open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 3.75 million shares at the original $15 mark and raising another $56 million.

Insiders are subject to a typical 180-day lockup period, expiring in mid-April.

Valuation update

With an atypical slow start to its IPO, I believe SolarWinds is attractively priced - far more so than most SaaS IPOs. With 309.942 million shares outstanding post-IPO, and with shares closing at $15.03 on the first day of trading (a mere three cents higher than the IPO price), SolarWinds currently has a market cap of $4.66 billion.

Of course, as a private equity-controlled company, SolarWinds is also shouldering a considerable debt burden. Here's a glance at the company's balance sheet:

Figure 2. SolarWinds balance sheet

Source: SolarWinds S-1 filing

As of the June quarter, SolarWinds has $2.24 billion of debt, counterbalanced by $279 million of cash. If we also give credit to the $353 million of net proceeds that SolarWinds expects to raise from this IPO, this results in a net debt position of $1.61 billion, which puts SolarWinds' enterprise value at $6.27 billion. Here's how that stacks up against SolarWinds' financials:

Figure 3. SolarWinds historical financials

Source: SolarWinds S-1 filing

In the first half of FY18, SolarWinds grew revenues at 17% y/y to $398.6 million. This growth rate has decelerated in the second quarter, in which SolarWinds grew revenues at 15% y/y. Note, however, that SolarWinds' recurring revenue growth rate is slightly faster, at 21% y/y growth in the first half of FY18 - and as a SaaS company, this is the revenue line we should be most concerned with.

Nevertheless, let's apply a conservative growth estimate of 15% y/y against the company's trailing twelve-month revenues of $786.1 million, which gets us to a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $904.0 million. This puts SolarWinds' current valuation at 6.9x EV/FTM revenues - far lower than most recent SaaS IPOs, even after accounting for the recent downturn.

Note also that SolarWinds generated an operating cash flow margin of 27% in the first half of 2018. If we assume no margin expansion over the next twelve months, we also arrive at an operating cash flow estimate of $244.1 million, which puts SolarWinds' valuation at a reasonable 25.7x EV/FTM OCF multiple.

Key takeaways

In a prior valuation exercise, I had originally indicated that I would be willing to pay up to 9x revenues for SolarWinds. Given the market volatility that has occurred in October that has slashed valuation multiples across the SaaS sector, and given SolarWinds' own IPO stumble, my price target on SolarWinds goes down by one turn to 8x EV/FTM revenues, or a price of $18.50 (23% upside from current levels).

Despite slower growth, SolarWinds is a consistent, stable company with a defined role in the IT landscape. Thanks to its private equity heritage, the company is also producing positive operating margins and strong operating cash flows. The company is similar, in my view, to Red Hat (RHT), whose stock has succeeded due to a growing cash flow narrative despite a slowdown in growth of its flagship Linux product. Keep on the lookout for a buying opportunity in SolarWinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.