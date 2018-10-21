Technicals Signal Near-Term Pain

The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX™) uses a data-driven, rules-based process that leverages over 50 indicators (technical, macroeconomic and fundamental, commodity price, and sentiment) to allocate across 12 individual real asset segments in five broad real asset sectors. These objective indicators identify the segments with positive expected returns. Then, using correlation and volatility, an optimization process determines the weight to these segments with the goal of creating a portfolio with maximum diversification while reducing risk.

Summary

Negative price trends signal more risks than rewards in most real assets. The VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) responds by allocating 66% to U.S. Treasury bills.

Escalating trade frictions with China are threatening global growth and supporting the U.S. dollar. This continues to put downward price pressure on gold and many other commodities and commodity-related equities.

Oil has been the standout commodity. Oil prices have rallied on supply concerns due to Iranian sanctions and falling production in Venezuela.

The 10-year Treasury yield abruptly rising to over 3.2% is putting downward pressure on interest rate sensitive assets, such as REITs, infrastructure, and MLPs.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of September 30, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Life

(04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) -0.31 - - 0.83 RAAX (Share Price) -0.31 - - 0.95 Blended Real Asset Index* 0.91 - - 2.33

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Life

(04/09/18) RAAX (NYSE:NAV) -1.80 - - 2.03 RAAX (Share Price) -1.15 - - 2.46 Blended Real Asset Index* -1.08 - - 2.45

The table presents past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect temporary contractual fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the ETF incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and ETF share values will fluctuate so that investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. ETF returns assume that distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at NAV.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Gross 0.81%; Net 0.74%. Expenses are capped contractually at 0.55% through February 1, 2020. Expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year. Cap exclude certain expenses, such as interest, acquired fund fees and expenses, and trading expenses.

Performance and Positioning

RAAX returned -0.31% in September. Its exposure to natural resource equities helped performance, but that was more than offset by exposure to interest rate sensitive real assets. The natural resource equity investments that helped performance were in the oil, steel, and agribusiness industries. The interest rate sensitive assets that detracted from performance were MLPs, REITs, and infrastructure.

This is an environment of heightened risk for real assets. Commodity risks remain elevated. Now, interest rate sensitive assets are under pressure from rising interest rates. RAAX identified the increased risk regime and responded by significantly reducing exposure to many real assets. It has a 66% allocation to U.S. Treasury bills. The 33% that is invested is well diversified across REITS, MLPs, oil-related equities, diversified commodities, and agribusiness equities.

A Closer Look at the What, When, and How

RAAX offers a risk-managed approach to real asset investing. It seeks to address key volatility considerations in each step of its process by evaluating: first, what asset classes to invest in; second, when to get defensive by transitioning to cash; and lastly, how much to allocate among asset classes. Decisions are made on a monthly basis using our rules-based, quantitative allocation process with the responsiveness to quickly adapt to changing market conditions.

RAAX only invests in asset classes that the model is bullish on, and the weightings themselves are not an indication of conviction but are instead determined by RAAX's optimization process that seeks to maximize diversification and minimize volatility.

Real Asset Segment View Rationale Agribusiness Equities Bullish Bullish equity price trend; bearish commodity price trend; ordinary volatility; bullish economic factors. Coal Equities Bearish Bearish equity and commodity price trends; ordinary volatility; bearish economic factors. Global Infrastructure Bearish Bearish price trend; ordinary volatility. Gold Bullion Bearish Bearish commodity price trend; ordinary volatility; extreme sentiment. Gold Equities Bearish Bearish equity and commodity price trends; ordinary volatility; mixed sentiment. Diversified Commodities Bullish Bullish price trend; ordinary volatility. MLPs Bullish Bullish price trend; ordinary volatility; bullish economic factors; bullish credit spread reading. Oil Services Equities Bullish Bearish equity price trend; bullish commodity price trends; mixed sentiment and economic factors; ordinary volatility. Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities Bullish Bearish equity price trends; bullish commodity price trends, mixed sentiment signals; economic factors remain bullish; ordinary volatility. Global Metals & Mining Equities Bearish Bearish equity and commodity price trends; bullish economic factors; ordinary volatility. Steel Equities Bearish Bearish equity price trend; bearish commodity price trend; ordinary volatility. REITs Bullish Bullish equity price trends; bearish economic factors; ordinary volatility; bullish credit spread reading.

Source: VanEck. As of October 2018.

October Positioning

This month, RAAX increased its U.S. Treasury bill allocation from 33% to 66%, removed exposure to global infrastructure and steel equities, reduced exposure to REITs and agribusiness equities, and added a new allocation to diversified commodities.

Real Asset Sector and Asset Class Weights

Source: VanEck. As of October 2, 2018.

Monthly Asset Class Changes

Real Asset Segment Oct-18 Sept-18 Change from Previous Month Cash 66% 33% 33% Increase Diversified Commodities 5% 0% 5% New Position Oil Service Equities 5% 5% 0% No Change Gold Equities 0% 0% 0% No Change Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities 5% 5% 0% No Change Master Limited Partnerships 5% 5% 0% No Change Coal Equities 0% 0% 0% No Change Global Metals & Mining Equities 0% 0% 0% No Change Gold Bullion 0% 0% 0% No Change Agribusiness Equities 5% 7% -2% Decrease Steel Equities 0% 5% -5% Exit REITs 9% 20% -11% Decrease Global Infrastructure 0% 20% -20% Exit

Source: VanEck. As of October 2, 2018. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Important Disclosure

Please note that the information herein represents the opinion of the author, but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

The Blended Real Assets Index consists of an equally weighted blend of the returns of Bloomberg Commodity Index, S&P Real Assets Equity Index, and VanEck® Natural Resources Index. Equal weightings are reset monthly. The S&P Real Assets Equity Index measures the performance of equity real return strategies that invest in listed global property, infrastructure, natural resources, and timber and forestry companies. The VanEck Natural Resources Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of a global universe of listed companies engaged in the production and distribution of commodities and commodity-related products and services. Sector weights are set annually based on estimates of global natural resources consumption, and stock weights within sectors are based on market capitalization, float-adjusted and modified to conform to various asset diversification requirements. The S&P 500® Index (S&P 500) consists of 500 widely held common stocks, covering four broad sectors (industrials, utilities, financial and transportation).

The S&P Real Assets Equity Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2018 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC's indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Any indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, fund of funds risk which may subject the Fund to investing in commodities, gold, natural resources companies, MLPs, real estate sector, infrastructure, equities securities, small- and medium-capitalization companies, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, credit, high yield securities, interest rate, call and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. The Fund may also be subject to affiliated fund, U.S. Treasury Bills, subsidiary investment, commodity regulatory, tax, liquidity, gap, cash transactions, high portfolio turnover, model and data, management, operational, authorized participant concentration, absence of prior active market, trading issues, market, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, and non-diversified risks. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their net asset value (NAV) only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.