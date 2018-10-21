Morgan Stanley: Cheap And Well Run, But Is It A Buy?

However, since I am generally averse to riskier plays, I choose not to get involved with MS at the current levels.

I believe Morgan Stanley is in the middle of a perfect storm of positive factors that has been helping it to produce outstanding financial results.

It was a thing of beauty.

With a return of market volatility helping to lift institutional securities and wealth management continuing to perform robustly, Morgan Stanley (MS) delivered its third widest earnings beat since mid-2015. Revenues of $9.9 billion also did not disappoint, driving high-single-digit growth that I consider encouraging.

Credit: Company's website

I believe Morgan Stanley is in the middle of a perfect storm of positive factors that has been helping it to produce outstanding financial results. Certainly, it helps that the global economy continues to fire on all cylinders. But perhaps more importantly, the New York City-based bank is riding what I believe to be a more mid- to long-term cyclical wave of wealth creation and thriving upper- and upper-middle classes that continue to fuel demand for Morgan Stanley's wealth management services. This segment, representing 45% of total sales, saw revenues rise a bit over 4% YOY and generate impressive pretax margin of 27.1%, a 60-bp improvement.

It is perhaps the bank's investment banking business, however, the key driver of upside to consensus estimate in the third quarter. The relatively small equity underwriting sub-segment saw fees rise an astonishing 62% YOY, albeit off a small base. Although the numbers probably reflect favorable market conditions, I prefer to stay cautious here, as the lumpy deal flow can cause strength in one quarter and result in softness in the following. On the sales and trading side, both equities and fixed income remained above water - a positive development, in my view, considering low volumes and volatility resulted in pitiful results through the end of last year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Lastly, and speaking more to the executive team's management diligence, overhead increased at a slower pace than revenues, once again resulting in a welcome operating leverage - efficiency ratio of 71% improved two percentage points YOY. Compensation (61% of non-interest op expenses) rose only 3% YOY despite the tight labor market and overall environment of robust wages and salaries. In the end, a substantially better op margin of 28.9% helped to push pre-tax income up 15%, keeping intact the momentum observed in the past couple of quarters.

On the stock

For as long as I have been following Morgan Stanley (around this time last year), I'm impressed by the bank's performance. Although external factors will likely continue to throw curve balls at the company, I believe Morgan Stanley is well positioned to deliver solid results (e.g., growth in client assets, and number one market position in equities S&T), at least in the short-term. When it comes to an investment in the stock, it does not hurt that MS trades at a timid next-year earnings multiple of 9.0x and long-term PEG of only 0.7x.

MS PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E LT EPS Fwd PEG P/B (Tang.) Morgan Stanley 9.0x 13.4% 0.7x 1.1x Goldman Sachs (GS) 8.9x 12.7% 0.7x 1.0x JPMorgan (JPM) 10.9x 7.7% 1.4x 1.6x

(Source: Data provided by YCharts)

My main reservation regarding shares continues to be the lower levels of business diversification, which is something that I greatly appreciate about the larger financial institutions like JPMorgan and Bank of America (BAC). I believe that an eventual deterioration in macro factors or severe headwinds associated with the capital markets would likely hurt MS more than it would diversified banks.

Since I am generally averse to riskier plays, particularly amid what I believe to be the very late innings of an economic upcycle, I choose not to get involved with MS at the current levels - despite all the positives.

Note from the author: I do not own MS in my portfolio, because I believe I can create better long-term, risk-adjusted returns using a strategy that I call Storm-Resistant Growth. To learn more about how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am exposed to the banking sector through diversified ETFs, and may have a long position in any of the tickers mentioned through these fund holdings.