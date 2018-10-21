Adobe: Great Stock For The Down Cycle

Adobe's recent buyout of Marketo also deepens its push into enterprise-oriented products. It was also named a Gartner Leader in the ad tech space last week.

Adobe, on the other hand, is only 10% off highs, but even this mild dip is a great opportunity to pick up shares of a perennially expensive stock.

Software giant Adobe has proven to be one of the most resistant names in technology, dipping only slightly while high-growth software peers are down 20-30% from peak prices.

With the surprise downturn in many technology and growth stocks, many investors are scrambling to rotate their portfolios toward cyclically-resistant names. Among these, in my view, is Adobe (ADBE), the popular software publisher behind household names like Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Reader, and Adobe Photoshop.

What I find especially attractive about Adobe now is that, after its highly successful transition to a SaaS-oriented, subscription-focused business model, the company has also accelerated its push into enterprise software, increasing its market opportunity far beyond the consumer software staples that it's probably best known for. Last month, Adobe announced that it was purchasing marketing software firm Marketo (which was a fast-growing public software company prior to its buyout by private equity) for just shy of $5 billion, highlighting its increased focus on growing its marketing software ("mar-tech", as it's sometimes called in the industry) business.

Companies like Adobe, with consistent growth and perpetually high margins that allow for massive EPS expansion quarter after quarter, rarely trade cheaply. Adobe is one of the best-performing large-cap software stocks of the year, and even the recent downturn didn't take away too much of its gains. Year to date, Adobe is still up 40%, despite being down 10% from highs near $280.

Shares of Adobe are rarely on sale, and I view a 10% discount to be as opportune of a buying window as any. While many other tech stocks are down 20-30% from highs, with some stocks like Dropbox (DBX) down even 40% from highs, Adobe has proven that it is among the more resilient of tech stocks. Goldman Sachs (GS) has echoed this view, noting that Adobe and VMware (VMW) are two solid software picks to ride out a downturn, as reported by SA News.

Let's review the bullish case for this fantastic growth stock - and use any near-term pullback to buy.

20% growth in perpetuity?

Part of the reason investors have still stuck with Adobe despite the deeper pain felt across the software sector is because the company recently released upbeat guidance for FY19. At a meeting of Wall Street analysts, Adobe released the following targets for FY19:

Figure 1. Adobe FY19 guidance

Source: Adobe investor relations

Note that Adobe is close to a $10 billion annual revenue run rate, so 20% y/y growth implies $2 billion in incremental revenues - and this is a rare feat for a company so large. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the subscription-oriented revenue model that Adobe has pivoted toward - assuming high retention rates hold, Adobe can cling to last year's revenues without any effort at all, and new business is purely incremental to top-line growth.

Very few software companies of this scale are able to maintain this kind of growth rate - the only other one that comes to mind is Salesforce.com (CRM), which has also seen consistent above-market stock performance. Salesforce has famously pledged to ~20% growth in perpetuity, as it has outlined a plan of hitting $20 billion in revenues by FY22 (double its current size).

The important difference between Adobe and Salesforce, however, is that Adobe is tremendously profitable - from a GAAP perspective as well as non-GAAP and cash flow standpoint. While Salesforce has managed to turn positive pro forma EPS and free cash flow, large GAAP profits have always eluded it, to the ire of many investors.

Adobe, on the other hand, has generated 29% net margins in the first nine months of FY18 while growing its GAAP EPS by 61% y/y over the same time period. Against this kind of performance and against an expected growth trajectory of ~20% y/y for many years, it's more than reasonable to pay for Adobe's current valuation. Analysts, as reported by Yahoo Finance, are expecting EPS of $7.98 in FY19, so Adobe is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 31x against FY19 EPS and a PEG ratio of 0.50x, based on its trailing nine-month EPS growth rate. I'd say that's a steal.

Marketo and the push toward enterprise software

The expectation of a stable ~20% y/y growth trajectory for Adobe isn't just a casual estimate: it's supported by Adobe's massive TAM. In the same press release that announced Adobe's prelim FY19 targets, Adobe also updated its 2021 TAM to $108 billion (previously, it had noted an $83 billion TAM in 2020).

With a revenue run rate of ~$10 billion, and if we believe Adobe's estimation of its own TAM, Adobe is very under-penetrated despite being one of the largest software companies in the market. With so much greenfield market opportunity in front of it, ~20% y/y growth in perpetuity isn't unreasonable.

One of the key growth opportunities for Adobe is in its marketing software products. In late September, Adobe announced that it would be buying Marketo for $4.75 billion (Vista Equity Partners bought the company for $1.8 billion off the public markets in 2016, so this isn't a bad return for Marketo's owners either).

At the time of its sale to Vista Equity Partners in 2016, Marketo generated approximately $250 million of revenues. Now, according to Adobe's conference call on the Marketo acquisition, the company generated $320 million of revenue and is expected to grow at "greater than 20%" in 2018 with improved operating margins as well. The Marketo acquisition will bump up Adobe's revenue scale by 3-4% immediately, while providing a solid growth engine for the future.

The Marketo acquisition also highlights Adobe's increasing push toward enterprise software, as its traditional consumer software businesses become more saturated. Of Adobe's >$100 billion TAM, the lion's share of untapped opportunity lies in enterprise. Adobe's core competency within enterprise SaaS lies in marketing and ad-tech software.

At present, Adobe's "Digital Experience" segment generates just about a quarter of its year-to-date revenues, as shown in Adobe's financial summary below. Over time, however, this enterprise-oriented segment can grow to overtake Adobe's business.

Figure 2. Adobe revenue mix

Source: Adobe investor relations

Adobe isn't just a casual entrant into the space, either. Last week, the reputed software research firm Gartner bestowed a top-ranking Leader distinction to Adobe in the ad-tech space. Recognition by Gartner curries plenty of weight with IT buyers, and validates Adobe's strength in marketing software and ad tech. Going forward, investors should watch Adobe's Digital Experience growth closely, as it is the key to capturing a greater slice of a $100 billion TAM.

Key takeaways

Adobe has a lot of bullish factors going for it at the moment, so I view the opportunity to buy more shares at a 10% discount as a treat. Recent news coming from the company show nothing but a business that is firing on all cylinders, on track to meet FY18 goals while setting robust, yet achievable targets for FY19. Adobe is entering new markets (that is, enterprise software) from a position of strength - its consumer products have virtually no equal in the market, so all of its growth in ad-tech is purely additive.

This is one of the few software stocks, in my opinion, that is safe to leave in a portfolio for 5-7 years that is nearly guaranteed to outperform the broader market. Stay long.

