19 Dividend Increases: October 15-19, 2018 (Part 1: Energy, Industrials, And Materials)

This week, 19 companies decided to increase their dividends, including 2 of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way I identify candidates for further analysis.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, 19 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table provides a summary of dividend increases from stocks in the Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors. Part 2 of this article will cover increases from stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

LECO, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells arc-welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma, and oxy-fuel cutting equipment. The company sells its products directly to users, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. LECO was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On October 16, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 20.51%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on December 28, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on January 15.

Hubbell Inc. (HUBB)

Founded in 1888 and based in Shelton, Connecticut, HUBB designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products for construction, industrial, and utility industries. Products include cable reels, wiring devices and accessories, junction boxes, plugs and receptacles, cable glands and fittings, and switches and dimmers. It also offers a range of light-emitting diode (LED) luminaire products.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 9.09% to 84¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 14 to shareholders of record on November 30.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, SXT manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. SXT uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 9.09% to 36¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is November 2 and the dividend will be paid on December 3 to shareholders of record on November 5.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Melville, New York, MSM is direct marketers and distributors of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services throughout the United States. MSM serves customers primarily through its distribution network of branch offices and customer fulfillment centers.

On October 18, the company declared a dividend of 63¢ per share. The new dividend represents an 8.62% increase. The dividend is payable on November 27 to shareholders of record on November 13. MSM will trade ex-dividend on November 9.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of PSXP.

On October 17, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly distribution from 75.2¢ per unit to 79.2¢ per unit, an increase of 5.32%. The distribution is payable on November 13 to unitholders of record on October 31.

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

WGP is engaged in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting of natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains, including Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming; North-central Pennsylvania; and Texas. WGP was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

On October 17, the company declared a distribution of 59.5¢ per unit. The new distribution represents a 2.15% increase. The distribution is payable on November 21 to unitholders of record on October 31.

Western Gas Partners LP (WES)

WES is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. The company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. WES was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

On October 17, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly distribution from 95¢ per unit to 96.5¢ per unit, an increase of 1.58%. The distribution is payable on November 13 to unitholders of record on October 31. The ex-dividend date is October 30.

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)

HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil services to the petroleum industry. The company owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas. HEP was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recently, the board of directors of HEP declared a quarterly distribution of 66.5¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 0.76%. The distribution is payable on November 8 to unitholders of record on October 29. HEP will trade ex-dividend on October 26.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LECO, HUBB, and SXT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LECO's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LECO in January 2009 would have returned 14.% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HUBB's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in HUBB in January 2009 would have returned 15.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SXT's price line is above the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SXT in January 2009 would have returned 12.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Also, note that the table covers only ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors. See Part 2 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 23-November 5, 2018

Company Ticker Yield RecentPrice Yrs 5-YrDGR NextDiv. Ex-DivDate Pay-

ableDate A.O. Smith AOS 1.95% $45.18 25 25.50% $0.88 10/30 11/15 AptarGroup ATR 1.30% $104.32 25 7.80% $1.36 10/30 11/21 AVX AVX 2.86% $16.08 8 8.20% $0.46 11/01 11/16 Celanese CE 2.17% $99.62 9 45.20% $2.16 10/26 11/08 Fastenal FAST 3.08% $52.00 19 11.60% $1.60 10/23 11/21 Kaiser Aluminum KALU 2.28% $96.69 7 14.90% $2.20 10/24 11/15 Sensient Technologies SXT 2.23% $64.48 12 7.20% $1.44 11/02 12/03 Xylem XYL 1.21% $69.27 8 12.30% $0.84 10/31 12/07

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.