Behind The Idea: Why We Think Smart & Final Stores Is Badly Overvalued

Last week Seneca Park Research published a Top Idea on Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS). For a look behind the idea, please see this recent interview by the PRO+ team with Seneca Park Research.

Can you briefly summarize your short thesis on Smart & Final Stores for readers who may have not seen it yet?

Smart & Final Stores [NYSE: SFS] is a structurally-challenged brick-and-mortar grocery chain on the US west coast.

The US grocery category is under attack from every direction. The German hard-discount grocers Aldi and Lidl have arrived on US shores and are spending billions of dollars to capture the price-sensitive shopper. Trader Joe’s (an Aldi brand) has brought high-end private label to the masses. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)/Whole Foods is reducing prices to aggressively court the aspirational shopper while planning to open 3,000 convenient AmazonGo mini-grocery locations. Meal kit providers like Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Hello Fresh, and grocery delivery services like Instacart and Ocado, have radically changed the grocery shopping experience.

The amount of innovation is staggering – and it presents real risk to legacy operators who don’t have the skills or resources to successfully adapt.

SFS is particularly vulnerable. Historically, SFS won by leading on price. Unfortunately for SFS, it has lost its low-price crown to Aldi and Lidl – and Aldi is now aggressively rolling out locations in SFS’s home California market.

SFS attempted to pivot its strategy by spending $400M of debt-financed cap-ex to upgrade its stores. We believe the spend failed. SFS stores are nicer than they were, but SFS remains an “also-ran” in terms of price, quality, and service.

Same-store-sales, when measured in an industry-standard manner, are still solidly negative despite the investment. And due to the cap-ex spend, SFS’s balance sheet is now heavily levered.

Shares of SFS have been propped up by rising food inflation in 2018 (which boosted sentiment for grocers) and because investors accept SFS’s headline same-store-sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS figures, which use non-standard calculation methodologies and/or don’t reflect economic reality due to inappropriate add-backs.

We see food deflation arriving in Q4 2018 and getting worse in the first-half of 2019. We also see market awareness of SFS’s true economic profitability and same-store-sales finally penetrating investors’ consciousness – even a recent bullish Seeking Alpha article on SFS called out the company for its non-standard calculation methodology of same-store sales. In the background, the steady drumbeat of rising competition continues to pressure the business.

Add it all up, and we see a clear path for shares to fall closer to our more-sensible price target of $2. This represents ~60% downside from the current share price.

Please describe your approach to short-selling.

We call our approach "supply-side shorting."

We try to find companies and industries that will soon be under significant pressure from new competition, from overbuilding of capacity, from overproduction of a commodity, or from new technology disrupting their business models. Our preference is to focus on sleepier companies where the shares are not expensive to borrow. Much as we are fascinated by events at a company like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), it simply does not fit what we do.

SFS, on the other hand, fits our model perfectly. The competitive pressure is astounding. Even absent the decision to spend $400M on ill-considered store upgrades, this would have been an incredibly challenging turnaround. We have had no problem borrowing the shares, which are at GC for us (i.e., they are “easy to borrow”). And the positive sentiment around grocers in 2018 due to food inflation (which we see reversing as we enter 2019) provides a compelling entry point to be short the shares.

For readers who are unfamiliar, could you briefly describe the mechanics of short-selling?

Our strategy is to invest both long and short in the equity and credit markets.

To go long a security, we simply purchase the security in the market. We have written up several of our longs in prior Seeking Alpha articles.

To go short a security, first we must secure a “locate” – the securities lending desk at our prime broker identifies a client who owns the security in a margin account. We then “borrow” the security from the owner, who receives a fee for lending out the security (the fee is split between the lender and the broker).

The fee is called the short “borrow rate” and is quoted as GC (“easy to borrow”) or some higher rate (“hard to borrow”), which can be anywhere from one or two percentage points per year, up to tens or even hundreds of percent per year. Supply of the security available to lend, and demand for the security to borrow, determine the rate.

Once borrowed, we sell the security short into the market. We receive the cash for the short sale, on which we then earn interest. However, that is offset by a liability to eventually repurchase the security and return it to the original owner.

If we are able to repurchase the security below where we sold it, we make a profit on the short sale. If we repurchase the security above where we sold it, we have a loss. The total return on the short sale factors in this profit or loss, the interest earned on the cash held while the position was on, and the fee paid to borrow the security.

How did you come to view Smart & Final Stores as an attractive short?

We originally were pointed to SFS in 2016 by a friend on the west coast who is familiar with our “supply-side” approach. He mentioned the arrival of Aldi in California and suggested SFS as being particularly vulnerable. We always appreciate when investors bring “supply-side” shorts to our attention!

As we delved into the business, the story checked out. The overlap between new Aldi locations and existing SFS locations is staggering. Reading through the financial statements, we identified the unusual add-backs and same-store sales calculation methodology.

SFS’s management team continues to deny that Aldi has had a material impact on SFS’s business, which we view as concerning. If a management team cannot correctly identify the problem, how can it fix the issue? And of course, that’s exactly what we think happened with the $400M of cap-ex spend that did not allow SFS to recapture price leadership in the grocery category.

What is the consensus thesis on SFS, and how does this create an opportunity on the short side?

The consensus view is that SFS is a grocery store chain that can muddle-through a challenging grocery environment, and that flat or slightly-positive same-store sales can continue. Deutsche Bank, for example, recently put a “hold” rating on SFS shares.

Our variant view is that same-store-sales (when measured appropriately) are solidly negative, that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS overstate the business’s true earnings power, that food inflation will soon shift to food deflation, that the competitive environment is intensifying, and that by spending $400M of cap-ex on store retrofits that reduced sales-per-square-foot and did not improve same-store-sales, that SFS has left its balance sheet vulnerable without improving the company’s strategic position.

For what it’s worth, if we were running the company, we would (1) immediately launch an equity offering to de-lever the balance sheet, (2) significantly cut management salaries, (3) re-issue same-store-sales figures and adjusted EBITDA/EPS numbers that better reflect industry best practice and economic reality, and (4) initiate a full-scale review of the operating model to eventually reposition the company to win either on price, service, or quality.

What are mistakes you seek to avoid when short-selling?

From a practical perspective, we seek to avoid crowded shorts and shorts with expensive borrow rates. We also focus on what we’re good at – instead of doing frauds, promotes, accounting shenanigans, etc., we follow our “supply-side” shorting philosophy.

When asked, we typically offer two pieces of advice on short-selling.

First – don’t do valuation shorts. Just because a stock is trading at a crazy valuation doesn’t mean it can’t trade at twice a crazy valuation, or three times a crazy valuation. That a security is overpriced is an insufficient reason to be short. It is important to also have a clear event path for why the overpriced security is likely to decline in value due to a differentiated view from consensus on future business performance.

Second – we think it is a dangerous mentality to view short-selling as a way to “hedge” other positions. We cannot count the number of times we’ve seen mistakes made where short positions were initiated or kept on when the short-seller knew it was time to cover, but decided not to because the position was a “good hedge.”

In our view, it is critical to treat every short position as a profit opportunity. If the position is not likely to be profitable – even if it offsets another position – then it should not be in the portfolio.

Why do you think short-selling is such an important part of free and fair capital markets?

Price discovery is incredibly important for economic growth. If a company’s shares trade too low, it makes it difficult for that company to raise capital to expand its business. If a company’s shares trade too high, it can lead to future losses that make those affected less willing to invest in other businesses in the future. We have seen what happens in the aftermath of speculative asset bubbles that collapse, the pain caused, and how long it can take an economy to recover.

The best way to maximize economic growth is to have securities trade in a general range of fair value, where companies can be confident they are raising capital on reasonable terms and investors feel the same.

To accomplish this, it is critical to have both buyers and sellers. If there are only buyers, there is no check on asset prices as everyone is on the same side of the boat rooting for shares to go higher. However, when both buyers and sellers are involved, there is a rational, market-based give-and-take that can help asset prices find a reasonable level.

That’s not to say financial markets are perfect. Sometimes shares are expensive to borrow or not available to borrow, so bubbles can materialize without the healthy check of short-sellers. And, of course, markets (and short-sellers) sometimes get it wrong.

But in general, we think short-sellers provide a wonderful service to markets and to the economy by aiding in price discovery, by ferreting out overpriced or overhyped securities, by exposing corporate misdeeds, and by increasing confidence for both companies and investors that they can buy and sell at reasonable prices.



Disclosure: I am/we are short SFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. The interviewee and related persons or entities ("Interviewee") currently hold a short position in certain securities mentioned in this article, including SFS, which can be considered long-term holdings. Interviewee may sell short additional shares, or buy to cover some or all of Interviewee's shares, at any time. Interviewee has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Interviewee's view of SFS. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While Interviewee has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, Interviewee makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note, and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in SFS. READER AGREES TO HOLD HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST INTERVIEWEE RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.