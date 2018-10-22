Cash Will Die: Buy Visa For The Next Decade

That said, its history of strong growth has thus far supported the valuation and more.

Visa (V) is a long term holding of mine which continues to deliver the goods both financially and in their stock price action. While V trades at a premium, this looks warranted due to their long growth runway and history of strong execution. Shares remain a buy.

What a horse looks like

V has trounced the market the past decade, effectively being a “ten bagger”:

The price action makes sense: V has been a great compounder of earnings over the years:

It doesn’t look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. For those new to this sector, V is benefitting from the move from cash to cashless transactions.

According to the World Cash Report, cash remains the primary form of payment globally:

(World Cash Report)

This suggests plenty of market potential that V can continue grabbing moving forward. Among credit card processors, V has advantages due to already being the market leader:

(Nilson Report)

Because they are the market leader, more merchants are likely to choose V first over others (if they don’t simply choose to accept all credit card processors). And since most merchants choose V, this means that consumers favor Visa credit cards. This is a self-benefitting cycle that will only continue to help V moving forward.

V continues to see strong growth in total cards:

(Visa 2018 Q3 Presentation)

V also continues to see growth in payments volume:

(Visa 2018 Q3 Presentation)

The more transactions that use Visa credit and debit cards, the more revenue V earns. This is because V acts like a “toll road” and simply collects a service fee on every transaction. This move towards a cashless society looks so obvious and so certain due to the various benefits that these payment alternatives offer, including convenience, security (no fake bills), and efficiency. V has a very long path ahead of it where it essentially has a tremendous amount of low hanging fruit as long as there are still so many cash based transactions taking place in the world.

Dividend Growth Powerhouse

V recently raised their dividend and now pays a $1.00 annualized dividend for a still very low 0.7% yield. This however does not tell the whole dividend story.

V has grown their dividend very fast over the past decade:

The payout ratio is very low at 18.3% and this combined with the rapidly and consistently growing earnings means that V is likely to continue growing their distribution rapidly moving forward.

Share Repurchases Are A Positive

As just stated, V has a low dividend payout ratio. Because they do not need to reinvest much into their business by the way of capital expenditures, V is able to repurchase a lot of shares with their remaining free cash flow. In 2017, out of their $9.2 billion of cash from operations, they paid out $1.58 billion in dividends and bought back $6.89 billion of stock.

This has led to their shares outstanding to decline consistently (in billions)

(Macrotrends)

I view this capital allocation policy as a welcome difference to the cash hoarding technology peers such as Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). Share repurchases are a tax efficient way for V to return cash to shareholders. I applaud their willingness to immediately give cash not needed to reinvest into the business back to shareholders as this greatly improves shareholder returns, who over time get to own more and more of the business.

Balance Sheet

V did take some debt in their purchase of Visa Europe, with $16.6 billion now on the balance sheet. This is actually conservative considering debt to EBITDA was only 1.3 in 2017 and should continue to drop as they keep compounding earnings. As we can see below, the debt maturities are well staggered and have low interest rates:

(Visa 2018 Q3 10-Q)

V should be able to carry the leverage moving forward due to their strong operating results, and might even be able to expand leverage moving forward to the 2 times range. This lever becomes important for example in the event that V sells off and can accelerate a program to repurchase shares at discounted prices. Their balance sheet is safe and a potential catalyst in the future.

Valuation

V currently trades at almost 35 times trailing earnings, which certainly isn’t cheap. V however always seems to trade at a premium. As we can see below, its earnings multiple is consistently generous:

While I do believe that the earnings multiple will compress in the future, I however do not think that this will happen anytime soon. As discussed their earnings growth runway is very long and the fact that they are very shareholder friendly in returning cash to shareholders helps to provide a cushion later on, as these kinds of companies deserve higher terminal multiples.

My 12 month price target for V is $217, or 35 times forward earnings of $6.20 per share.

Risks

Because V does sell for a premium valuation, this does mean that it may be subject to short term volatility should its results disappoint. Those with long term time horizons however need not worry as the long term thesis is very strong and as discussed earlier, V has levers to pull to take advantage of any pullback.

Competition is heating up as such a strong business model is bound to draw competitors. Mastercard (MA) continues to compete neck to neck with V and V is beginning to also see competition from Chinese mobile payment processors such as Alipay from Alibaba (BABA) and Wechat Pay from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). As alternatives become more relevant, V may lose pricing power with merchants. That said, I believe that it will still take many years before competitors can cause this to happen and even at that point, V may probably still continue to show strong bottomline growth anyways due to simply increasing gross payment volume.

Conclusion

While V certainly isn’t a value stock, there’s a reason why it has a premium multiple - management continues to execute in helping it take market share and help further move towards a cashless society. I have learned in my investing career that selling a great growth stock just because it sells for a premium is often a mistake. Great growth stocks offer great returns for those willing to hold for long periods of time, and I view V as an elite among these elite. V is a buy and would make a great addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

