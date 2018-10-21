Yeti: IPO Valuation Update

However, insiders are providing 90% of the shares tendered in this offering, so the capital raise to Yeti is minimal.

YETI, the popular maker of coolers and other outdoor gear, has set initial terms for its upcoming IPO.

Outdoor gear company Yeti (YETI) is inching closer toward its IPO. Last week, the company updated its IPO prospectus to indicate its first take at valuation and offering structure. With this step under its belt, YETI is likely expecting to go public in early or mid-November.

There are many things to like about YETI's IPO, as I noted in my prior article. In its core markets in the South and East Coast, YETI has gathered a cult-like following for its products, particularly among affluent millennial groups. YETI has successfully adopted an internet-oriented, social media-focused marketing strategy, with millions of Facebook (FB) and Instagram followers and interactive online content that generated 34 million video viewers in 2017. Yet, for all its strengths, Yeti is still very much a regional company - its presence on the West Coast and overseas is still limited, thus creating plenty of opportunities for expansion.

Fundamentally speaking, YETI is a growth stock, with 34% y/y revenue growth in the first half of 2018 (though 2017 was a poor compare due to an oversupplied retail partner channel in 2016). And, relative to other consumer goods and retail stocks, YETI's gross margins approaching 50% are truly enviable and give the company attractive unit economics with which to pursue tremendous profit expansion.

Growth stocks and recent IPOs have sharply shifted out of vogue in the month of October, as investors shy away from risk assets due to rising rates and geopolitical tensions. The current market mood may help us to grab a piece of YETI at a reasonable price - over time, I expect YETI will be able to achieve a valuation similar to that of Canada Goose (GOOS), another popular East Coast brand that has become a Wall Street favorite since its IPO.

Keep a close eye on this IPO as it draws nearer - its initial valuation is attractive and the company's expansion opportunities (both via geographical reach and product line extension) position it well for multi-year growth.

The offering structure

YETI's latest IPO documents give us a few pieces of information that were not available in its initial prospectus. Here are the highlights:

20 million shares offered, of which only 2.5 million shares (12.5%) are new issuances; the rest are being tendered by existing shareholders.

A share pool of 83.647 million post-IPO, all of which are in a single class of common stock.

An initial pricing range of $19 to $21, which gives YETI a market cap range of $1.59 billion to $1.76 billion.

Figure 1. YETI IPO structure

Source: YETI S-1A filing

Needless to say, it's unusual when existing shareholders are providing the bulk of the shares in an IPO, and the new share issuances are limited. The IPO will be a very small capital-raising event for YETI, raising about $42 million after expenses.

Naturally, we are interested in the identity of the selling shareholders. Take a look at the proposed pro forma cap table below:

Figure 2. YETI principal and selling shareholders

Source: YETI S-1A filing

The major seller is Cortec, a private equity fund that invested $67 million into YETI in 2012. It owns about 70% of YETI prior to the IPO, so its stake is now worth north of $1.1 billion - not bad for a six-year holding period, and that's still not factoring the very likely possibility that YETI shares will skyrocket past the $19-$21 range post-IPO. Cortec is only selling about 20% of its stake, or 13.3 million shares.

Also of note - founder Roy Seiders, who owns 11% of the company, is shedding 710k shares ($14.2 million), but is still retaining the large majority of his stake. Post-IPO, he will still own about 10% of the company, but YETI will still virtually be controlled by Cortec, which is retaining 51% ownership post-IPO.

Valuation update

With 83.647 million shares outstanding post-IPO, and assuming the midpoint price of $20 from YETI's current IPO pricing range, the company will have a post-IPO market cap of $1.67 billion.

YETI currently has $71.3 million of cash on its balance sheet, as well as $393.9 million of debt. Post-IPO, the company intends to apply the $41.5 million of net proceeds (again, assuming a pricing midpoint of $20) against its outstanding debt, as shown in the pro forma balance sheet below:

Figure 3. YETI pro forma balance sheet

Source: YETI S-1A filing

This gives YETI a net debt position of $281.1 million post-IPO, and an enterprise value of $1.95 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against YETI's financials:

Figure 4. YETI financials

Source: YETI S-1A filing

As previously noted, YETI achieved 34% y/y revenue growth in the first half of FY18 to $341.5 million, though the growth rate benefited from the improved optics of having a cyclically poor prior-year compare in 2017. During the same time period, YETI also produced $58.4 million of adjusted EBITDA, up 73% y/y and representing a 17.1% EBITDA margin.

YETI's EBITDA is likely the most intuitive metric against which to value the company. The bridge to net income to arrive at adjusted EBITDA comprise mostly of standard addbacks, including stock comp. Non-standard addbacks for one-time "transition" expenses, if excluded, would only slice off about $2 million (or 2%) of the company's EBITDA.

Figure 5. YETI adjusted EBITDA walkdown

Source: YETI S-1A filing

Let's assume a conservative revenue growth rate of 20% y/y for YETI over the next twelve months, as the company will face tougher comps in the first half of 2019 against a stronger 1H18. Applying this growth rate to YETI's trailing twelve-month revenues, we arrive at a forward-twelve month revenue estate of $726.7 million.

If we assume that YETI's adjusted EBITDA margin stays flat to its first-half margin of 17.1% (over the trailing twelve months, YETI's EBITDA margin was 16.7%, but this includes some of the weakness seen in FY16 due to inventory oversupply in the reseller channel), we get an EBITDA estimate of $124.3 million, which would put YETI's valuation at 15.7x EV/FTM EBITDA.

If, however, we assume that YETI can achieve some margin improvement to 20% EBITDA margins, our estimate improves to $145.3 million in EBITDA, and valuation slims down to 13.4x EV/FTM EBITDA.

Note that there is a lot of room for improvement on YETI's EBITDA ranges. As seen in the financials above, YETI managed to generate EBITDA margins in the 28-29% range in both FY15 and FY16. As the company gradually maneuvers out of an oversupplied channel and expands its reach into new markets, it should be able to get its EBITDA margins back up to former levels. If we assume instead that YETI can generate 29% EBITDA margins in the coming year, we get an EBITDA estimate of $210.7 million and a valuation of 9.2x EV/FTM EBITDA.

Naturally, there is a wide range of sensitivity and assumptions in projecting YETI's future results and estimating its current valuation, but it's likely safe to assume a valuation range of 11-13x EBITDA at YETI's current IPO price of $20 per share. That compares favorably, in my view, against fellow outdoor gear companies like V.F. Corp. (VFC) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM):

VFC EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Again, the most favorable, high-case compare for YETI is against another high-growth, emerging consumer brand like Canada Goose, which despite having limited profitability is trading at a double-digit revenue multiple. YETI, on the other hand, trades at just 2.7x forward revenues, though its growth also pales in comparison to Canada Goose (which posted 64% y/y revenue growth in its most recent quarter).

Final thoughts

After a long period of being put on hold, YETI's IPO offers a compelling value to growth investors. The company benefits from extremely high gross margins relative to other consumer products brands, which will likely give the stock an elevated valuation. And with robust revenue and EBITDA growth in the first half of 2018, YETI looks well-positioned to recover from a weak 2017 and post strong results. Watch out for this IPO as the date comes closer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.