Rising Economic Growth And Rising Interest Rates

How much higher longer-term rates move seems to depend upon how much faster economic growth becomes, or how much confidence the market has that economic growth will continue.

Basically, rising economic growth has been translated by investors into rising expectations of economic growth, and without increases in inflationary expectations, this resulted in higher longer-run interest rates.

Longer-term interest rates have risen along with economic growth all during the current term of President Donald Trump.

Two pieces of economic information have risen steadily since the time that Donald Trump was elected president… real economic growth and the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

Just before Mr. Trump was elected president, the latest information on the growth of the US economy, the real rate of growth of Gross Domestic Product, was 1.5 percent year over year.

At that time, November 4, 2016, the yield on the 10-year TIPS was around 12 basis points.

Around the time of Mr. Trump’s inaugural, January 20, 2017, the latest figure on the rate of growth of the economy was 1.9 percent, year over year, and the yield on the 10-year TIPS was around 40 basis points.

The yield on the 10-year TIPS remained relatively constant over the next 12 months for on January 5, 2018, yield was around 45 basis points. There had really been very little change throughout this time span.

But, the Republican delivered on a tax reform bill, cutting taxes on businesses substantially.

Furthermore, the information at that time showed that the US economy had grown by 2.5 percent, year over year, the growth rate having increased steadily every quarter in 2017.

On February 16, 2018, the yield on the 10-year TIPS jumped to about 80 basis points.

In the first quarter of 2018, economic growth continued to increase as real GDP rose at a 2.6 percent rate, year over year.

In the second quarter of 2018, the growth rate jumped again to 2.9 percent, year over year.

The yield on the 10-year TIPS did not jump again until early October 2018, when, after the financial markets received good economic news, the yield on the 10-year TIPS jumped to over 100 basis points, or just over 1.00 percent.

The yield on the 10-year TIPS had not been this high since very early March 2011!

Since Inauguration Day 2017, the yield on the 10-year TIPS has risen almost 60 basis points.

It should be noted that the yield on the nominal 10-year Treasury note has risen just about 70 basis points over the same time period.

Thus, the expected real yield on 10-year Treasury securities rose 60 basis points over this time span, while expected inflation rose by only 10 basis points, assuming that the nominal yield on the securities is made up of the sum of expected real yield and expected inflation.

So, if the expected real yield is assumed to proxy the expected real rate of growth of the economy, one could argue that investors believe the real rate of growth of the economy has expanded since Mr. Trump has been president, but expectations have changed very little on what future inflation might be.

In other words, the financial markets are picturing a stronger economy in the future, with very little of that strength translated into future inflation. Not a bad scenario.

What does this mean for the future of longer-term interest rates?

On Friday, the market closed with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note at 3.20 percent.

If this yield is to go any higher, then there must be an increase in investors’ expected real rate of growth, or they must be an increase in investors’ expected rate of inflation… or both.

Right now, investors seem to be expecting inflation over the next ten years to come in a little over 2.1 percent.

Right now, this expectation is pretty much in line with the inflation projections of Federal Reserve officials. Right now, Fed officials see inflation of the next few years to run at a 2.1 percent lever.

This means that any further increase in longer-term interest rates must come from a change in investors’ belief in the rate of growth of the economy. I believe that there are two possibilities to consider here.

First, will the US economy expand at a rate of growth in excess of 3.0 percent?

The Fed officials think that the economy could expand at a 3.1 rate in 2018… but, they expect that in 2019, the rate of growth will drop off to 2.5 percent, with further decreases after that.

On the other hand, economists within the Trump administration see rates of increase over 3.0 percent… and even higher, before the pace of economic expansion tapers off.

Right now, the economic news that most people seem to be focusing upon is good… lowest unemployment rate since 1969… and they expect these factors to remain at good levels.

The thing is, this is the tenth year of the current economic expansion. How much longer can economic growth remain at such levels?

There is a second possibility, however. Historically, the market’s expected rate of economic growth is usually more closely related to the actual rate of economic growth taking place.

For example, before the Great Recession, the difference between the market’s expected rate of growth and the actual rate of growth was about 30 or 40 basis points.

In today's economy, with the growth rate of the economy coming in around 2.9 percent, this means that investors could build in an expected rate of growth into the interest rate of 2.5 percent to 2.6 percent.

Thus, with an expected rate of inflation of 2.1 percent, this could result in a nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note somewhere around 4.5 percent… or about 130 basis points above where we are now.

This may be a little excessive. However, investors could close the gap a little and get the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up to 3.5 percent… or 4.0 percent… by raising the expected rate of growth they build into the nominal Treasury yield. This rise, of course, would include no increase in investors’ expected rate of inflation.

Bottom line, since President Trump has been in office, actual economic growth and the market’s expectation for economic growth have steadily risen. It will be interesting to see if this relationship continues to hold in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.