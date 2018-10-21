Bonds Slump As Yields Rise, But Investors Chase Dividends Of Utility Stocks

The weekly chart for the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF continues to slide lower below its "reversion to the mean".

The weekly chart for the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF remains negative, but is now oversold.

The Global Debt Story

According to data from four sources including the IMF, global debt totaled $233 trillion at the end of the third quarter.

Non-Financial Corporate Debt totals $68 trillion. Many U.S. corporations raised cash via bond offerings to increase dividends and increase share buyback programs. They will be squeezed by higher interest rates and wider spreads versus Treasuries in 2019 as the debt must roll over.

Government Debt totals $63 trillion. Many countries have dollar-denominated debt, and significantly weaker local currencies are a dangerous combination.

Financial Sector Debt totals $58 trillion. In the USA, the housing market has stalled, and our banking system faces new waves of loan defaults in mortgage lending, commercial real estate, construction & development loans, student loans, car loans, and credit card debt. Our bigger banks have relationships with banks in developing and emerging markets.

Household Debt totals $44 trillion. Main Street USA and small businesses are being squeezed by the money center and regional banks that have tightened their lending standards beyond the .25% bump for each rate hike by the FOMC.

As rates rise the debt bubble will break!

Today I will show daily charts and discuss my value levels, pivots and risky levels.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($113.71 on Oct. 19) is down 10.4% year to date and its weekly chart remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $116.50 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $124.91. It's been below this average since the week of Jan. 19. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 17.60 last week, down from 20.64 on Oct. 12 moving below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly and quarterly value levels of $110.27 and $105.77, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly pivot at $116.81.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($54.57 on Oct. 19) is up 3.5% year to date and its weekly chart ended last week positive. XLU is above its five-week modified moving average of $53.50 and is above its 200-week simple moving average of $49.04. This "reversion to the mean" was last tested during the week of Feb. 9 when the average was $47.56. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 64.06, up from 62.43 on Oct. 12. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.32% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to the 200-week simple moving average at $49.04. The ETF is above my semiannual, quarterly and annual pivots of $53.86, $54.42 and $54.46, respectively. My monthly pivot is $52.44 with the Dec. 1, 2017, high at $56.90.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.37 on Oct. 19) is down 3.7% year to date with a negative weekly chart. The ETF is below its five-week modified moving average of $35.70 and is below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.50. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week slipping to 50.09, down from 66.90 on Oct. 12.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $31.15 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly, annual and quarterly risky levels of $36.18, $37.15 and $37.23, respectively. My monthly pivot is $35.09.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.