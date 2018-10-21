Market Seems Wrong-Footed On Tethys Oil

Reserves is not a major concern as the company has shown to be very good at replacing any depletion.

The price of oil has gone up over the last couple of month, but Tethys stock price has gone in the opposite direction making it an even more attractive investment.

Investment Thesis

I wrote an article a few months ago about Tethys Oil (OTC:THYOF), but the stock has since declined even further despite the fact that oil prices has gone in the opposite direction. Most of my investments are longer term in nature, but this is a stock where I think the market is particularly wrong-footed in the short-term. We already know much of what will be included in the Q3 and Q4 reports which is what I will discuss in this article. I think there is a distinct possibility the market will re-price Tethys Oil once the reports are out.

Company Overview

Tethys Oil is a Swedish oil production and exploration company that primarily operates in Oman. It is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm. Block 49 could have significant value in the long-term, but exploration activities there are in a very early stage. The vast majority of production comes from Block 3&4, the asset is shared with CC Energy and Mitsui.

Figure 1 - Source: Q2 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Price Action

When the Q2 report came out, we saw a 20% price drop in the stock, but the price quickly rebounded about half of that loss in just a couple of days. The Q2 numbers weren't overly negative. What is particularly interesting is that we have since the Q2 report seen the price of oil continue to climb, but Tethys stock price has gone in the opposite direction.

Figure 2 - Source: tradingview.com

Historical Financials

The below table shows production and financial data over the last twelve months. When looking at the numbers we can see that the company has a low historical P/E and a good the return on equity. The company has no debt and $35.8M in cash as of the end of Q2. The production data is in barrels of oil and the financial numbers are in millions of $, unless otherwise specified. As attractive as these numbers look, it is far better when we consider the future.

Figure 3 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Q3 & Q4 Projection

Tethys Oil has already announced the production data for July (11,887), August (11,732) and September (11,956) in Block 3&4. So, even if we disregard any minor production Lithuania. We are looking at an average daily production of 11,858 barrels per day in Q3, up about 1% compared to Q2. During the Q2 conference call, the company guided that Q4 production will be in the upper half of the initial 11,000-13,000 barrels of oil per day guidance as more wells are connected to the pipeline system. To be on the conservative side, I will use 12,000 barrels per day for Q4.

During conference calls, Tethys Oil has communicated that the price of oil is determined by the front month futures and there is about a 2-month delay in the prices. It is of course impossible to know exactly at which dates the oil futures were sold, but I put the Oman front month price between May and July around $72/bbl. The Oman oil price for the period August to October was between $75/bbl and $80/bbl, I will use the price of $77.5/bbl for Q4, keeping in mind that October is not yet over and any drastic price changes over the next 10 days could affect the Q4 estimate.

I have added $1M in operating expenses for Q3 and $2M in Q4 to account for higher fuel prices. Depletion, depreciation and amortization is adjusted by the higher production volume with Q2 as the base.

Figure 4 - Source: calculations discussed above

Based on what we already know for Q3 and Q4, we could be looking at forward looking earnings close to 5 in just a few months, which is a great value opportunity.

Reserves & Government Take

Tethys Oil had 22.0M barrels of proven and probable reserves in Oman at the end of 2017 with annual production around 4M barrels. The reserve situation is certainly worth considering. Some would argue Tethys is accurately priced based on NPV, but I don't agree that NPV is the best way to value Tethys Oil.

The company hasn't traded on NPV before, so I fail to see how that should start to apply now.

I don't think NPV is the best metrics to use for a company that has had additions well over 100% of production over the last 6 years. Data from Q1 2018 Conference Call Presentation

Data from Q1 2018 Conference Call Presentation The company also has significant amounts of contingent resources which is being appraised. Management has expressed themselves positively about the ongoing work. 2017 Annual Report

Tethys Oil presently gets 52% of production while the remaining percentage is claimed by the government of Oman, it is worth keeping in mind that all taxes is taken out of that 48%. If Tethys Oil were to stop exploration, the governments share would increase. There are still plenty on areas in Block 3&4 where further exploration could be done, so the company has a high incentive to continue the exploration work to increase production and build up reserves.

Conclusion

The Q3 report comes out on the 6th of November and Q4 about three months after that. The appraisal of the contingent reserves will also be available within that time frame.

Unless we see a sharp reversal in the price of oil, I think we are likely to see the stock price increase to better reflect the profitability the company has under the current oil price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THYOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Tethys Oil on OMX Stockholm.