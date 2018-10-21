19 Dividend Increases: October 15-19, 2018 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

Part 1 covered stocks in the Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors. This is Part 2, which covers the remaining sectors.

This week, 19 companies decided to increase their dividends, including 2 of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way I identify candidates for further analysis.

Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, 19 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including 2 of the stocks I own.

Part 1 of this article covered dividend increase announcements from stocks in the Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors. In Part 2, I'm covering the remaining sectors.

The following table provides a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (LTXB)

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, LTXB operates as the bank holding company for LegacyTexas Bank. The company provides banking and financial services in North Texas. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its lending products include commercial and consumer real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

LTXB will pay a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share, an increase of 37.50% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on October 29 will receive the new dividend on November 9.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

TXN designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

On October 18, the company declared a dividend of 77¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 24.19% increase. The dividend is payable on November 19 to shareholders of record on October 31. The ex-dividend date is October 30.

Visa Inc. (V)

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, V operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. V provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands.

On October 17, the company declared a dividend of 25¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 19.05% increase. The dividend is payable on December 4 to shareholders of record on November 16.

V.F. Corp. (VFC)

VFC is a global leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company owns powerful brands including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, and Nautica. VFC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 10.87% to 51¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on December 20 to shareholders of record on December 10. The ex-dividend date will be December 7.

Brunswick Corp. (BC)

BC designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company operates in the Marine Engine segment, the Boat segment, and the Fitness segment, and serves the recreational and commercial marine markets, government customers, health clubs, corporations, educational institutions, and professional sports teams. BC was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share, an increase of 10.53% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 14 to shareholders of record on November 20.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, STBA is the bank holding company for S&T Bank. It provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and western New York. STBA accepts time and demand deposits and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.00%, from 25¢ per share to 27¢ per share. All shareholders of record on November 1 will receive the new dividend on November 15.

IDACORP Inc. (IDA)

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, IDA is a holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, and 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho.

On October 19, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 59¢ per share to 63¢ per share, an increase of 6.78%. The new dividend is payable on November 30 to shareholders of record on November 5, with an ex-dividend date of November 2.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW)

PNW is a holding company that provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. Its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, is a vertically-integrated electric that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. PNW founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Thursday, October 18, PNW increased its quarterly dividend to 73.75¢ per share, an increase of 6.12%. All shareholders of record on November 1 will receive the new dividend on December 3.

Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP)

Founded in 1836, TMP is a financial holding company based in Ithaca, New York. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in New York and Pennsylvania. TMP also provides leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services.

On Friday, October 19, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.17% to 50¢ per share. The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record on November 6.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

On October 17, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 36¢ per share to 37¢ per share, an increase of 2.78%. The new dividend is payable on December 4 to shareholders of record on November 12. The ex-dividend date will be November 8.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 0.65%, from 19.375¢ per share to 19.5¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on December 28 to shareholders of record on November 23, with an ex-dividend date of November 21.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LTXB, TXN, and IDA.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LTXB's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in LTXB in January 2009 would have returned 14.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

TXN's price line is at the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in TXN in January 2009 would have returned 22% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

IDA's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in IDA in January 2009 would have returned 14.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

The table covers ex-dividend dates of stocks in sectors other than the Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors. See Part 1 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 23-November 5, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay-

able Date AES AES 3.47% $14.98 7 64.40% $0.52 10/31 11/15 Aon Corp. AON 1.06% $151.10 7 17.80% $1.60 10/31 11/15 Bank of New York Mellon BK 2.36% $47.40 8 10.60% $1.12 10/29 11/09 Boston Private Financial Holdings BPFH 3.50% $13.73 6 61.50% $0.48 11/01 11/16 Brown & Brown BRO 1.11% $28.85 24 10.00% $0.32 10/25 11/07 Citizens Financial Group CFG 2.97% $36.37 5 N/A $1.08 10/30 11/14 Clorox CLX 2.52% $152.57 41 5.80% $3.84 10/30 11/16 CMS Energy CMS 2.82% $50.68 12 6.70% $1.43 11/01 11/30 CVS Health CVS 2.70% $74.18 14 25.20% $2.00 10/23 11/01 EPR Properties EPR 6.34% $68.09 8 6.70% $4.32 10/30 11/15 Eaton Vance EV 3.05% $45.83 37 8.10% $1.40 10/30 11/15 GEO Group GEO 7.81% $24.08 6 47.70% $1.88 10/25 11/02 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 3.16% $20.27 5 N/A $0.64 10/31 12/03 Hasbro HAS 2.57% $98.04 15 10.00% $2.52 10/31 11/15 Hope Bancorp HOPE 3.89% $14.39 7 58.70% $0.56 10/25 11/09 Hospitality Properties Trust HPT 7.99% $26.54 7 2.60% $2.12 10/26 11/15 IDACORP IDA 2.57% $98.23 6 10.30% $2.52 11/02 11/30 Lakeland Financial LKFN 2.40% $43.33 7 13.90% $1.04 10/24 11/05 Alliant Energy LNT 3.04% $44.05 15 7.00% $1.34 10/30 11/15 Lowe's LOW 1.93% $99.59 56 20.40% $1.92 10/23 11/07 LegacyTexas Financial Group LTXB 2.19% $40.14 7 15.30% $0.88 10/26 11/09 Morgan Stanley MS 2.59% $46.42 5 35.10% $1.20 10/30 11/15 NiSource NI 3.07% $25.40 7 13.60% $0.78 10/30 11/20 National Retail Properties NNN 4.37% $45.76 29 3.60% $2.00 10/30 11/15 Northwest Natural Gas NWN 2.69% $70.67 62 1.00% $1.90 10/30 11/15 Realty Income O 4.52% $58.50 25 7.40% $2.65 10/31 11/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 8.01% $32.95 16 8.50% $2.64 10/30 11/15 Paychex PAYX 3.30% $67.94 8 8.30% $2.24 10/31 11/15 People's United Financial PBCT 4.36% $16.04 26 1.50% $0.70 10/31 11/15 PNM Resources PNM 2.63% $40.29 7 11.60% $1.06 11/01 11/16 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.46% $85.15 6 4.60% $2.95 10/31 12/03 Signet Jewelers Limited SIG 2.76% $53.58 8 20.90% $1.48 11/01 11/30 Select Income REIT SIR 10.25% $19.91 6 17.50% $2.04 10/26 11/15 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 6.36% $22.00 25 10.30% $1.40 10/30 11/15 1st Source SRCE 2.14% $46.75 31 4.80% $1.00 11/02 11/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.41% $26.25 8 5.80% $1.42 10/30 11/15 S&T Bancorp STBA 2.59% $41.68 6 6.40% $1.08 10/31 11/15 Thor Industries THO 2.08% $75.15 8 16.60% $1.56 10/24 11/09 Tompkins Financial TMP 2.68% $74.57 32 4.50% $2.00 11/05 11/15 Texas Instruments TXN 3.13% $98.26 15 24.50% $3.08 10/30 11/19 Unum Group UNM 2.76% $37.65 10 12.80% $1.04 10/26 11/16 Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.92% $58.82 13 11.80% $1.72 10/25 11/21

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, LOW, NNN, O, OHI, TXN, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.